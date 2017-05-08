Rodney Square Farmers Market Returns

Every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Downtown
Wilmington Farmers Market will be back in Rodney Square. Each week the Square will be filled with vendors offering fresh local produce, plants, herbs, flowers and baked goods. There also will be handmade jewelry, arts and crafts. Café-style tables and umbrellas will provide guests with a relaxing place to sit back, indulge in a tasty breakfast or lunch, and enjoy some live entertainment.
More information can be found at downtownwilmingtonde.com.
