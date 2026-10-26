Above: Universal Funk Order (l-r): Kristin Monroe, Larry Scotton, Andrew Bedell, Reid Kelley, Blayne Salerni, Jason Brown, Chuck Finney. Photo by Jonathan Pearson.

By Mark Rogers

Armed with a trumpet, a lively voice, and lots of energy, Reid Kelley has been fronting the band Universal Funk Order (UFO) for 15 years. On the heels of releasing the first album by Landhoppa, his solo project, Kelley and UFO are gearing up for the annual Funksgiving show at The Queen in Wilmington on Thanksgiving Eve.

By day, Kelley is a special education teacher at Odyssey Charter School in Wilmington. Kelley’s introduction to music came from listening to Top 40 radio and his sisters’ favorite artists.

Kelley says his musical worldview expanded in middle school, thanks to a Tony Hawk video game, which exposed him to punk rock, hip-hop, and ska.

Soon thereafter, Kelley took up the trumpet, then later joined his high school’s chorus. After graduation, Kelley studied music at York College and the University of Delaware. He credits artists such as Parliament and Fred Wesley and the J.B.’s for steering his musical tastes towards funk.

While playing for The Bullbuckers, Kelley met musician Jared Obstfeld, who formed a band that ultimately became UFO. Kelley and guitarist Jason Brown are the only original members remaining.

Out & About recently spoke with Kelley about UFO, Funksgiving, and Landhoppa.

O&A: To what do you attribute UFO’s longevity?

Kelley: The band has always prioritized fun — both for ourselves and our audience. Obviously, there is the business side of being in a band, because musicians want to get paid for their performances. But, typically, when we’re on stage, we have big smiles because we’re having a good time. And that spirit translates to the audience.

I hope UFO is around for a long time. The toughest part is figuring out the schedules of seven or eight musicians to get everyone in the same room to practice and write. But we’re still having a great amount of fun; and as long as we are, we’re going to keep on going.

O&A: What’s your favorite part about performing?

Kelley: I like the collaborative nature of playing with the rest of the band members. There’s a well-known saying in jazz that you always want to play with people who are better than you. You’re not going to learn if you’re the best in the band.

I’m very happy to say that I think everyone in the band is stronger musically than I am. I have a blast listening to the things that these guys come up with.

O&A: In June you released the Landhoppa album I Do This with Love. What inspired you to work on a solo project?

Kelley: I’ve had all these tunes that I’ve been working on for several years, which I wanted to share. I don’t really play guitar. So, it is harder for me to write funk songs, which are generally guitar-based.

It was always my dream to release an album where I wrote all the parts and took control of the entire thing, even though I’m not really a control person. It was an interesting process for me to create in a non-collaborative way. And I got to explore some musical styles that I enjoy, which don’t necessarily fit with UFO’s funk focus.

It was awesome working with a lot of great local musicians on the album. Each of them played the parts I’d written in their own way, kind of adding a new layer. Brown helped a lot with production and mixing, as well as guitar. John Dickinson and Jason Keenan of Spokey Speaky provided percussion and bass, respectively. James McLaughlin of The Sermon contributed keyboard solos and tracks. And good friend Jeremy Carlson played drums.

The name “Landhoppa” came from combining the names of a Star Wars ship and a character from The Dark Crystal. Presently, Landhoppa is a studio project. But it could possibly be a live band in the future.

O&A: What can people expect at Funksgiving?

Kelley: I think the big thing is music that makes you want to move: high energy, danceable, hopefully recognizable tunes.

While a typical UFO gig also includes our original songs, you can bring friends and family members to Funksgiving and everyone will have a good time — even if they don’t know our original music. We’ll be playing funk songs that people will know, from artists such as Michael Jackson, James Brown, Prince, and Stevie Wonder. It’s for people who like live music, funk, improvisation, brass horns, and dance music.

Inspiration for Funksgiving came from the band Mad-Sweet Pangs’ former Pangsgiving shows. The band will feature myself on vocals, Brown on guitar, Larry Scotton on drums, Chuck Finney on bass, Donte Johnson on keyboards, Kristin Monroe on trombone, and Blayne Salerni on trumpet.

O&A: What are UFO’s future plans? It’s been 10 years since UFO’s album This Is We Do was released. Can we expect new music and more gigs?

Kelley: New music is a priority, especially after working on the Landhoppa album. I just love the studio recording process. We want to release some new songs that represent the band’s current lineup, which has changed since This Is We Do.

UFO is more selective about our gigs these days. Ten years ago, we played a lot more bar gigs at places like Deer Park and Home Grown. A lot of the crowds at those shows were there to hang out and socialize. Now we book shows where people are specifically coming out to see us at venues like The Queen and the Milton Theatre.

— Reid Kelley will be performing with Universal Funk Order on Wednesday, November 25 for their annual Funksgiving show at The Queen. More at TheQueenWilmington.com