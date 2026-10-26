Plate & Social Opens in Wilmington

Comfort food gets a creative makeover at Plate & Social, which celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at 504 Greenhill Ave. in Wilmington. The menu features dishes like peach cobbler French toast, Biscoff chicken and waffles, and shrimp hushpuppies, along with cocktails and shareable appetizers. Founded by local owners Jon-Christopher and Andrea Webb and Lamar and Christina Waples, the restaurant also plans to host live music, DJs, comedy nights, themed events, and networking mixers. Hours are Thursday, 4-9pm, and Friday through Sunday, 10am-9pm.

— Visit PlateAndSocial.com

Old Name, New Gathering Place

A new Wilmington beer garden is raising a glass to the city’s brewing past. Hartmann & Fehrenbach Brew House & Beer Garden is now open at 115 Innovation Blvd. on the CRISP Campus, paying tribute to the historic Hartmann & Fehrenbach Brewing Company, which began brewing in the city in the 1860s. The restaurant features an open-air garden with communal seating and a central hearth. The Bavarian-inspired menu includes giant pretzels with smoked beer cheese, IPA-brined wings, bratwurst, and burgers. Draft beer, build-your-own flights, cocktails and wine round out the offerings.

— Visit HFBrewhouse.com

Walking Tour Celebrates New Castle’s Brewing History

History and beer come together Nov. 15 for Buried Brew: A Tour of New Amstel’s Forgotten Beer History, celebrating New Castle’s 375th anniversary. The one-mile walking tour explores the role brewers and tavernkeepers played in shaping the Dutch colonial settlement, followed by a beer tasting accompanied by period-inspired light fare at Jessop’s Tavern. Running from 11:30am–2:30pm, the event benefits Restore the King, a campaign to restore Wilmington’s historic King Gambrinus statue. Space is limited to 24 guests, and advance reservations are required.

— Register at Zeffy.com

Kalup Takes the Kitchen at Krazy Kat’s

There’s a familiar face in the kitchen at Krazy Kat’s. Chef Dwain Kalup, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist formerly of Wilmington’s La Fia, is now executive chef and director of food and beverage at the Inn at Montchanin Village & Spa. His arrival follows the September purchase of the historic property by Derek and Allison Vucich. Kalup’s menu emphasizes seasonal ingredients, creative preparations, and unexpected flavor combinations. The restaurant will remain open during the planned renovations of the Inn.

— Visit Montchanin.com/dine

Coterie Adds Culinary Talent

Two accomplished chefs are bringing fresh ideas to Coterie Cafe + Kitchen in Wilmington. Andrew Cini, formerly of Domaine Hudson and Terrain, will oversee menu development, private dining and catering, while Taylor Payton, whose experience includes Eclipse Bistro, Redfire, and Trattoria Carina, will lead kitchen operations. Along with a new fall menu, Coterie is offering private dinners and off-site catering, with limited dinner service planned. Just in time for the holidays, Coterie is also taking orders for Thanksgiving takeout packages through Nov. 18, with pickup Nov. 25.

— Visit CoterieCK.com

A Sweet Spot for Spark’d

Spark’d Creative Pastry has expanded its Wilmington presence with a second location just off the lobby of the historic HOTEL DU PONT. The bakery, designed by Philadelphia-based Stokes Architecture & Design, serves pastries, coffee, and sweet treats, giving downtown workers and visitors another spot for a morning pick-me-up. Spark’d’s original location remains open at 1105 N. Market St. The new shop is open Monday through Friday, 7am-2pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 7am-noon.

— Visit SparkdCreativePastry.com

What’s Brewing at WBW

Wilmington Brew Works has a lineup of seasonal beers to carry drinkers from fall into the holidays. Already on tap are Experimental Station #21, a Thanksgiving-inspired Czech-style amber lager, and der Kürbis, a pumpkin Festbier that will also be poured at Happy Hour at the Tower in Rockford Park on Nov. 7. Coming soon is Shadow Figures, a dark lager, followed by Can’t Catch Me, a gingerbread lager expected in late November or early December.

— Visit WilmingtonBrewWorks.com