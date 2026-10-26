50TH Anniversary of The Last Waltz to be Celebrated at Arden Gild Hall

The 50th anniversary of one of the greatest rock concerts ever documented on film will be celebrated locally in grand fashion when the members of the Brandywine Valley Musicians Guild (BVMG) take stage at Arden Gild Hall on November 27.

Yes, the soundtrack for The Last Waltz will be recreated, song for song, by the dozens of musicians comprising the BVMG.

Who is the BVMG, exactly?

“The Guild is made up of the same folks that created Deadfest and Shine A Light,” says Rob Grant, the show’s head organizer and co-founder of the BVMG. “There will be a revolving cast of musicians, performing the music that made up the Band’s final concert on Thanksgiving 1976.”

The Last Waltz was filmed by Martin Scorsese with scenes alternating between live performances on stage and behind-the-scenes interviews. It documents the Band’s final show at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom on November 25, 1976, which featured several prominent guest performers including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, and Neil Young.

— More at ArdenConcerts.com

Black Friday Record Store Day Comes to Local Records Shops

It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and when it comes to browsing for vinyl records, it’s not much different. Black Friday Record Store Day (RSD) arrive November 27 and with it some rare and exclusive vinyl records available only in participating stores.

In Wilmington, Squeezebox Records will be open from 9am-8pm, and will feature select RSD products as well as special offers.

In Newark, exclusive releases will also be available at Rainbow Records, which opens at 8am that day. Their custom-made RSD poster this year will be designed by local tattoo artist and art teacher, Ray Reinsfelder. Posters, stickers, and shirts of the design — as well as swag bags — will be given out for free with different levels of purchases (while supplies last).

— More at RecordStoreDay.com

Greto, Fox, and Moore Team Up for Hometown Heroes Series Show

It’s been a good year for Mikeal Anthony Greto. Before a summer packed with performances in the Philadelphia area, he won Song of the Year at the Homey Awards, the annual awards show presented by the area radio program known as Hometown Heroes.

It’s been a good year for Evan Fox, too, who released his first full-length album, Where You’re Living, in June, then followed it up with a run of shows in Delaware, Philly, and New York City.

So, it’s probably no big surprise that when Mark Rogers, the host of Hometown Heroes, decided to present a series of shows at The Queen, Greto and Fox were among the first to be called. Also featuring Kirby Moore of TreeWalker, the show will take place in The Queen’s Crown Room on Thursday, November 12.

— More at TheQueenWilmington.com