Forced to Close, Squeezebox Records Holds Sale While Seeking New Location

On July 27, Squeezebox Records announced it would be closing its current Wilmington location due to a fire that took place at the end of June in the mixed-use building directly next door.

“That building was burnt so bad that they are going to raze the building — in other words, they are going to tear it down,” said Squeezebox owner Rich Fisher via an Instagram video. “There were no vinyl records damaged at all in that fire; however, [because] we are attached to that building … we can be razed also. That was the decision of the landlord.”

As a result, Squeezebox will be closing on September 15. While Fisher and his team look for a new location, the store is offering considerable discounts: 50% off all CDs; 30% off all stereo gear; 20% off all cassettes and collectables; and all the budget vinyl records you can carry for $10.

Squeezebox Records is located at 1901 W. 11th Street, Wilmington.

J.D. Webb & The Good God Damn Headlines Arden Fair September 5

The 118th Arden Fair returns to the quaint North Wilmington hamlet of Arden on Saturday, September 5 featuring an art exhibit, handmade crafts, antiques, used books, and children’s games and rides. The end-of-the-summer festival is also well known for its live music, which it hosts in its Shady Grove area.

J.D. Webb & The Good God Damn headlines the fair this year with a 5pm set time, following the Billy Pierce Band at 4pm. Other acts include the Diamond State Concert Band, Artese N Toad, Embers, Goldrush, The Flying Vee, and Tumultuous Uproar.

Guests can also enjoy food and beverages at the food court and a Gardner’s Gild Plant Sale. Admission to the fair is free, and free shuttle buses run between the fairground and the Hanby YMCA Camp.

— More at ArdenClub.org

Dead Fest Returns September 11 to Brandywine Red Clay Alliance

One of the biggest outdoor musical fundraisers in our area, Dead Fest will attract thousands of music fans eager to hear a team of 30-some local musicians perform the songs of the Grateful Dead. This year’s show — the 16th in the series — will take place on Friday, September 11.

In addition to hearing three-hours-worth of live music, guests will have a choice of on-site food vendors, including Philly Hots, On the Roll, and Baily’s Ice Cream. [Editor’s Note: On page 51, read more about Dead cover band Bones Brigade, whose members will be performing at Dead Fest.]

The family-friendly event is held at the spacious amphitheater area at the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Gates open at 5pm, and music starts at 6pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets.

— More at BrandywineRedClay.org

John Faye to Release “The Hill” on the First Day of Fall

John Faye has announced he has a new song coming out this month. After releasing a new version of The Spinners’ classic “I’ll Be Around” with David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket last month, Faye will release “The Hill” on Tuesday, September 22, the first day of fall.

Faye describes the song as being “rooted in the idea of choosing to love without focusing on the outcome… but also knowing your love is worth something.”

If the song sounds like it’s been a labor of love for Faye, it’s because it has. He’s been working on it for more than a year at Studio 4 Recording just outside of Philadelphia. There, the recording process offered a rare opportunity for Faye to bring in his full band live along with a three-piece string section.

Fans will get a preview of the song before its release during Faye’s Songs & Stories performance at the Fallser Club in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 19.

— More at JohnFaye.com

Dutchman Connects with Sugarloaf for Upcoming Music Bio I Got A Song

There simply is no hiding Dutchman’s love of classic ‘70s rock — you can feel it in their music. And pretty soon, that love of theirs is going to be felt in movie theaters, too.

Shortly after the Delaware original rock quartet released their songs “In Your Heart” and “I Need You Now” at the end of 2024, the members of Dutchman were contacted by Stacy Raymond, the producer of the upcoming music bio I Got a Song — The Story of Sugarloaf, which details the story of the ‘70s band Sugarloaf.

“She shared her love for the new tracks and asked us if we were interested in having a meeting about possible involvement in the film, which soon grew into contributing to the soundtrack of the film,” says Dutchman’s lead singer and guitarist Connor Johnson.

The conversation led to Dutchman recording a song with Sugarloaf guitarist Bob Webber. The collaboration, “Papa Fronc,” was released earlier this year.

“It was very surreal being able to work with somebody who is such a big part of my musical background,” Johnson adds.

Sugarloaf had two Top 10 hits in the ‘70s including the trippy and jazzy rocker “Green Eyed Lady,” which still receives significant airplay 56 years after it was released.

In addition to having their music in the upcoming Sugarloaf bio, Dutchman was invited to Englewood, Colorado to play a March show with Sugarloaf Take 2, a group that features the film’s performers. Those recordings will be released in November as Dutchman Live in Colorado.

Until then, Dutchman has two upcoming shows at the NJMP Raceway in Millville, N.J. on Aug. 22 and Sept. 19.

— More at DutchmanNow.com