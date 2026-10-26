Above: Reed’s Refuge Center (RRC) offers music classes and studio experiences to at-risk youth living in Wilmington’s East Side, resulting in some uplifting artistic collaborations and meaningful community engagement. Photo provided.

By Jim Miller

While there is wisdom in the age-old saying “it takes a village to raise a child,” Reed’s Refuge Center (RRC) is showing that the reverse may also be true — it takes children to help raise a village.

In an East Side community that has for years been held hostage by the specters of gang violence and drug dealing, RRC uses the power of collaborative arts to inspire kids in the community to make better choices.

For the past four years, students enrolled in RRC’s Young Professionals program have studied music, studio recording, and video production under the tutelage of local professionals and staff members. Classes culminate with a professional studio recording of an original song as well as an accompanying music video.

The results of the program’s artistic collaborations have been surprising: In addition to helping elevate the knowledge base and aspirations of RRC’s students, the messages of the songs and music videos have been lifting the spirits of a larger audience in the surrounding neighborhoods — and beyond.

“To me, Reed’s Refuge Center is more than an organization — it’s a movement of love, hope, unity, and purpose,” says Elder Tyrone Johnson, the founder of Churches Take a Corner, a street-level ministry that regularly organizes peace rallies and unity gatherings to address gun violence and uplift at-risk youth.

Johnson was prominently featured with inspiring words at the start of an RRC music video that the students helped create called “I’m Different.” The song promotes the value of human diversity. Johnson attended the music video’s premiere at Penn Cinema on the Wilmington Riverfront two years ago — an event that brought students, teachers, funders, and community leaders together. He says he was overwhelmed by the experience.

“I believe in the power of sound, music, and meaningful messages that uplift, inspire, and unite communities,” Johnson says. “Through every melody and every message, I am reminded that our voices matter, our lives have value, and every one of us has something meaningful to give.”

Breathing Life Into the Program

While song and music-video production have been part of RRC’s youth programming for more than eight years, in 2020, it was the organization’s artistic response to a national tragedy that began bringing considerable attention to its programs.

After the widely publicized murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, staff and students came together to develop a song called “Breathe,” which addresses racial injustice. When it was posted to YouTube, the music video for “Breathe” began drawing attention beyond the students’ families and friends. It has since attracted more than 100,000 viewers on the platform.

“Breathe” also helped provide the much-needed support for Reed’s ongoing proof-of-concept: With the right motivations, kids can be inspired to produce music with positive messages. Furthermore, an encouraging kind of alchemy is created when students’ enthusiasm and idealism is paired with their teachers’ technical know-how and experiences.

Since “Breathe,” RRC programs have created “I’m Different” as well as “Dream,” a song about the power of believing in yourself, and “Back to School,” an upbeat ode to the importance of education.

Without funding from agencies such as the Delaware Division of the Arts and the Delaware Criminal Justice Council as well as nonprofit organizations such as Light Up the Queen Foundation, this kind of innovation programming would be nearly impossible to implement, admits Fred Reed, RRC’s co-founder and program director.

“This kind of support helps us give our young people the opportunity to create music, tell their stories, and see something in themselves they may not have seen before,” Reed says. “When somebody invests in that, they’re helping us show these children that their voices matter and that they have something valuable to offer.”

Music With A Message

RRC’s latest creation, “Giving It Up,” is a song that tackles the subject of mental health. Reed says he has found the process of creating this one particularly impactful. The song will be released on Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Working with our youth on ‘Giving It Up’ reminds me why I do this work,” Reed says. “And it inspires me to keep writing songs with our students that uplift our community and bring us together.”

Reed, who grew up in the very East Side neighborhood in which he now serves, lived his organization’s mission firsthand. As a teenager, he escaped the pressures to join gangs or deal drugs by pursuing a career in singing. He says he understands all too well how growing up in impoverished surroundings can create unhealthy thought patterns and behaviors.

“What makes ‘Giving It Up’ special to me is that it speaks to real life,” Reed says. “At RRC, we see children and families carrying so much, and sometimes the person smiling the most is dealing with something nobody knows about.

“As an artist and someone who works with our youth every day, I want to use this music to reach people, open up those conversations, and remind them that there is still hope.”

Reed also hopes the release of “Giving It Up” will help bring more awareness to mental wellness statewide — a subject he feels deserves more attention.

Data compiled by the University of Delaware shows that 45.5% of the state’s youth ages 12-17 who have depression do not have any healthcare to address the problem. Similarly, a 2022 study conducted by Nemours Children’s Health found that 44.3% of children who need mental or behavior health treatment currently go unserved in Delaware.

“Sometimes children are going through things they don’t know how to explain, and it comes out in their behavior,” says Reed’s wife and fellow RRC co-founder, Cora. “I want our children to know they can talk to us without being judged, and that they don’t have to keep everything bottled up inside. At Reed’s Refuge, we want them to know they’re loved, we’re listening, and asking for help is okay.”

The Nemours study also found that residents in the City of Wilmington and City of Dover are “some of the most adversely affected,” and that two areas of focus that could help mitigate mental illness among youth are violence prevention and food insecurity.

Building A Bigger Refuge

It just so happens that violence prevention and food insecurity have been two of the major points of focus of RRC’s programming since it started in 2012. And the National Jefferson Award-Winning organization will look to address those subjects even more as it expands its services to its students’ parents over the next few years.

During the past two years, RRC has raised more than $ 1.5 million towards an expansion that will triple the organization’s physical footprint, allowing it to serve up to three times as many students before and after school as well as during the summer. This means more students will be able to access RRC’S music and video production programs, as well as its culinary programs, dance classes, and design tutorials. Students also receive essential tutoring in school subjects like reading, math, and science.

The expansion will also help RRC serve the students’ parents, which will be a new component to the organization’s mission.

“We’ve been doing this work since 2012, and we know that supporting a child also means supporting the family around them,” Cora Reed says. “Parents and caregivers need somewhere they can turn, too — a place where they feel heard, supported, and connected to opportunities.

“We’ve accomplished so much so far with a small budget. When it’s completed, our new Reed’s Refuge Developmental Center will give us room to offer more services for the whole family, including education, workforce development, and spaces for counseling and family support.

“We want children to have room to grow and dream, and families to have the support they need to move forward together.”

—Interested in helping RRC expand its programming in Wilmington’s East Side community? Find out more at ReedRefugeCenter.org