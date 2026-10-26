Above: New homebuyers Patrice Patterson, Dennis Gonzalez and Yamaris Fajardo-Torres at GracePoint III.

By Catherine Kempista

Photos courtesy Habitat for Humanity NCC



When Miketia Edmond heard about Habitat for Humanity New Castle County (Habitat NCC), she lived in a one-room apartment in a house in Newark with her two dogs, Ollie and Pumpkin. She commuted to her job in Wilmington, shared a kitchen with college students, and yearned for more space for her and her pets in increasingly tight living quarters.

Today, Edmond is the proud owner of a new 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhome with a backyard and a garden on Bennett Street in Wilmington’s East Side neighborhood through Habitat NCC’s Homebuyers Program.

“It’s just amazing, and I just feel so happy because for the longest time, I was in a room with my dogs,” says Edmond. “What I was paying there in rent was more than what I pay for my principal on this house. Working with Habitat was the best decision ever.”

Edmond, who works full-time as a street supervisor for DART First State, is one of thousands of Delawareans who are a part of the new wave of those affected by the nation’s affordable housing crisis. And Habitat NCC wants people to know they are here to help.

“Who we serve in affordable housing has blown up,” says Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat NCC. “Our clients are nurses, teachers, work in customer service, work in local governments.”

“Part of the challenge in New Castle County is there are people we could be serving who think we only serve those who are really struggling,” says Smith. “So, it’s like, no, you could qualify and get a zero-interest mortgage to buy a house from us.”

Affordability Crisis

Housing affordability is top of mind for any individual or family looking to find a safe place to live, improve their current living situation, or purchase a home, especially for the first time. With 30-year interest rates exceeding 7 percent and the median existing-home price at $417,500, according to the National Association of Realtors, homeownership feels out of reach for people in the median income bracket and impossible for low-income households.

Compounding the issue, rents nationwide are also exceedingly high as the demand of housing is outpacing availability. According to Harvard University’s The State of the Nation’s Housing 2026 report, a median asking rent of $1,900 for new multifamily units puts median-income households outside the standard affordability threshold of 30 percent of income and beyond for low-income households.

“The need for affordability has just skyrocketed,” says Smith. “We’re short about 20,000 units of affordable housing in Delaware, so a lot more people are paying upwards of 30 to 50 percent of their income just on rent.”

Exceeding a person’s standard affordability by that margin often has downstream effects on their financial health, ability to pay for necessities, and credit usage.

Given this economic reality for millions nationwide and tens of thousands in Delaware, Habitat NCC is uniquely positioned to respond to this ongoing crisis. Founded in 1986 as a volunteer-run, local affiliate, Habitat NCC has built or renovated more than 340 homes and provided over 1,150 repairs for low-moderate income homeowners over 40 years. As the needs of New Castle County residents have evolved, so have the programs Habitat NCC offers to address the growing need for safe, affordable housing.

“It’s about economics,” says Smith. “There’s just a huge percentage of the population who economically cannot find affordable housing. So, it’s about how can we get you qualified to buy your first house, regardless of your living situation.”

Responding to the Current Need

While Habitat NCC may be best known for its Homebuyers Program, it offers other client-based programs, that target some of the affordable housing crisis’ most critical drivers: debt, its impact on credit ratings, and the increased costs of maintaining aging homes.

Launched in 2023, Almost Home is a rent-to-own program aimed at helping individuals who applied but didn’t qualify for its Homebuyers Program with their initial application.

“We don’t want people to get discouraged,” says Smith. “We want them to see there is a chance to become a homeowner.”

Almost Home participants rent a fully rehabbed home for a fixed amount of $850 per month for up to two years. Each month, $100 of their rent is set aside into an escrow savings account, and they receive one-on-one case management and financial literacy training while they work toward qualifying for the Homebuyers Program.

“They may not quite be ready for our Homebuyers Program, but they want to be a homeowner,” says Robert Redden-Huff, director of programs for Habitat NCC. “Our goal is to partner them with our Almost Home case manager and have her work with them for up to two years to help get their delinquent debt down, to get their credit score up, to help them navigate job transitions or whatever they have going on to get them ready.”

Conversely, Habitat NCC’s Home Repair Program addresses the needs on the other side of the affordable housing spectrum — fixing critical infrastructure at no cost to keep people in their current homes. Started in 2008, the grant-funded program has grown from a completion rate of 5-10 repairs a year to now 250-300 repairs annually. While the program is not new, it’s not as known as Habitat’s other offerings, and the free repairs can make a huge difference for those who need the help.

“There’s a growing number of people in Wilmington who know about it but not as many across the county, and we don’t want it to be a secret,” says Smith.

The program repairs structural conditions that prevent homeowners from being safe, warm, and dry, including roof replacements, furnace and water heater repairs and replacements, trip and fall mitigation, grab bar installations, and electrical and plumbing repairs. Because suboptimal housing environments can lead to or exacerbate health issues, each home assessment also includes a health assessment for individuals living in the home.

“You may have a leak in a roof,” says Redden-Huff. “You may have a draft coming in. It may be impacting your asthma in the home. So, when we come in with the community health worker, she’s asking those health questions, and we’re looking at the condition of the home.”

Eligibility requirements are available on Habitat NCC’s website for both programs, and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

A Built Community

Habitat for Humanity is best known for its Homebuyers Program, which has been the hallmark of its national office’s public work for 50 years. Fueled by a massive volunteer base, sweat equity, and staff hours, the program creates an opportunity for individuals who qualify to purchase a home at zero percent financing from a local Habitat affiliate after completing program requirements. The key here is clients buy the home from Habitat; homes are not given away.

“People think we give houses away, which we’ve never been able to really straighten out from a marketing standpoint,” says Smith.

To qualify for Habitat NCC’s Homebuyers Program, applicants must be 21 or older, live or work in New Castle County consecutively within the past calendar year, show a source of income for the last year, have a minimum credit score of 620, and meet HUD’s household income guidelines. Applicants are also required to have the ability to pay for the home and a willingness to complete the program’s Sweat Equity hours. Once an applicant is chosen, they begin the months-long process of attending financial literacy and homeownership classes, completing their 300 hours of Sweat Equity, and engaging with Habitat staff, volunteers, and other homebuyers.

Desiree Castro, a resident service coordinator with the Wilmington Housing Authority, found out about the Homebuyers Program through her personal financial coach at Stand By Me, a free program that offers one-on-one personal financial coaching and education to Delaware residents. When she was accepted into the Homebuyers Program, she and her three children were living in Newport in a trailer that was becoming more unsafe by the day.

Today, she owns a 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom new construction home on Bennett Street right next door to Edmond. Because the houses were part of a phased construction project on the East Side of Wilmington, they built their houses with the volunteers at the same time and got to know each other through the process.

“We knew who was gonna be our neighbor,” says Castro. “And my neighbors are good people. We communicate everything. We share stuff. We share stories. We build together. For me, it’s empowerment.”

Oftentimes, working side by side with fellow clients and Habitat NCC’s dedicated volunteer corps creates a new community for them and their families.

Each year, approximately 1,000 volunteers support Habitat NCC’s programs, including many of whom are corporate volunteers who partner with the organization on Team Builds and about 50 regular volunteers who give their time on an ongoing basis.

As Edmond and Castro’s homes were being built, they worked closely with Steve Pebly, one of the “regulars” who has volunteered with Habitat NCC for nearly 40 years and served as the president of the Board of Directors when Smith was hired as CEO 30 years ago. Edmond built a strong bond with Pebly by working together on Tuesdays throughout the build process.

“Steve would say, ‘Oh, this is Tia’s home. Let’s make sure the paint is extra fresh, and the nails are extra tight,’” says Edmond. “He was just so amazing because even when I wasn’t on site because I had to work, I just felt really confident they were taking care of the house as if I was there myself.”

Forming relationships with residents through the build process is nothing new for Pebly, as it is human connection in his decades-long volunteer role with Habitat that makes the experience so transformative and life affirming.

“It’s a hand up and literally changes that family’s trajectory in terms of stability and creates a generational effect because now kids are going to college, they have a home — a home that will get passed down,” says Pebly. “Whole communities have been transformed, and the relationships that you build with staff, other volunteers and homeowners make it especially impactful and precious.”

— To learn more about Habitat NCC, its programs, and its volunteer opportunities, visit HabitatNCC.org.

Homes Are Where His Heart Is

Hired as Habitat NCC’s first full-time employee 30 years ago, CEO Kevin Smith is among a small cadre of the longest tenured Habitat employees from across the country and was recently recognized for his dedicated service at its national convention in Atlanta.

After graduating from UD and working in the IT sector for a few years, Smith felt called to a new mission and found an opportunity with Habitat for Humanity in California. After a year, he returned to Delaware and began Habitat NCC’s transition from a volunteer-run organization to one of the top three Habitat affiliates in the northeast. Under his leadership, Habitat NCC has grown its Homebuyer Program exponentially, introduced new programs, like Almost Home and Home Repairs, to help reach more people, and has become a highly regarded, corporate and nonprofit collaborative partner.

“When you see homeowners and their children thrive and when they tell us how this has changed their lives, it’s incredibly gratifying because that’s what we’re all after,” says Smith.