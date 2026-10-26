Above: Children’s crafts, visits with Santa, live entertainment, and more will be part of Historic Odessa’s Twinklefest on Nov. 21. Photo by Gabriella Heald.

Ready or not, the holidays are almost here. From sparkling light displays and lively parades to holiday markets and seasonal traditions, here are 10 ways to get the celebrations started. (In December, we will be doing our comprehensive Holiday Happenings overview.)

Historic Odessa’s Twinklefest and 40th Anniversary Holiday House Tours

Tours: Nov. 10 – Dec. 31; Twinklefest: Nov. 21 | Main Street, Odessa

Historic Odessa’s 40th anniversary Holiday House tours begin Nov. 10, featuring An American Colonial Revival Christmas, inspired by the American Girl character Felicity, and Storybook Trees, celebrating children’s literature. On Nov. 21, the second annual Twinklefest will offer a Christmas Marketplace with more than 45 vendors, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, crafts, and hay wagon and pony rides, culminating with the lighting of the historic buildings at dusk. Tours continue through Dec. 31.

— Visit HistoricOdessa.org

Scrooge The Musical

November 14 – December 21 | The Candlelight Theatre, Ardentown

Bah, humbug! What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with Ebenezer Scrooge and a few ghostly visitors? Based on the 1970 film starring Albert Finney, this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol features a book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. Follow the miserly Scrooge as three spirits whisk him through Christmas past, present, and future, revisiting old memories, confronting his mistakes, and discovering that it’s never too late to change his ways in this Christmas classic with a musical twist.

— Visit CandlelightTheatreDelaware.org

Yuletide at Winterthur

November 21 – January 3 | Winterthur Museum & Gardens, Greenville

Christmas trees, candlelit tours, and holiday traditions galore are headed to Winterthur. Yuletide at Winterthur will feature more than a dozen decorated trees and seasonal displays throughout the mansion. Special programming includes a new production of A Christmas Carol, performances by OperaDelaware and the Cartoon Christmas Trio, hands-on workshops, and a holiday toy train display.

Launching the season Nov. 21, Winterthur’s outdoor Holiday Market will feature more than 70 regional artisans, live music, seasonal treats, ice carving demonstrations, and a visit from Santa.

— Visit Winterthur.org

Noël at Nemours Estate

November 24 – December 30 | Nemours Estate, Wilmington

Towering Christmas trees, lavish decorations, and Gilded Age grandeur will fill Nemours Estate this holiday season. The 77-room mansion, once home to Alfred I. du Pont, will be decked out with greenery and seasonal displays. Visitors can explore the estate’s ornate interiors, admire holiday displays in the Chauffeur’s Garage, and stroll through decorated gardens.

— Visit NemoursEstate.org

Holidays at Hagley

November 27 – January 1 | Hagley Museum & Library, Greenville

Step back in time for a Victorian Christmas at Hagley Museum. Tour Eleutherian Mills, the du Pont family’s historic home, decorated in 19th-century style, then head to Workers’ Hill to make holiday cards, collages, and ornaments. Sample gingerbread cookies baked in a wood-burning oven, and on Dec. 5, children can visit Santa and pose for holiday photos.

— Visit Hagley.org

Holiday Train Experiences

Beginning November 27 | Wilmington & Western Railroad, Wilmington

All aboard for two holiday adventures through the Red Clay Valley. Beginning Nov. 27, Wilmington & Western Railroad’s Santa Claus Special will feature visits with Santa, photos, and treats for children. Starting Dec. 3, the Holiday Lights Express will brighten winter evenings with thousands of lights covering century-old coaches, plus decorated homes along the hour-long route.

— Visit WWRR.com

Holiday Magic at Riverbright Wilmington

November 27 – January 3 | Wilmington Riverfront

Wilmington’s Riverwalk will glow with more than 300,000 holiday lights stretching two miles along the waterfront, beginning Nov. 27 with a drone light show. Additional drone shows will follow in December, along with free community events, including Santa’s Workshop, Little Farm Petting Zoo, and live music. Visitors can also enjoy hot drinks at Riverwalk Mini Golf and a holiday brunch at the Chase Center. The lights will shine nightly through Jan. 3.

— Visit RiverfrontWilm.com/holiday-magic

Festival of Lights

Friday & Saturdays, November 27 – December 19 | Delaware Park Casino, Wilmington

Delaware Park Casino will turn up the holiday cheer beginning Nov. 27 with its free Festival of Lights. The expanded outdoor display will feature more lights, a holiday market, visits with Santa, and photo opportunities. New this year, a heated party tent will offer a warm spot to enjoy live entertainment.

— Visit LightsAtDelPark.com

62nd Annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade

Saturday, November 28 | 2nd & Market to 11th & Market, Wilmington

Here comes Santa Claus — and a whole parade of holiday excitement. Marching bands, colorful floats, antique cars, and costumed characters will make their way along Market Street, with children encouraged to bring their letters for Santa. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, the parade offers a chance to make a day of it downtown, browsing local shops, enjoying a meal at one of the city’s restaurants, and getting a head start on holiday shopping.

— Visit WilmingtonJaycees.org

Jingle Bell Jamboree

Sunday, November 29 | The Grand Opera House, Wilmington

Cue the carols and let the holiday music begin! The Delaware Symphony Orchestra will fill The Grand with seasonal favorites, from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Featuring timeless carols, spirited melodies, and beloved Christmas classics, this afternoon concert will offer a lively celebration for music lovers of all ages, with plenty of familiar tunes to enjoy.

— Visit DelawareSymphony.org