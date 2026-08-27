Drama of the Search

Showtime! The performing arts season is upon us. While you’re perusing the upcoming offerings, see if you can spot the four pairs of drama masks we’ve hidden in this issue. Tell us the pages you spot them (excluding this one) and you could win a cool prize. Please email your answers using the subject line: I Found the Masks to Contact@TSNPub.com by Sept. 17.

Last month’s winners: Jay Headley, Sue Shamine, Janoah Wright. The hidden corks were on pages 25, 38, 43 and 54.

Muttini Mixer Heads to the Beach

Humane Animal Partners (HAP) is taking its signature Muttini Mixer to the beach this year. On Sept. 23 from 6-9pm, the dog-friendly bash will take place at Children’s Beach House in Lewes, featuring food, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Four-legged friends are welcome to join the fun, with proceeds supporting HAP’s lifesaving work, including adoption services, low-cost veterinary care, spay/neuter services, and its pet food pantry. More at HumaneAnimalPartners.org.

Brandywine Festival of the Arts

The 65th annual Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns Sept. 12 & 13, transforming Wilmington’s Brandywine Park into a two-day celebration of art, music, food, and family fun. More than 200 artisans from across the country will be exhibiting and selling unique work. The festival, which attracts up to 10,000 visitors each year, also includes live music, kids’ activities, and local food vendors. Festival hours are Saturday (10am-6pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm.) Entry is $5 each day, with children 12 and under free with adult admission. More at BrandywineArts.com.

Tennis Legend Headlines Annual Benefit for Rodney Street

Tennis legend Tommy Haas, a former world No. 2, will join RodneyStreet Tennis & Tutoring Association (RSTTA) for its annual benefit Sept. 10 at DuPont Country Club. The day begins with an exclusive Hit with Haas Clinic Experience from 3-5pm, featuring instruction, drills and photo opportunities. That evening’s benefit, from 6:30-9:30pm, will feature Haas as the special guest, along with dinner, stories, live and silent auctions, and a chance to support RSTTA’s youth programs, which combine tennis, education, and mentorship. More at RodneyStreetTennis.org.

An Evening in the Garden

The Delaware Center for Horticulture’s annual fundraiser returns Sept. 18 with Jardin en Vert, an elegant evening of food, drinks, live music and a curated silent auction. From 6-9pm, guests can enjoy the garden-inspired celebration while supporting DCH’s educational programs, workforce training initiatives, and community greening efforts. Garden party attire is encouraged, and tickets are limited. More at TheDCH.org.

A Roaring Good Time

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science’s 17th annual Wine & Dinosaurs returns Sept. 27 with a Roaring ’20s theme. From 12:30–4pm, guests can enjoy food from local caterers, wines and spirits from Kreston Wine & Spirits, craft beer from a dozen local breweries, live music and a silent auction. The 21+ event supports the museum’s exhibits, educational programs and scientific collections. Dress in your best ’20s-inspired attire for an afternoon of food, drinks and fun. More at DelMNS.org.

Two Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage This Month

Nuestras Raíces Delaware will celebrate 50 years of Hispanic heritage programming with a weekend of music, culture, and community Sept. 12–13 in Wilmington. Saturday’s Hispanic Heritage Concert & Celebration, from 12-6pm at the Delaware Art Museum, will feature Frankie Negrón & Friends, live music, cultural performances, food vendors, family activities, and community resources. Sunday brings Calle 4 Fest and the 50th Anniversary Grand Parade from 12-4pm along West Fourth Street, with the festival starting at noon and the parade stepping off at 1pm from Greenhill Avenue to North Jackson Street. More at NRDelaware.org/50th-anniversary.

On Sept. 20, the ninth Hispanic Heritage Festival follows at Bellevue State Park with traditional music and dance, Latin street food, and an expanded lineup of women artisans from across the Mid-Atlantic. From 12-5pm, browse jewelry, textiles, and other handmade works, connect with community organizations and enjoy the family-friendly celebration. Admission and parking are free, and the festival takes place rain or shine. More at HoyEnDelaware.com.

Delaware Writer Bill Newcott Authors Divided We Stand

As a writer and editor, Bill Newcott has led an intriguing professional life — he’s the only journalist to have worked at both National Geographic and the National Inquirer.

While nowadays Newcott spends much of his time interviewing Sussex County locals for Delaware Beach Life, he recently found time to go on a cross-country road trip to interview folks from all walks of life for his new book, Divided We Stand. The book’s message? We are all in this together … No matter what.

“When I set out on this project, I was afraid I’d have nothing but trouble finding people at opposite ends of the political and social spectrum who were willing to find common touchpoints,” Newcott says of his on-the-road research. “But one of the most gratifying surprises of my life was how astonishingly easy it was to find them, no matter what flashpoint issue I researched, from race relations to abortion to gun rights to environmentalism.

“People, I discovered, were not just dying to find a connection with each other — they were already well into the process, under the radar, hidden from the we-all-hate-each-other narrative that media, both social and mass, seem to be trying to sell us.” More at BillNewcott.com.

Celebrating 60 Years of the Brandywine YMCA

In 1966, the Brandywine Branch of the Delaware YMCA opened its doors with a simple but powerful mission: to strengthen the foundations of the community. Sixty years later, the branch will celebrate that ongoing mission on Friday, Sept. 25.

The fun, casual event is scheduled for 6-8pm, and will feature light appetizers and other refreshments, music by DJ TimDogg, and photos and memories from throughout the past six decades. At 6:30pm, the 60th anniversary video will premiere in the Movement Studio, and a few special stories will be shared by people who have experienced the lasting impact of the Y in their lives. Families are welcome, and Kids Club will be open during the celebration.

In announcing the event, Carolan Cross, executive director of the branch, said: “For 60 years, the Brandywine YMCA has been so much more than a building — it has been a place where people find belonging, build lifelong friendships, discover their potential, and strengthen their spirit. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we are reminded that our greatest achievement isn’t our programs or facilities, but the generations of people who have made the Y their home. We are honored to continue serving our community and look forward to creating the next chapter of impact together.”

Cross encouraged those planning to attend to RSVP at ymcade.formstack.com/forms/60thrsvp or stop in at the branch at 3 Mount Lebanon Rd. to register for the event. While you’re at it, you can share your stories, photos and memories about your time at Brandywine.

Spaceboy Accelerates into New Spaces

David Sanchez, aka “Chez,” is best known around the area as the prime force behind Spaceboy Clothing in Wilmington’s LOMA district. But more recently, Chez has been branching out into other related worlds.

On August 29, at the grand opening of Wilmington’s new NOMA Library, guests were among the first to see two murals that the State of Delaware commissioned Chez to create. Similarly, last month the Riverfront Visitor Center hired Chez to design some of his brandcentric robot characters that visitors can pose with for group photos and amusing selfies.

During this month’s Art Loop on Friday, September 11, curious art lovers can check out Chez’s work at his INSIDE exhibit at the LOMA Offices at 211 N. Market Street. The exhibit will run from 5-8pm. More at SpaceboyClothing.com.

Wilmington International Film Festival Returns

The Wilmington International Film Festival returns Oct. 8-11 bringing filmmakers, film enthusiasts, non-profits, and businesses together for a weekend celebration of film. Organized by Gordon DelGiorno of Film Brothers Productions, the festival will screen films at two city venues — Theatre N and The Screening Room 1313 — along with panel discussions and networking events. VIP All-Access passes provide expanded entry to screenings and events and are available at a discount for a limited time. More at Wilmington.Film.