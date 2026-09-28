Qamaria Perks Up Main Street

There’s something new brewing on Main Street. Qamaria Coffee Co. softly opened its first Delaware location at 55 E. Main St. in Newark on Sept. 17, with an official grand opening still to come. The café specializes in single-origin Yemeni coffee and traditional drinks flavored with cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, alongside espresso drinks and baked goods. And night owls take note: Qamaria keeps the coffee flowing until 10pm weeknights and 11pm Fridays and Saturdays.

— Visit QamariaCoffee.com

Downtown Wilmington Welcomes Villa Italiana

Villa Italiana Mediterranean Cuisine has joined downtown Wilmington’s dining scene at 218 N. Market St., celebrating its opening with a Sept. 15 ribbon cutting. The menu spans Italian and Mediterranean favorites, from lobster ravioli and branzino to pastas and pizzas. Lunch specials and weekday happy hour are also offered, while violinist Ernesto Carias performs live every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

— Follow @Villa_Italiana_Delaware on Instagram

Brewing Up Some Good

Volunteer Brewing Company will raise a glass to Middletown’s volunteer firefighters with the release of Firewhistle Helles Lager on Oct. 4. The collaboration is a natural fit for the family-owned brewery, which has made community service part of its mission since opening in 2017. The release party runs noon–6 p.m., with a portion of proceeds supporting the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company. Uncle John’s BBQ will be on hand, with a 50/50 raffle drawing at 4pm. Bring the family and toast the volunteers who answer the call when their community needs them.

— Visit VolunteerBrewing.com

Oath ’84 is Back — With More to Come

Oath ’84 has settled into its new flagship location at 902 N. Market St., having reopened in July. Chef-owner Justin Womack’s modern tapas restaurant and bar blends Caribbean flavors with American influences, with craft cocktails and a menu designed for sharing. Oath ’84 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4-10pm, with Sunday brunch featuring live music. Next up: Womack plans to open 84 Next Door, an Indo-Trini-inspired café serving coffee, sandwiches and small bites, with an October opening expected.

— Visit Oath84.com and 84NextDoor.com

Home Grown is Growing

Home Grown Café is getting a little more room to grow. The Newark mainstay announced on social media in September that it is expanding its Main Street space with a separate bar, private dining area, grab-and-go options and a larger deck. It’s a significant leap from 2000, when Home Grown opened with just 28 seats. The restaurant will remain open while construction begins, then close for about six weeks following New Year’s weekend to complete construction before reopening as one larger space in early 2027.

— Visit HomeGrownCafe.com