Above: J.D. Webb on stage at last month’s Arden Fair. Photo by Joe del Tufo.

By Mark Rogers

Over the last decade or so, Jason (J.D.) Webb’s songwriting journey has taken him through a range of spaces, energies, and ideas. More recently, he’s discovered that path leading him back to his family and himself.

Like many musicians, Wilmington-born Webb got his start playing open mics in the area. This led to Webb and some of his friends forming his first band, The Hold-Up, circa 2009. He later fronted Cadillac Riot and Apache Trails, the latter of which was renamed Howl Train. The genres of these bands ranged from the bluegrass and folk of Apache Trails to the bluesy garage rock of Cadillac Riot, where Webb says he enjoyed being able to set his guitar down and “just kind of be a wild man.”

In recent years, Webb built on his experience with these bands to form J.D. Webb & The Good God Damn, which includes Webb’s good friend Devin Zito and his cousin Jeremy Worthington, both of whom have played in his past projects. The band also includes Laura Beth Jewell, Scott Mathews, Michael Macartney, and sometimes Pat Kane.

Webb credits the talents of bandmates for inspiring the act’s moniker. After they jammed together, Webb exclaimed, “Good God damn that sounds so good!”

Webb currently resides in Cecil County, Md., with his wife and occasional songwriting collaborator, Emma Sue, as well as their two boys, ages 1 and 7.

Out & About recently spoke with Webb about his inspirations, influences, and future plans.

O&A: What inspired you to pursue music?

Webb: I was always drawn to music because my parents always had it on in the house or car. My paternal grandparents sang and performed together at family events; and my grandfather played in a bluegrass country band called Crabgrass. Sometimes while I waited for my mom to finish work, I would play the pianos at a nearby piano store on Concord Pike. I also participated in musical theater in school and at the Wilmington Drama League. I quickly grew to genuinely love the feeling of performing and connecting with an audience.

O&A: Recently you seem to have been expanding your touring itinerary by playing in venues, such as Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown, and by taking part in festivals like the Arden Fair and Philly Folk Fest. Is this part of a particular touring strategy?

Webb: It has been the result of persistence, pursuing bucket list items, and utilizing contacts. After chasing a Johnny Brenda’s gig for a few years, a fellow musician recommended my band to the venue’s booking agent. We had a great show with Sug Daniels and hope to return.

I played Philly Folk Fest previously with Apache Trails, but on a smaller stage in the campground. This year we got to play one of the festival stages. It was a lot of fun and was probably the fastest 25 minutes of my life. This was a big contrast to our regular gigs, where we often play for up to three hours.

I enjoy playing festivals because they provide opportunities to share our music with a much bigger audience. You can catch the ears of people who might not have sought you out otherwise.

O&A: Speaking of bucket lists, what are some venues you’d like to play and some artists with whom you’d like to share a stage?

Webb: Festivals include Newport Folk Fest, SXSW, and Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion. Also, I’d like to take the band to Colorado, California and upstate New York. We want to continue to get our footprint in Philly.

I would love to play with Gregory Alan Isakov, Ray LaMontagne, The Secret Sisters, Punch Brothers, Brandi Carlisle, Band of Horses, or The Wallflowers.

O&A: How has being a dad influenced your music?

Webb: My earlier songs were more aggressive and angst-filled, but now I also write about love and other positive themes. I also try to tell more of the story of myself. My father-in-law was local music legend Bart Frohlich. After he passed a couple years ago, we had his music to remember him. It immortalizes him. Similarly, I’d like to leave music that will allow my sons to get to know things that maybe I wasn’t able to say out loud.

Sometimes I still lean into the “witchy vibe” that punctuated my music for years. I attribute these themes to having grown up with a Mom who was very wicca-centric. As a kid, I knew about tarot cards, runes, and salt circles. I like to say that Mom brings a magical element to the family. I think it’s important, as a parent, to be able to bring magic to your family. Ultimately, it spurs new creations, like music. I’m hoping that carries on to my kids.

Also, I really want to show my sons that anything they dream up — whether it’s a song, a story, a drawing, or even an idea — doesn’t have to stay in their heads. They can have an impact in the world and can do whatever they put their minds to, just like I have done with making music and performing.

O&A: What does J.D. Webb & The Good God Damn have coming up?

Webb: We will be playing Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown on Oct. 9; and The Creamery of Kennett Square on Oct. 17. On Nov. 7, I have a duo show for P3 House Concerts in Wilmington.

I’m going to be working on new music with award-winning producer Ritchie Rubini. I hope to release a new single by Halloween called “Room at the End.” It’s about a little haunted hotel room.

I’m also hoping to get the band’s music placed in TV or film. I’d especially love to have a song featured in anything by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Shrinking, Ted Lasso).

— More on the band at linktr.ee/jdwebb