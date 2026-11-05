By Mark Fields

(Ed. Note: Mark Fields, Out and About’s movie reviewer since 2008, has relocated from Wilmington to Denver although he continues to cover film for the magazine. He shares his notes from the 49th Denver Film Festival, which concluded November 1. Most of these films will be coming soon to a multiplex or art house cinema near you.)

More than 120 films screened during the festival just concluded. I, of course, despite valiant efforts, could not see most of them. Here are some thoughts about the films I did manage to see, many of them quite excellent.