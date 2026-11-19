Above: Benjamin Wagner has a new album and new book set for release in 2027.

By Mark Rogers

Photos by Samuel Wilson

Benjamin Wagner is a man of many talents.

The last three decades have seen the accomplished multimedia producer move swiftly between a multitude of stages — sometimes literally day to night — switching roles between musician, filmmaker, author, consultant, and journalist.

Wagner stresses that the “through-line” between these seemingly disparate careers is that they all involve writing and storytelling, in one form or another.

After graduating from Syracuse University with degrees in communications and creative writing, Wagner lived in New York City for more than two decades, where he worked at various times for MTV, Lifetime Television, and Facebook.

In 2010, Wagner and his brother Christofer released the documentary Mister Rogers & Me, about the long-running children’s television program and its philosophy and widespread influence. In the spring of this year, Wagner premiered a new documentary called Friends & Neighbors.

In 2027, he plans to release his book Strong & Silent, as well as a new album of original music. Wagner resides in Wilmington with his wife Abbigail, a native of the city, and their two teenage daughters.

Out & About recently spoke with Wagner about his films, his adopted hometown, and his latest project: A Hometown Holiday Benefit, a concert for which he has assembled an impressive lineup of local talent to perform on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Queen.

O&A: What prompted you to make Mister Rogers & Me?

Wagner: Everybody knew Fred Rogers; and he had one of the longest-running television shows. He still feels very present in culture, despite being gone for 23 years.

I met Fred in 2001. His summer home was next to a place my mother rented in Nantucket. He invited me over, on my birthday, to sing a couple of my songs. Fred then sang “Happy Birthday” and “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to me. He was the same guy in person as he was on camera.

We met right before 9/11. We talked about contemporary life being shallow and complex, and about the human experience being profoundly deep and simple. I was so inspired by our conversation, I wanted to amplify the things he said. Despite hosting a kids’ show, Fred’s wisdom isn’t just for kids.

When I told him [later] that I’d been thinking about our conversation, he said, “Well, spread the message.” So, I kind of felt like making the movie was an assignment.

O&A: What are the themes of your new documentary and your forthcoming book?

Wagner: I think of Friends & Neighbors as a spiritual sequel, because in it I’m following Fred’s guidance. I was experiencing personal distress and duress, and I took his advice to “look for the helpers” as a way to find hope when things are bad.

Friends & Neighbors is about mental health, including our need for safety, especially psychological safety. Rogers created a safe space on his show. He worked with psychotherapists and educators to understand what kids needed.

Strong & Silent is about men and mental health; it’s about how we frame masculinity as men. It’s about culture and the sort of dynamics that have created some of the conditions we’re experiencing. There are chapters on work, relationships and social media, childhood development, and violence.

It’s presented through from my life, but it also includes research and interviews with other men. It’s a little bit memoir and a whole lot of science and psychology around behavior.

O&A: In light of the upcoming holiday concert, is it safe to say you’re a big fan of Christmas?

Wagner: Actually, I used to hate Christmas because when my parents divorced, they did the first custody exchange on Christmas Eve. But I still loved Christmas music, especially the A Very Special Christmas album, which featured rock artists’ take on holiday songs. Over the years, I released five similar Christmas albums with New York musicians and organized shows with these artists. It helped me sort of take Christmas back.

Being a father has also helped me reclaim the holiday in a whole different way because I get to watch my children love it. I’d been considering a Delaware show for a while now. I realized that Fred would have encouraged me to get people together and sing and to do good things in your neighborhood.

Performers include Jeffrey Attakorah, Skyler Cumbia, Neil Kremer, The Honey Badgers, Scott Mathews, Samantha Poole, Olivia Rubini, and Dylan Waterman, as well as a great house band, with more to be announced.

O&A: Tell us about the beneficiaries of the Hometown Holiday Benefit.

Wagner: These are two organizations that I’ve worked with and of which I’m a fan. The Teen Warehouse is a community center for young people, which ensures that there are constructive, positive things for them to do. Reed’s Refuge Center does similar work with a deeper focus. It provides an afterschool program to help young people through the power of the creative arts. This includes a fantastic recording studio where kids can make music.

O&A: And you’re working on a new album, too?

Wagner: Yes, and we’re having a ball. I’m recording with Dylan Waterman at his Rodeo House studio in Woodstown, New Jersey, along with a great bunch of musicians. We’re about a fifth of the way through it, with the basic tracks recorded. This will be my 11th studio album. I’m planning to release it next fall, after the book comes out.

— Benjamin Wagner and dozens of other area musicians will perform at The Queen for the Hometown Holiday Benefit on Friday, Dec. 4. More at TheQueenWilmington.com.