Perpetual sequels spawned by popular book or movies series (think Marvel perhaps, or maybe Twilight) after a while slowly degrade to mere fan service: a possibly delectable bone to throw to the most dedicated followers but slim pickings for the unindoctrinated. So, I approached The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – the latest installment of the movies based on Suzanne Collins’s Y.A. books with genuine trepidation. I had enjoyed the first film (which deservedly made Jennifer Lawrence a star) and there were a handful of memorable moments in at least one of its follow-ups, but the prior entry was sadly forgettable. I am happy to report that Reaping is a worthy successor, recalling some of the greatest strengths of the original: bracing action sequences, compelling performances, and enough clever Easter eggs to delight the fanboys and fangirls.

Like the other Hunger Games films (and for those few uninitiated), the film is set in a post-nuclear America called Panem divided up into twelve impoverished districts, all of which serve the lavish, louche lifestyles of Capital City. To perpetually punish the districts that once rose up in rebellion, each district is forced to send two young people, tributes, to the capital each year to fight in a grisly death match that serves as entertainment for the decadent capital residents.

Reaping is set years before the events of Katniss and the original Hunger Games when one of the District 12 tributes, Haymitch (Joseph Zada) is competing. (Haymitch as an adult is a character in the original as played by Woody Harrelson.) Several other familiar characters also appear as their younger iterations, including Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning), Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), and the malevolent President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). One of the many positives of Reaping is that all of these actors evoke their older character selves, as played by other actors, without falling into trite impersonations.

Zada as Haymitch is an appealing protagonist, and the story surrounds him with a few other new characters that also appeal: Maysilee (Mckenna Grace) and Wyatt (Ben Wang), and a delightfully odious new villain, Drusilla (portrayed by Glenn Close with much delicious scenery chewing). Sadly, most of the other competitor characters are poorly drawn and get little screen time.

One of the curious virtues of The Hunger Games as both a book and movie series is that it takes a repellent idea – forcing children into mortal combat for entertainment – and makes that idea both compelling action and a sociological dilemma. If anything, this entry leans into the immorality of this situation than the original (which mostly focused more on the political struggle).

The screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie (both HG vets) and the efficient direction of Francis Lawrence work together to bring a neat balance between the spectacle sequences of the story and its more quiet, human moments. As has been the case with all of the Hunger Game movies, the production design is inventive and colorful, an effective blending of glitter and grunge.

A coda to the main story (with some not very secret cameos) brings a sense of solemn closure to this dystopian saga. Let’s hope that all involved decide to end the series on this well-made high note.