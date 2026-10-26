Above: There’s a story behind every dish in what has become our “traditional” Thanksgiving meal.

By Pam George

On Thursday, Nov. 26, many Delawareans will gather around the dining room table to tuck into a traditional Thanksgiving feast: roast turkey, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. And for dessert? Pumpkin pie, of course.

Few will stop to wonder why these dishes are served year after year. Some may assume the Plymouth colonists were the first to celebrate Thanksgiving and that turkey was on the menu. However, an eyewitness account mentions only fowl — possibly swan, duck or goose — and venison.

What’s more, the Pilgrims were not the first to hold a thanksgiving observance. Indigenous peoples and Europeans had traditions of giving thanks long before the English settlers at Plymouth gathered for what would become a famous feast.

The meal we now consider a classic Thanksgiving dinner evolved over centuries. Regional customers, changing tastes, influential writers and more than a little commercial marketing helped shape it.

In the Beginning

The 1621 gathering was a harvest celebration. The Plymouth colonists had completed their first successful harvest after surviving a grueling first year in the New World. Edward Winslow, one of the English colonists who arrived aboard the Mayflower in 1620, wrote that the celebration lasted three days.

Winslow served as an important liaison between the settlers and the Wampanoag, the Indigenous people who lived in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Rhode Island.

Ousamequin, the Wampanoag leader whom the English called Massasoit, attended the feast with about 90 Wampanoag men. Earlier that year, Ousamequin and the Plymouth colonists had agreed to mutual protection.

Foods at the celebration may have included corn prepared as porridge or bread, along with the deer the Wampanoag contributed and the fowl that Winslow noted.

The gathering did not immediately become an annual event. New England colonies and, later, states observed thanksgiving on varying dates. These were primarily religious observances devoted to gratitude to God rather than annual holidays centered on a particular meal.

Sarah Josepha Hale helped change that.

Born in New Hampshire in 1788, Hale edited Ladies’ Magazine and, beginning in 1837, Godey’s Lady’s Book, one of the country’s most influential women’s publications. She viewed Thanksgiving as a family homecoming with moral and civic value and spent decades campaigning for a national observance. Beginning in 1846, she mounted a sustained letter-writing campaign to political leaders.

In September 1863, during the Civil War, Hale wrote President Abraham Lincoln and argued that a common Thanksgiving could help foster national unity. On Oct. 3, Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November a national day of thanksgiving and praise.

Hale also helped shape the Thanksgiving menu. The Library of Congress notes that her Thanksgiving editorials and recipes featured turkey, oysters, potatoes, cranberries and pie.

The Main Attraction

In Hale’s 1827 novel, Northwood, she described a Thanksgiving dinner centered on a roast turkey with stuffing, surrounded by vegetables, gravies, and pies, including pumpkin pie.

Through Godey’s Lady’s Book, she promoted Thanksgiving menus and recipes, helping to establish certain foods as holiday standards.

Turkey was a natural centerpiece. The bird was already associated with celebratory New England meals before Thanksgiving became a national observance, and wild turkeys were native to the region. Europeans had also been eating domesticated turkeys since the 16th century.

Another practical advantage: A large turkey could feed a crowd.

Turkey still shared the 19th-century Thanksgiving table with chicken, goose, duck, venison, and other meats. But as Thanksgiving became a national holiday, magazines, cookbooks, illustrations, and advertising increasingly portrayed roast turkey as its centerpiece.

By the early 20th century, the bird was becoming inseparable from the holiday.

Stuffing or Dressing?

Stuffing poultry is far older than Thanksgiving, but the Plymouth colonists probably used onions, herbs or chestnuts rather than the bread-based mixture familiar today. Wheat bread was not plentiful.

By the 19th century, stuffed turkey had become part of the Thanksgiving repertoire. Regional cooks adapted the dish to ingredients that were on hand. New England versions might include bread, herbs, chestnuts or oysters. Cornbread became common farther south. Other versions incorporated rice, sausage, giblets, apples, celery or nuts.

Oysters were historically abundant and inexpensive in the Mid-Atlantic, so they also made their way into stuffing and dressing, as well as scalloped oyster dishes and sauces. In Delaware, Maryland, and the broader Chesapeake region, oyster dressing also has deep regional roots.

People often use the “stuffing” and “dressing” interchangeably, and the preferred term varies by region. Technically, however, stuffing is cooked inside the bird; dressing is baked separately.

Before Ocean Spray

Cranberries, which grew abundantly in New England in the 17th century, are native to North America, and Indigenous peoples ate them long before Europeans arrived.

The combination of cranberries and poultry became established relatively early. However, the Pilgrims didn’t serve sweet cranberry sauce in 1621. Sugar was scarce.

Amelia Simmons’ 1796 American Cookery, the first American-authored cookbook published in the United States, included cranberry preparations and helped document a distinctly American style of cooking built around native ingredients.

By the 19th century, cranberry sauce was firmly established as turkey’s companion. Hale’s holiday material reinforced the pairing.

In 1912, Massachusetts lawyer-turned-cranberry grower Marcus L. Urann began canning cranberries. Fresh cranberries had a short selling season, so canning preserved the fruit, reduced waste and created a product that could be sold year-round.

Smithsonian magazine reports that Ocean Spray began producing the recognizable canned jellied version nationally in 1941. Its long shelf life and convenience turned something families once had to cook from fresh berries into an effortless side dish — and, eventually, the butt of jokes.

An American Pie

Like cranberries, pumpkins and other squashes are native to the Americas and had been cultivated by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. English colonists readily adopted pumpkin because it grew well in New England and could be stored through the winter.

Modern pumpkin pie, however, was not part of the 1621 feast. The Plymouth settlers did not have the wheat flour, butter and sugar needed to produce the familiar pastry.

Over the following generations, colonists adapted European pie-making techniques to pumpkins. Early pumpkin pies would look very different from today’s version. They often incorporated sliced pumpkin rather than a smooth custard filling.

By 1796, the resemblance to modern pumpkin pie had become stronger. Simmons’ American Cookery included “pompkin pudding” baked in a crust. The Library of Congress calls the recipe the basis for the classic American pumpkin pie.

Hale further cemented pumpkin pie’s Thanksgiving status in the 19th century by describing it as an indispensable part of the feast.

One Potato, Two Potato

Neither white potatoes nor sweet potatoes were part of the Plymouth feast. Both joined the Thanksgiving table later.

White potatoes became increasingly common in American cooking during the 18th and early 19th centuries, and by the mid-1800s, they were part of the Thanksgiving menu.

An 1845 Thanksgiving menu in The New England Economical Housekeeper, and Family Receipt Book included potatoes along with roast turkey, squash, onions, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

In 1857, Philadelphia cookbook author Eliza Leslie offered instructions for mashed potatoes enriched with butter and cream or rich milk. By 1870, Jennie June’s American Cookery Book included “mashed potatoes browned” on a Thanksgiving menu with roast turkey, cranberry sauce, chicken pie, sweet potatoes, onions, and pumpkin and mince pies.

Mashed potatoes didn’t arrive on the Thanksgiving table through a single recipe or promoter. They were viewed as inexpensive, widely available staples. Plus, they played well with roast turkey and gravy.

Sweet potatoes followed a different path. Originally cultivated in Central and South America, they became part of North American cooking by the late 18th century. Many people served them at holiday meals in the 19th century. Recipes for candied and glazed sweet potatoes appeared as cooks combined their natural sweetness with butter, sugar, molasses, and spices.

Then came the marshmallows.

In 1917, the Angelus Marshmallows company wanted Americans to find more uses for commercially manufactured marshmallows. Angelus hired cookbook author Janet McKenzie Hill, founder of Boston Cooking-School Magazine, to develop recipes. The resulting promotional cookbook included what Smithsonian magazine has identified as the first documented recipe pairing mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallows.

What now seems like a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition was, at least in part, a successful marketing campaign.

From Test Kitchen to Tradition

Green bean casserole is a more recent addition.

Campbell Soup Co. home economist Dorcas Reilly created the dish in 1955 in the company’s test kitchen in Camden, New Jersey. Originally called Green Bean Bake, it was designed as an everyday side dish using ingredients readily available in American kitchens.

The short recipe calls for green beans, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, black pepper and French-fried onions.

Campbell’s says the casserole did not become a holiday favorite until the 1960s, when the company put the recipe on its Cream of Mushroom soup label. Convenience, affordability and promotion did the rest.

Campbell’s now says green bean casserole appears on more than half of American Thanksgiving tables. Fifty percent of the company’s Cream of Mushroom soup sales occur from November through January.

So on Nov. 26, the food on your Thanksgiving plate represents a culinary timeline—Indigenous ingredients, European cooking traditions, New England customs, 19th-century publishing and 20th-century food marketing.