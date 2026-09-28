Now Read This!

OK, Out & About readers, this month’s contest is based on two items in our Live & Local feature. Answer correctly and you could win a cool prize. Email your answers by October 17 to Contact@TSNPub.com with the subject line: I READ IT! We will choose three winners from correct submissions.

1. What is the professional name of of Grammy-winning producer Brandon Avant?

2. Name the Door Dash driver who became an internet music sensation from a Newark restaurant.

Last month’s winners: Jerry Petti, Sandra Bracher, Noel Newton. The hidden masks were on pages 25, 31, 53 and 55.

Delaware Rock and Roll Society Holds 2026 Induction on October 18

The Delaware Rock and Roll Society will celebrate its 2026 inductees Oct. 18 at 2pm at The Grand’s baby grand theater (818 N. Market St., Wilm.). This year’s class includes Doug James, Keith Mack, Rosann Mattei, Iggy Taylor and the Alicia Maxwell Project, along with University of Delaware radio station WVUD. The annual ceremony recognizes musicians, bands and others who have made their mark on Delaware’s music scene and helped preserve the state’s rock-and-roll legacy. Tickets available at TheGrandWilmington.org.

Delaware Symphony Opens 121st Season

Delaware Symphony Orchestra opens its 121st season on Oct. 2 at The Grand (818 N. Market St., Wilm.) with Symphonic Dances, led by Music Director Michelle Di Russo. Opening Night features Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture,” and guest pianist Chaeyoung Park performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” closes the evening. Di Russo says the season embraces vibrant musical storytelling, with each performance bringing its own distinctive “voice” to audiences. Tickets available at DeSymphony.org.

Calling All Conspiracists

Break out the tin foil hats — things are about to get weird. ConCon takes over the Siegel JCC (101 Garden of Eden Rd, Wilm.) on Oct. 18 with Bigfoot, conspiracy theories, and plenty of offbeat fun. Inspired by the locally filmed mockumentary The Conspiracists, the convention runs from 10am-4pm. with games, interactive exhibits, vendors and a Bigfoot Calling Championship. Stay for a screening of The Conspiracists at 5pm, followed by a live Q&A with the cast and creative team. More at TheConspiracists.com/concon.

Lt. Governor’s Challenge Seeks Nominations

Nominations are open for the 2026 Lt. Governor’s Challenge, recognizing Delaware individuals and organizations making a difference in behavioral health. Five awards will spotlight those championing youth mental health, finding creative ways to expand access and support, building healthier workplaces, inspiring others through recovery, and advancing maternal mental health and family wellness. Delaware residents, programs and organizations are eligible, along with regional or national organizations whose work has an impact in the state. Nominations are due Oct. 9, with honorees announced Dec. 8 at Delaware State University’s Schwartz Center for the Arts. More at DE.gov/ltgovchallenge.

Feasts for the Future Celebrates Local Entrepreneurs

The Wilmington Kitchen Collective hosts its third annual Feast for the Future on Oct. 24 from 5-9pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church (1502 W. 13th St., Wilm.). The fundraiser showcases culinary creations from WKC entrepreneurs, along with music by DJ Dashyzen, an Art Battle Wilmington community art battle, and G’Jurel “G Dash” Jones as emcee. This year’s event also celebrates 10 years of Riverfront Ministries, while supporting WKC’s work helping local culinary entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. More at WilmingtonKitchenCollective.org.

An Evening with Michael Mayo at Christina Cultural Arts Center

Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Michael Mayo comes to Christina Cultural Arts Center (705 N. Market St., Wilm.) on Oct. 23 for an intimate evening of jazz and soul from 7-9pm. Mayo will perform original music from his 2024 album Fly, showcasing a distinctive sound that blends jazz, soul, R&B and improvisation. Known for his impressive vocal range and inventive approach, Mayo has earned acclaim for pushing the boundaries of contemporary vocal jazz. More at CCACDE.org.

A Run to Preserve a City Treasure

To visit Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery (701 Delaware Ave., Wilm.) is to walk through city history. Recently, a mass grave with Revolutionary War-era soldiers was discovered and last month a highly-publicized memorial was held to recognize 33 of the soldiers identified in that mass grave (A marker has been installed bearing those names.). The W&B Cemetery is a non-profit, and maintaining its operations is a challenge. You can assist with that by participating in the 11th Annual Eternal Rest 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 24 that starts at the lower end of the cemetery and winds through Brandywine Park. The run starts at 4pm. Register at WilmingtonBrandywineCemetery.org.

The Revisionists Haunt Rockwood Again

Things get a little darker after sunset at Rockwood Park & Museum when Poplar Hall’s The Revisionists: A Haunted Gothic Walk returns Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Inspired this year by A.C. Parsons’ novella Sunset on Sunset, the 90-minute mobile theatrical experience draws on the Golden Age of the ghost story, leading guests through the darkened walkways, gardens and grounds of Rockwood’s Gothic estate. Along the way, history and theater mingle with tales of the macabre and Rockwood’s own haunted past. Guests can also purchase an adult beverage from the Rockwood Speakeasy to sip during the walk. More at PoplarHall.life.