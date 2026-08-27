The Farmhouse Opens in Middletown

The Farmhouse Middletown opened Aug. 11 at Westown Town Center (416 S. Ridge Ave.), bringing farm-to-fork dining to Middletown. The latest concept from Titan Hospitality offers scratch-made fare including hand-tossed pizzas, steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes, plus craft cocktails and a curated beer and wine list. “Our vision for The Farmhouse was to create a restaurant that feels like it’s always been part of the community,” says Titan Hospitality CEO James King. The restaurant also features outdoor dining, private event space and a Sunday Harvest Brunch Buffet from 10am to 3pm.

— Visit FarmhouseMiddletown.com

Elevated Mexican Cuisine Coming to Tallyville

MAÍZ Mexican Cocina has opened in the former Stoney’s British Pub space at 3007 Concord Pike in Wilmington, serving contemporary Mexican cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. MAÍZ is the creation of Delaware restaurateur Angel German Barron, known for Three Amigos Mexican Grill and Katanas. Chef Cristian Omar Reyes Bautista is developed the menu, which reimagines traditional dishes with modern techniques and presentations. Signature dishes include Deconstructed Sopa Azteca, Carne en su Jugo and a plantain taco with Oaxacan black mole. The result is a menu that puts a contemporary spin on the flavors and traditions of Mexico.

— Follow @Maiz202De on Instagram

Bardea Expands with Trolley Square Bakery

A new spot for fresh-baked breads, pastries and bagels is coming to Trolley Square later this year from Bardea Restaurant Group, adding to its growing lineup of Wilmington restaurants. BRG recently opened the Mediterranean concept Ezme on Market Street. The bakery will be located at 1624 Delaware Ave. and offer house-baked goods, specialty coffee and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. James Beard-nominated chef-partner Antimo DiMeo, who learned the craft of dough in his family’s pizzerias, is developing an opening menu with the neighborhood in mind. The result will be a neighborhood spot designed for everything from a quick morning coffee to a leisurely lunch.

— Visit BardeaWilmington.com

New Chophouse Coming to Newark

Rockwell’s on Main is set to open this month in the former Iron Hill Brewery space at 147 N. Main Street in Newark, bringing a fresh take on the classic American chophouse. Owned by Martuscelli Restaurant Group, which also operates Klondike Kate’s, the restaurant has been completely renovated with nods to the University of Delaware woven throughout. Led by local chef Brandon Gentry, the menu will center on premium steaks, chops, fresh seafood and shareable sides, with a touch of Gentry’s South Carolina roots, including dishes such as collard greens and banana bread pudding. The relaxed space will include a 22-seat bar and lounge area serving handcrafted cocktails and hosting live music, along with The Library, a private room with a fireplace in the back of the restaurant. Students can also take advantage of the “Broke College Kid” plate: 12 ounces of beef, a vegetable and potato for $30 with a college ID. Rockwell’s will be open primarily for dinner, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and happy hour from 3-6pm beginning two weeks after opening.

— Visit RockwellsOnMain.com

Casa Kahlo Opens Second Location

Casa Kahlo Mexican Cantina & Grill has expanded beyond downtown Newark with a second location at 2705 Pulaski Highway in the Stanton-Christiana area, taking over the former Colbie’s Chicken space. The colorful Mexican restaurant, named for artist Frida Kahlo, serves burritos, street tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, Mexican street corn, and vegetarian dishes. The new location features indoor and outdoor seating plus a separate bar area and is open daily from 11am.

— Visit CasaKahloMexican.com