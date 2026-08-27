Above: Andrew Gemmell was considered the nation’s top open-water swimmer for nearly a decade. Photo courtesy Andrew Gemmell.

By Chuck Durante

For Andrew Gemmell, Delaware’s most accomplished swimmer of the 21st century, resilience was as important as the skills that propelled him from North Brandywine Swim League to world championships and the Olympics. In two different worlds — the pool and open-water — he swam to international heights while staying in touch with normalcy in life.

Gemmell was among an unprecedented array of three swimmers amidst the eight inductees at the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame’s 50th anniversary banquet in May. Joining him at the Chase Center podium were two Mount Pleasant graduates: his father, Bruce Gemmell, a Big Ten champion and All-American, who became a celebrated coach of Olympic multi-champion Katie Ledecky and others, and Seth Van Neerden, American record-setter in the breaststroke and winner of three 1995 Pan Am gold medals.

Like thousands of Delaware kids, Andrew played soccer and swam for his community pool — in his case Timber Lane — before showing potential that altered the path of his youth. While immersing himself in swimming six mornings a week at 5:30, “You figure out ways to make it happen. Grab naps when you can and get your schoolwork done during lunch. It’s being efficient with your time,” he recalls.

“He was a delight,” a Wilmington Charter teacher says.

Gemmell won championships with Ohtani-like versatility, ricocheting from University of Georgia in the winter to open water summers.

“That was good for my longevity in the sport because you’re not just focused on the same thing for 15 years,” he says.

At 17, he was World Youth champion in the 400-meter individual medley, his father’s specialty. At 19, U.S. open water swimmer of the year. At 20, American 1,500 freestyle champion.

As the nation’s dominant open water swimmer for eight years, Gemmell missed the 2012 Olympics when two competitors caught a favorable late wave in choppy water in the trial race.

“Open water is completely different,” he says. “It’s much more Tour de France type racing where it’s strategic. A lot goes into the positioning and effort expenditure over a two-hour race. It’s way more physical because you’re bumping up next to somebody the whole time. You deal with currents, you deal with sun, you deal with waves, you deal with wildlife.”

Thwarted in his favorite event, he still qualified for the London Games by repeating as U.S. 1,500 champion. After finishing ninth in London, he resumed U.S. dominance in open water, winning national titles through 2016 while completing graduate study with an NCAA fellowship.

His younger sister Erin may become the best of all the Gemmells. She’s currently a senior at University of Texas and is a four-time Big 12 champion. She is an American record holder in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay and was part of the U.S. team that won a silver medal in that event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now the father of a 9-month-old daughter, Andrew is following his physician wife, fellow University of Georgia swimming champion Jordan Mattern, to Eugene, Ore., where he will continue his career as a business analyst for a Big Four accounting firm.

— Founded in 1976, the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame is located on the Wilmington Riverfront at

801 Shipyard Drive. Sports fans can tour the museum for free each Saturday from 10am to 1pm and for two hours before Blue Rocks home games.