Food Bank & Two Stones BBQ May 18

Beer, Barbeque, Music & Games

On Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. guests can join the Food Bank of Delaware (FBD), Two Stones Pub and 2SP Brewing Company for an evening of beer, barbeque, music and games.

The event will take place at 222 Lake Dr., Newark, the future site for the FBD, and will feature food prepared by chefs from Two Stones and students from the culinary school at the FBD. Guests can look

forward to beer provided by 2SP and music performed by the Newark-based band Zodiac Jack. All proceeds will benefit the FBD’s Creating a Bold Future Campaign, which will allow the FBD to move from its current location to the new, larger site and will, as a result, help efforts to end hunger in Delaware.

For tickets and for more information, check out fbd.org/2spbbq.