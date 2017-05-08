Bromberg’s Big Noise Festival May 20

DAVID BROMBERG PERFORMS

In celebration of his new album The Blues, The Whole Bluesand Nothing But The Blues, Wilmington’s own Americana singersongwriter David Bromberg (and his band, David Bromberg’s Big Band) will perform at Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park on Saturday, May 20. The performance is part of the one-day Bromberg’s Big Noise festival, featuring six nationally-acclaimed groups.

Bromberg’s storied career includes collaborations with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Garcia, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon and The Eagles. He’s considered by many “the godfather of Americana.” This is Bromberg’s 18th album, the latest in a solo career that began in 1971 after his self-titled debut. Produced by three-time Grammy winner and former Dylan sideman Larry Campbell, it’s Bromberg’s first album since 2013 with cuts from the blues genre.

The multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter found his inspiration for the album when he heard Willie Nelson repeat a quote from Texas fiddler Johnny Gimble: “There’s only two kinds of music—the Star-Spangled Banner and the blues.” Through Bromberg’s playing and gift for interpretation, along with Campbell’s tasteful horn arrangements, the record reaches electrifying heights as well as intimate acoustic moments, breathing fresh life into the songs of Robert Johnson, Bobby Charles, George “Little Hat” Jones, Ray Charles and Sonny Boy Williamson, among others.

The festival, from noon-8 p.m., will feature Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Dr. John, Anders Osborne, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Front Country, along with food trucks, merchants

and more. Tickets are $44-$88. Visit bignoisefestival.com.