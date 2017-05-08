Founders Beer Lands in Delaware

Michigan-based brewery Founders Brewing Co. is making its debut in Delaware this month. According to the brewery, Delaware’s craft beer fans have been asking for a long time for Founders to distribute in

the First State. Founders has teamed up with Standard Distributing Co., which distributes beer from many breweries, including Delaware’s own 16 Mile and 3rd Wave, to help get Founders beer on shelves in Delaware.

Standard’s Craft Manager, Ted Stewart, says, “We at Standard Distributing Co. are very

excited to partner with Founders Brewing. Founders is a great addition to Standard’s craft brand portfolio and brings a lineup of award-winning beers to Delaware. There has been much anticipation for the arrival of Founders and we can’t wait to get it into consumer hands. We look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

Fans can expect to find Founders’ year-round, seasonal and specialty lineup in bottles, cans, and kegs beginning this month. Select limited release beers, including those from the Barrel-Aged Series, may also be available at craft retailers following the launch.

For more information, go to foundersbrewing.com.