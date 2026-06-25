Summer is made for getting out — finding a good view, a good crowd, and something worth raising a glass to. From rooftop evenings and riverfront hangs to beer tastings and cocktail classes, this is our guide for where to sip around Wilmington this summer. Cheers!

Where to Unwind

Back at the Yards

Tuesdays through Sundays at Constitution Yards

With a relocated and renovated Riverfront home and the same laid-back vibe, Constitution Yards is back with a new season of outdoor sipping. Grab a craft beer or frozen cocktail, challenge friends to lawn games, catch live music every Friday and Saturday night, and settle in for the return of one of Wilmington’s favorite summer traditions.

— More at ConstitutionYards.com

Relax on the Rooftop

Wednesdays through Saturdays, starting at 4pm at The Quoin

Unwind this summer at The Quoin Rooftop, Wilmington’s first and only rooftop bar and lounge. Sip on seasonal cocktails such as “Vaca Vibes” and “Midday Siesta” while soaking up one-of-a-kind sunset views. It’s the perfect spot to relax, catch up with friends, and take in the summer evenings above the city.

— More at TheQuoinHotel.com/rooftop

Music in the Garden

Fridays & Saturdays, 6:30pm at Wilmington Brew Works

Enjoy great beer and even better vibes at Wilmington Brew Works all summer long, with live music from local acts in the beer garden every Friday and Saturday night. Sip, relax, and let the music pour.

— More at WilmingtonBrewWorks.com

Kick back on the Patio

Fridays & Saturdays at The Chancery Market

Spend your summer nights on the patio at The Chancery with live music Fridays (5:30-7:30pm) and Saturdays (7-9pm), oversized lawn games and creative seasonal cocktails. Relax outdoors, sip something fun, and enjoy the perfect mix of music, drinks, and laid-back weekend energy.

— More at TheChanceryMarket.com

Sip n’ Sail

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through September on

the Wilmington Riverfront

Cruise the Christina River aboard a party boat featuring a fully stocked tiki bar serving tropical cocktails and soft drinks. From now through September, you can choose from one of several different boating experiences by Delaware Cruises & Events including Evening Skyline Cruises, Mimosa Brunch Cruises, Rum & Reggae Cruises, and more.

— More at DelawareCruises.com

Summer Socials

Summer Nights at Hagley

Wednesdays through August 26, 5-8pm at Hagley Museum & Library

Relax with family and friends (and Fido, too!) along the Brandywine on Hagley Museum & Library’s 235-acre property on Wednesday evenings through August. Pack a picnic or pick up a bite to eat from the featured food truck and enjoy craft beer by Dogfish Head and ice cream from Woodside Farm Creamery, plus live music and lawn games round out the fun.

— More at Hagley.org

Sculpture Garden Happy Hours

Every Thursday through Sept. 10, 5-7:30pm at Delaware Art Museum

Evenings in the Sculpture Garden at Delaware Art Museum bring live music to a laid-back, family- and dog-friendly setting. Food trucks, Kaffeina Café, lawn games, a cash bar, and local makers set the scene, with rotating themes and performances adding a little extra summer flair. Upcoming themes include an Ice Cream Social (7/16); the People’s Festival Tribute to Bob Marley (8/6); and Yacht Rock Night (8/20).

— More at DelArt.org

Dining on Delaware Avenue

July 10 & August 5, 5-9pm in Trolley Square

This monthly series transforms Trolley Square’s Delaware Avenue into a pedestrian-friendly dining corridor featuring outdoor seating from local restaurants, live music, and a walkable, community-focused atmosphere. The event highlights independent eateries and local musicians in a relaxed, family-friendly summer setting.

— Follow on Instagram @DiningOnDelawareAve

Gilded Age Garden Gatherings

July 16 & August 20, 5-8pm; September 17, 4-7pm at Nemours Estate

Summer evenings unfold in Gilded Age style at Nemours Estate Third Thursdays, where French-style gardens invite picnics on the lawn, live music drifts from the mansion steps, and food trucks, beer, and wine round out an easygoing evening outdoors.

— More at NemoursEstate.org

Twilight on the Terrace

July 17, August 7, and August 28, 5-8pm at Mt. Cuba Center

Kick back and relax at Mt. Cuba while enjoying bite to eat, live music, and evening access to the gardens. Have a seat on the terrace or bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. Pack a picnic or purchase local food truck fare, beer and wine (no outside alcohol is permitted). Upcoming performers include Katie Henry Band (6/17), NDICHU (8/7), and The Dirty Grass Players (8/28).

— More at MtCubaCenter.org/twilight-on-the-terrace

Sip & Stroll at the Zoo

July 23, August 20, September 18, and October 22, 5-7:30pm at Brandywine Zoo

Enjoy a relaxed evening at the zoo at this family-friendly happy hour series featuring brews, food, live music, and animal encounters. Each sip features a local food vendor and adult beverages, including wine and craft brews by Dogfish Head and Bellefonte Brewing. The Zoo’s concession stand is also open with snacks and soft drinks.

— More at BrandywineZoo.org

Performances on Tap

ShakesBEER

Friday, July 10, 7pm at Fort DuPont, Delaware City

Delaware Shakespeare heads to Fort DuPont for a night of local beer and outdoor Shakespeare. Laugh along with a fast-paced, 50-minute Much Ado About Nothing and get insider info on featured beers and seltzers from Bellefonte Brewing Company.

— More at DelShakes.org

Parking Lot Pagliacci

Thursday, July 16, 7pm at OperaDelaware Studios, Wilmington

Enjoy world-class opera in a laid-back setting with a cold Dogfish Head canned cocktail in hand at OperaDelaware’s Parking Lot Pagliacci. Lawn chairs, grilled bites, and powerful live performance come together for an intimate, emotional evening unlike any traditional opera experience.

— More at OperaDE.org

Brains, Brews & Banter

Dungeons n’ Drafts

Makers Alley and Bellefonte Brewing Co., Wilmington

Dungeons n’ Drafts brings together seasoned travelers and rookie adventurers to enjoy craft beer and D&D in a relaxed, friendly environment. DMs guide players through the game (no experience necessary!) and they have premade characters so you can jump into action. You can roll the dice at Makers Alley (2nd Wednesdays) and Bellefonte Brewing Co. (3rd Wednesdays).

— More at DungeonsNDrafts.com

Nerd Nite Wilmington

Fourth Wednesday of every month, 6-8pm at Wilmington Brew Works, Wilmington

Learning is more fun with drinks and friends! Nerd Nite features 20-minute fun-yet-informative talks across all topics, plus trivia, music, and other shenanigans. Must be 21+ to attend. All ticket proceeds support the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science’s mission to inspire a passion for science learning.

— More at DelMNS.org

Sip & Learn

Rockwood on the Rocks: Liberty Libations

July 3, 4-6pm at Rockwood Park & Museum, Wilmington

Celebrate the spirit of early America with a guided tasting of historic cocktails inspired by the nation’s founding. From Fish House Punch to Stone Fence and rum-based classics, this experience blends storytelling and spirited sips while bringing colonial-era libations back to life.

— More at Rockwood.org

Go Native with Infused Vodkas

July 18, 3:30–5:30pm at Mt. Cuba Center, Hockessin

Mixologist Diane Keesee shows how to create infused vodkas using native ingredients like blackberries, blueberries, and black walnuts. Sample unique spirits, learn the fundamentals of cocktail balance, and leave inspired to craft your own signature cocktails at home.

— More at MtCubaCenter.org

Crafting Cocktails with Nature

July 30, 6-8pm at Coverdale Farm Preserve, Greenville

Shake up your cocktail routine with fresh herbs straight from the garden. Led by Sharon Gaudino, this hands-on workshop explores muddling, infusing, and flavor pairing with ingredients like mint, rosemary, and lavender to create fragrant, flavorful sips.

— More at DelawareNatureSociety.org

Three Ingredients & The Truth: A Music & Whiskey Tasting

August 19, 6pm at The Queen’s Knights Bar, Wilmington

Join the Wilmington Whiskey Club for a music-meets-whiskey tasting featuring ROW 94 Bourbon. Expect guided pours, light bites, and a laid-back, country-inspired vibe where good whiskey, good stories, and good company set the tone for a spirited, easygoing evening.

— Follow on Instagram @Wilmington_Whiskey_Club

Taste of Terrior: Explore the Craft of Hard Cider

August 22, 3-4pm at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Take a flavorful journey from apple to glass in this immersive hard cider class led by pommelier Claire Trindle. Explore cider’s global history, regional styles, and cidermaking process while sharpening your palate through guided tastings. Discover how terroir shapes flavor — and how to thoughtfully pair cider with food.

— More at Winterthur.org

Learn to Drink Like a Patriot

August 27, 6:30pm at Greenbank Mills & Phillips Farm, Wilmington

Step back into the Revolutionary era and learn how to mix and serve the drinks that fueled early American history. This hands-on class explores historic punches and colonial-era recipes, with participants working in groups to craft and sample a selection of spirited blends — and take home recipes to recreate them later.

— More at GreenbankMills.com

Raise a Glass

22nd Annual Newark Food & Brew Fest

Saturday, July 25, noon-7pm, Downtown Newark

This annual tradition, presented by Out & About Magazine, celebrates the perfect pairing of local eats and craft beer. Move between participating restaurants sampling more than 40 beers alongside creative food specials in a walkable, pay-as-you-go tasting experience that turns Newark into one big flavor-filled crawl.

— More at NewarkFoodAndBrew.com

Mid Atlantic Whiskey Fest

Saturday, July 25, 6-9pm at The Venue, 2411 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

This upscale tasting event will feature 50+ premium whiskeys, bourbons, and Scotches. Sip curated samples, enjoy live music, and witness (or compete in) the Whiskey Cocktail Showdown. Perfect for the connoisseurs and curious sippers alike.

— More at MidAtlanticWhiskeyFestival.com

13th Annual Historic Odessa Brewfest

Saturday, September 12, 12:30-5:30pm, 202 Main St, Odessa

Attendees will enjoy full day of craft beer, live music, and hands-on historical experiences set against the scenic grounds of the Wilson-Warner House. Featuring more than 50 breweries and a lively mix of colonial-era demonstrations and modern pours, the event taps into America’s 250th anniversary while blending Delaware history with one of the region’s biggest beer celebrations.

— More at OdessaBrewfest.com