The Trauma Survivors Foundation has partnered with several local restaurants to bring Dine Out for the Blue on Saturday, May 20, a night out to help support the Delaware State Trooper Assn. Cpl. Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund and the Emerald Society Benevolent Fund for Police Officers.

Delaware State Trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard lost his life on April 26, leaving behind a wife and young step child. The DSTA has created a fund to help Cpl. Ballard’s family. The Emerald Society Benevolent Fund was established to financially help police officers or their families in times of emergency.

To participate in the Dine Out for the Blue, head to a participating restaurant, purchase food, drinks, “Back the Blue” wristbands, and 50/50 chances.

Participating restaurants are:

Grotto’s Pizza – Pennsylvania Avenue

Firestone Roasting House

8th & Union Kitchen

Kelly’s Logan House

Kid Shellen’s

Trolley Square Oyster House

2 Fat Guys – Hockessin

2 Fat Guys – Wilmington

Scratch Magoo’s

Old Banks

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

Bar XIII

La Casa Pasta

Klondike Kates

The Chesapeake Inn

The Greene Turtle – Christiana

The Greene Turtle – Dover

Tom Foolery’s