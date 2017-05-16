The Trauma Survivors Foundation has partnered with several local restaurants to bring Dine Out for the Blue on Saturday, May 20, a night out to help support the Delaware State Trooper Assn. Cpl. Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund and the Emerald Society Benevolent Fund for Police Officers.
Delaware State Trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard lost his life on April 26, leaving behind a wife and young step child. The DSTA has created a fund to help Cpl. Ballard’s family. The Emerald Society Benevolent Fund was established to financially help police officers or their families in times of emergency.
To participate in the Dine Out for the Blue, head to a participating restaurant, purchase food, drinks, “Back the Blue” wristbands, and 50/50 chances.
Participating restaurants are:
Grotto’s Pizza – Pennsylvania Avenue
Firestone Roasting House
8th & Union Kitchen
Kelly’s Logan House
Kid Shellen’s
Trolley Square Oyster House
2 Fat Guys – Hockessin
2 Fat Guys – Wilmington
Scratch Magoo’s
Old Banks
Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
Bar XIII
La Casa Pasta
Klondike Kates
The Chesapeake Inn
The Greene Turtle – Christiana
The Greene Turtle – Dover
Tom Foolery’s