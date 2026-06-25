Above: Fireworks light up the sky on the Fourth of July. Photo courtesy of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

July at the beach starts with a bang as Independence Day fireworks give way to weeks of festivals, live music, family fun, and beach-town traditions.

Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 5 | 8-10pm | Bandstand, Beach & Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with a bigger-than-ever fireworks display over the beach and boardwalk. Festivities begin with a bandstand concert before the night sky lights up in a dazzling, expanded show honoring this milestone summer celebration.

— Visit RehobothBeachDE.gov

76th Annual Cottage Tour

July 7 & 8 | Select homes around Rehoboth Beach (TBA)

The Rehoboth Art League’s popular self-paced tour features select homes in the Rehoboth Beach area with a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

45th Annual Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, July 11 | Towers Road Beach, Dewey

Admire sand creations by teams and individuals inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary at this beloved annual competition held by Delaware Seashore State Park.

—Visit DeStateParks.com

Canoe Races at the Lighthouse

Tuesday, July 14 | 11am-2pm | Dickenson Avenue, Dewey Beach

Old-school bay racing at its finest as teams paddle between iconic landmarks in a chaotic, competitive showdown filled with splashing, capsizes, and plenty of summer fun along the water.

— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com

The Bacon Brothers — People In The World

Thursday, July 17 | 8pm | Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach

The Bacon Brothers blend folk, rock, soul, and country into their signature sound they call “forosoco.” On the People In The World Tour, expect new songs, heartfelt storytelling, and soulful collaboration with Philadelphia vocalist Mare.

— Visit BottleAndCork.com

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

Wednesday, July 22 | 9pm | Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Rehoboth Beach

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band is an American comedy rock cover band from California. Ken Marino, David Wain, Frank Barrera, Sweet Teddy P, Jon Spurney, Jordan Katz, Henry Wain and a revolving group of regulars playing the best songs of all time and doing comedy shtick in between..

— Visit Dogfish.com/events

53rd Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show

August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9 | Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event features more than 100 artists and artisans from around the country displaying and selling their fine art and fine crafts. This unforgettable event is full of activities, including food, live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, beautiful gardens, the historic Peter Marsh Homestead, and a Dogfish Head Beer Garden.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever

Sunday, August 2 | 8pm | Freeman Arts Pavillion, Selbyville

John Mulaney brings his newest stand-up tour, Mister Whatever, with sharp storytelling, quick wit and signature observational comedy. Emmy-winning comedian and host of Netflix’s Everybody’s Live delivers an unforgettable night of laughs, smart surprises and impeccable timing.

— Visit FreemanArts.org

44th Annual ZAP Pro/Am World Championship of Skimboarding

August 7-9 | McKinley Street, Dewey Beach

Known as the skimboarding capital of the East Coast, Dewey Beach hosts one of the sport’s longest-running competitions. Watch top skimboarders from around the world compete, then stick around for live music, food, art, and family-friendly fun.

— Visit AlleyOopSkim.com

31st Annual Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival

Saturday, August 8 | 310 Virginia Avenue, Seaford

This free outdoor festival celebrates African American and Pan-African arts, history, and culture through live music, food, exhibits, and special presentations.

— For more, call 302.228.5636

Dewey Beach Restaurant Olympics

Tuesday, August 11 | 10am-2pm | Bay Beach at Van Dyke Street, Dewey Beach

Dewey’s restaurant crews trade aprons for athletic glory in a playful bayfront competition featuring beach and water challenges. Cheer on bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff as they battle for bragging rights in this fun-filled summer tradition.

— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com

Rocking the Docks Presents: Summer Blues Fest

Saturday, August 15 | 4pm | Lewes Ferry Grounds, Lewes

A blues-focused night of live music on the Lewes waterfront, featuring the Grammy-nominated blues rock band The Record Company, along with Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda.

— Visit RockingTheDocksLewes.com

3rd Annual Shuck Cancer 5K

Sunday, August 16 | 8-10am | Big Oyster Brewery, Lewes

Lace up your sneakers and run to help fight cancer. Proceeds from the event go to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful. After the race, runners will enjoy a fun after-party at Big Oyster Brewery.

— Visit FusionRaceTiming.com



The Great Duck Race on the Broadkill

Saturday, August 22 | 10am-3pm | Milton Memorial Park Milton

Spend the day along the Broadkill River for an end-of-summer celebration featuring 50+ local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, family activities, and more.

— Visit MiltonChamberDe.org