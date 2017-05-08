Local Art For Cause

Mt. Pleasant High School senior Elnora Nesbitt has started an art based fundraiser titled, “ART FOR REFUGEE SAKE,” for her senior project. The fundraiser will focus around raising funds and awareness for those currently seeking refuge around the world. Nesbit will display her art at and event that will take place on May 26 from 6-9 p.m. at LaFate Gallery.

Additionally, Eunice LaFate of LaFate Gallery, will be premiering a project that focuses on cancer awareness. LaFate’s late husband, Robert, passed two years ago of prostate cancer and during her husband’s last five months, LaFate created a series of paintings, which she titled “The Heart of Caregiving…Rebounding from Grief to Growth.” The series is a reflection of care giving and recovery from loss. LaFate also offers workshops at her gallery where visitors will get the chance to view her work and learn from her experiences.

LaFate Gallery is located at 227 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801 and more information on LaFate Gallery can be found at lafategallery.com/.