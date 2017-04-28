Luncheon for Education May 6

LUNCH FOR A CAUSE

The Markevic A. Johnson Educational Fund Committee is hosting its 16th annual Markevic A. Johnson

Scholarship Luncheon on Saturday, May 6, at noon at the Christiana Hilton Hotel in Newark. The committee was founded to commemorate the life of Keisha Marie Kid and to honor men and women of distinction in the community, civic and non-profit leaders, elected officials, and local church congregations.

Kidd, an advocate of quality education, was a graduate of Delaware State University and passed away

shortly after the birth of her son, Markevic. The luncheon will also raise proceeds for Markevic and two other graduating seniors pursuing a college education at Delaware State or Wilmington University in the fall.

Tickets are $40 and will include lunch and refreshments. For more information and to order tickets, go to markevicajohnson.org or email markevicajohnson@gmail.com.