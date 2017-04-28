oa-fyi_header

On Sunday, May 7, hundreds of bicyclists will gather for a ride in Exton, Pa., to benefit the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports (PCAS). This Cinco de Mayo Benefit Bike Ride and Walk offers scenic 25- and 50-mile road rides for avid cyclists and proves that you don’t have to be able to see or walk to ride a bicycle.

Some cyclists will use specially adapted bikes that they pedal with their arms; others will use crutches, wheelchairs, or whatever means necessary to join the ride. Proceeds will go to PCAS, a non-profit that hosts athletic programs designed to improve the health of people with disabilities. For more information
check out cincodemayoride.org.

