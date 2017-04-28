First State Flea Market Returns May 6

DAY AT THE MARKET

On Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First State Flea is hosting its monthly flea market at Glasgow Park in the Bank Barn. FSF provides the platform for local vendors and entrepreneurs to promote and sell their goods and services. FSF had its grand opening of 2017 at Glasgow Park in March with 20 vendors and 800 visitors. The markets will be held the first Saturday of each month for the rest of the year at the park, 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark.

For more information or to find out how to become a vendor check out firststateflea.com.