Phillop Doc Martin and Mark Mitchell Jam at Mount Pleasant

If the testimony of jazz guitarist George Benson means anything to music lovers (which it should), then saxophonist Phillip Doc Martin has something going for him.

“Phillip Doc Martin is someone to watch,” Benson says. His words are echoed by famed keyboardist Jeff Lorber: “Doc Martin’s music captures the energy of a live recording.”

You can decide for yourself on Saturday, Sept. 23 when Martin and saxophonist Mark Mitchell perform at the annual Delaware Loves Jazz concert at Mount Pleasant High School in Wilmington. Tickets for the show are available on Eventbrite.com.

Echoes and Lower Case Blues Headline Weedstock ’23

Echoes, which bills itself as the “American Pink Floyd,” will perform the classic album The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety on Friday, Sept. 15. The performance kicks off Weedstock ’23, an annual event that focuses on advocacy, community and fun within the cannabis community.

The following night, Delaware’s homegrown Lower Case Blues will perform, capping a Saturday schedule of seven bands, including The Ty Mathis Experience and The Blues Reincarnation Project.

The event takes place at Fire Base Lloyd in Townsend. For tickets and more info, visit Weedstock.org.

Peoples Festival Returns to Riverfront on Sept. 23

The 29th Annual Peoples Festival, a local tribute to Bob Marley, returns to the Riverfont’s Tubman-Garrett Park with 10 reggae, worldbeat and hip-hop performers performing including St. Croix’s Reemah Saturday, Sept. 23. Local acts such as Spokey Speaky, Harvey Road, and Marchitect will also be on hand to provide mellow grooves.

The event also boasts an international food court, a healing garden, arts and crafts from around the world, and a beer garden.

For tickets and more info, visit PeoplesFestival.com.

Richard Raw Headlines 5th Annual Soul of the City Festival

A collaboration between Christina Cultural Arts Center and The Grand, the Soul of the City Festival returns for its fifth year on Saturday, Sept. 16 (noon-4pm). This year’s event, held between 7th and 9th streets on Wilmington’s Market St., celebrates the uniqueness of city arts organizations and communities while highlighting the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Local hip-hop star Richard Raw headlines a bill of performers that includes Nadjah Nicole, Zeeky El, Nic Snow, Young Seda and Dominic Patrick.

The outdoor block-party event will also include food trucks, hip hop dance demos, street painting and arts of crafts for all ages. For more information, visit CCACde.org.

Mark Farner and Club Phred Rock Out for Vets on Sept. 30

You can’t talk about rock in the ‘70s without talking about Grand Funk Railroad,” says David Fricke of Rolling Stone.

If true, music fans will have a lot to talk about when Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, and local rockers Club Phred shred guitars (and more) for Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Town of Whitehall in Middletown.

In addition to the concert (3pm start), Vet Fest includes a parade, pep rally, a walk/run, lunch and a noon performance by the 287th Army National Guard Rock Band.

The Vet Fest mission is to connect the military and civilian communities to better equip our active duty and veteran military for life. For tickets and more info, visit VetFestDelaware.com.

Paul Zotter Debuts ‘My Captain’

On the heels of August 26 performance at Twisted Irons Craft Brewing with his band Green Eggs and Jam, musician Paul Zotter will release his new song, “My Captain,” Sept. 1.

The song is also a follow-up single to “Justified,” which Zotter released in June — his first recorded release in more than two years.

“My Captain” is available on a variety of digital formats with more info available at PaulZotterRocks.com.