Almost Famous And Hot Breakfast

The event series that marries classic movies with craft beer, Movies On Tap kicks off its 2023 fundraisers on Friday, Jan. 20 with Cameron Crowe’s cult-film Almost Famous.

A feature this month will be a live performance before the movie by the area’s most energized acoustic duo, Hot Breakfast! Doors will open at 6:15pm for the event at Penn Cinema.

All proceeds benefit Light Up The Queen, which supports music-education programming in our area’s underserved communities. Visit PennCinema.com.

Theatre N Hosts Finding The Secret Song

It’s a film premiere, fundraiser and concert wrapped into one night.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Theatre N hosts Finding The Secret Song Premiere, Performance & Fundraiser, which kicks off with a set of catchy indie-pop from Sug Daniels.

Then, local musician and filmmaker Ismail Abdus-Salaam premieres his 22-minute documentary, Finding The Secret Song, about the making of Benjamin Wagner’s new album, Constellations.

Closing out the night, Abdus-Salaam and Wagner will perform songs from Constellations with help from special guests.

Proceeds and donations will benefit the making of Wagner’s new documentary, Friends & Neighbors, the sequel to his award-winning PBS film, Mister Rogers & Me.

For full story on Wagner’s Constellations see October’s Tuned In section on OutAndAboutNow.com. Tickets at TheatreN.com.

Gerald Chavis And Unapologetically Me!

For more than 40 years, trumpeter Gerald Chavis has been a sideman and band leader in the area’s jazz scene. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Theatre N celebrates his legacy with Unapologetically Me! The Music of Gerald Chavis.

Original music from his decades-long career will be performed live and recordings, past and present, will be available for purchase. Tickets at TheatreN.com.

Spokey Speaky Celebrates Bob’s Birthday

Longtime stalwarts of reggae and soulful jams, Spokey Speaky close out the month of January with the 11th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Concert at The Queen — and everyone is invited!

In addition to opening for Marley’s own band, The Wailers, years ago, Spokey has had the opportunity to open for many notable reggae acts including Toots & The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff and Luciano.

The show is Friday, Jan. 28 starting at 8pm. Tickets at TheQueenWilmington.com.