Area Music Notes

J. Webb Advances Upcoming Solo EP

Over the past two months, Howl Train’s J. Webb has released two singles that advance his upcoming solo EP, Royal St. Ann Burgundy, which is due out in January.

In August on Bandcamp, he debuted “The Champ,” a song inspired by the 1973 knockout of Muhammad Ali and one that Webb says, “explores the struggle to not lose sight of who we are in the throes of a fight, be it physical or emotional.”

On September 30, Webb follows up with “Threads,” which features Jeremy Worthington on drums, Pat Kane on lead guitar/pedal steel and Eric Carlson Hartman on bass.

Songs and more info at linktr.ee/jdwebb

Benny the Butcher Brings Buffalo to the Queen

Mixtape maestro Benny the Butcher hits the stage of The Queen on Friday, Oct. 7.

Look for the rap artist to perform cuts from his March release Tana Talk 4, the fourth in his Tana Talk series, which looks at growing up in the Montana Avenue area of Buffalo, New York. The album features appearances by Griselda Records labelmates Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn as well as J. Cole, Diddy, and Boldy James.

Tickets and more info at TheQueenWilmington.com

Benjamin Wagner’s Muscle Shoals Magic

After 25 years of playing hundreds of rock shows in and out of the NYC club scene — and recording nine albums — Benjamin Wagner made the decision with his wife to pack their bags and move the family out of The Big Apple and into the First State.

It was a place where he knew virtually no one.

Then the pandemic hit, and virtually became almost the only way to meet anyone.

“It’s been a weird couple of years for live music,” Wagner admits. “I was singing into phones and laptops during COVID. Better than nothing, but just barely.

“Worse, I was new to town and didn’t know anyone.”

But Wagner’s travels didn’t end at the doorstep of his new digs in Wilmington. Recording his tenth album, Constellations, became a soul-searching road trip in a way. The process took him back to NYC, then to Nashville, Memphis, and ultimately Muscles Shoals, Alabama, the home of legendary FAME Studios, where he recorded three songs that close out the new record.

“FAME Studios is just one of those rooms like Studio A in Nashville or Ocean Way in Los Angeles where there’s magic in the carpeting and the wood paneling and every particle of dust,” Wagner says. “And you just hope some of that magic sticks to your songs.”

Local listeners will get a chance to soak in some of those Southern sounds on Friday, Oct. 21 at The Queen, during Wagner’s official album release show, which features guest artists Lily McKown and Chvnce.

Tickets and more info at TheQueenWilmington.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Mixtape Release

Gunpowder Milkshake is serving up some good stuff this month. Their Mixtape Release party will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 at The Cooches Nest in Newark. MEGA and Pinwheel will open starting at 4pm.

In advance of the show, the band will discuss their upcoming debut release on Hometown Heroes (88.1 WMHS) with host Mark Rogers on October 2. The weekly radio program starts runs Sunday nights from 7pm to 9pm with a rebroadcast on Wednesday nights starting at 9pm.

‘The President’s Own’ Plays Mount Pleasant

After a two-year pandemic pause, an American music tradition continues this month, and Delaware will be part of the action.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at Mount Pleasant High School, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform a free concert starting at 3pm. The show is part of the band’s 30-day Northeast tour, its first in five years.

Concertgoers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

Details and free tickets at www.Marineband.Marines.mil/tour

Zipline Lily Plays Makifest

Pizzeria Maki, the Greenville business that’s made news for specializing in both pizza and sushi, is bringing back its signature party Makifest October 22, 4-9pm.

Cover band Zipline Lily headlines the event, playing a selection of classics and modern music that has made them popular in the local brewery scene. On that note, beer, wine and cocktails will be served along with food specials. The event supports Meals on Wheels Delaware.

More info at PizzeriaMaki.com

The Caulfields Celebrate L at Theatre N

One of Delaware’s most noteworthy bands, The Caulfields, will reunite on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Theatre N to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of their second album, L.

“Having the opportunity to play these songs and celebrate this history is very special to us,” says John Faye, the band’s lead singer.

Joining Faye and company will be Jill Knapp and Matt Casarino of Hot Breakfast, making the quartet a six-piece, and helping to fully re-create the sound of the record.

Hot Breakfast will also play their own set before the live L recreation. The show will also see performances by Cliff Hillis and the Forward Thinkers and Olivia Rubini.

In addition to rehearsing for the show, members of The Caulfields have been busy in other ways. In August, Faye won three Homeys during the Hometown Heroes’ Homey Awards (while drummer Ritchie Rubini won best producer).

Tickets and more info at TheatreN.com