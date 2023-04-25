Find the Bikes

In honor of the Wilmington Grand Prix rolling into town this month, we took a ride through this issue. Along the way, we left behind four of the bicycles shown below. Tell us what pages we’ve left the bikes and we might buy you lunch. Three winners will be selected from those who answer correctly by May 10.

Email your answer to contact@TSNPub.com.

Wilmington Kitchen Collective Celebrates Local Food Entrepreneurs

On Thursday May 4, Riverfront Ministries, in partnership with Wilmington Alliance, Grace zUnited Methodist and First & Central Presbyterian Church, will celebrate the addition of nine food entrepreneurs to its commercial kitchen facilities. From 5-8pm at Grace Church (900 N. Washington St.), guests can sample food from the Collective while listening to live music and taking tours of the facility.

The Kitchen Collective is a community-based project dedicated to serving food industry entrepreneurs from marginalized local communities. By providing guidance and high-quality kitchen facilities, the Collective strives to create career opportunities for participating individuals.

For more on the Wilmington Kitchen Collective and their partner organizations, visit WilmingtonKitchenCollective.com.

All Female Artists Exhibition at DE College of Art & Design

The Regional Center for Women in the Arts (RCWA) is presenting works by 21 women artists at the Delaware College of Art and Design (DCAD) from May 19 through June 30.

The creations in the Multiplicities show include a range of genres from representational to conceptual and abstraction. The participating artists are Margo Allman, Lisa Bartolozzi, Barbara Bullock, Carol Cole, Susan Foley, Katherine Fraser, Fran Gallun, Wendy Hatch, Carla Lombardi, Diane Pieri, Helen Mason, Alice Oh, Mary Page Evans, Rachel Romano, Nancy Sarangoulis, Lois Schlachter, Lynda Schmid, Libbie Soffer, Christine Stoughton, Donna Usher and Valetta.

“The chosen artists have had careers spanning enough time to develop unique styles and who have shown their work in galleries and museums in the United States and abroad,” said Valetta, founder and director of RCWA.

RCWA has shown the work of established and emerging women artists for the past 22 years and has raised funds for numerous local charities that benefit women in need. Funds from the sale of works during this exhibition will assist in providing financial aid for young women interested in studying at DCAD.

DCAD is located at 600 N. Market St., Wilm. and open daily 9am-5pm. The opening reception will be held May 19 (5-9pm). Visit DCAD.edu.

Food Bank of DE Hosts Cornhole Tourney

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware’s cornhole tournament, Throwing for Hunger, is back. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Chase Fieldhouse. Doors open at 9am, and bags will start flying at 10am.

The tournament is being spearheaded by Food Bank of Delaware Board of Director Scott Lammers and day-of coordination will be run by the Delaware Cornhole Association. The cost is $60 per team until May 7; price increases to $70 per team after. Day-of registration will be available. Sign up to participate in advanced, competitive or recreational levels. Bring your own bags. Four round-robin games will take place followed by single elimination. Cash payout for advanced and competitive levels; prize payout for recreational level. Registration includes cornhole play and two drink tickets total per team; food will be available for purchase. Visit FBD.org/cornhole.

A Statewide Celebration of Delaware Craft Brewing

Members of the Delaware Brewer’s Guild are hosting a Brewer’s Guild Night Out on Thursday May 18 at breweries up and down the state. Each brewery is featuring a medley of beer-focused activities including brewery tours, tastings, new beer releases, firkin tapping, and even the brewers themselves behind the bar pouring and mixing it up with Delaware’s craft beer enthusiasts.

Participating breweries include: 38 75 Brewing, Autumn Arch, Bellefonte, Crooked Hammock, Dew Point, First State, Iron Hill, Mispillion, Musings Fermentation Underground, Stewart’s, Twisted Irons, Volunteer and Wilmington Brew Works.

Visit the individual brewery’s website for celebration details.

Celebrate the Brandywine River at ShadFest

The Brandywine River Restoration Trust (BRRT), in partnership with local environmental nonprofits, will host the third annual Brandywine River ShadFest on Saturday, May 20 at Brandywine Park from 10am-3pm.

The free family-friendly event is a celebration of the Brandywine River and the return of the American Shad. ShadFest also aims to raise awareness for environmental issues and encourage environmental stewardship. A 5K ShadRun will kick off the day at 9am. There will also be a judged art show, fishing lessons, demonstrations, exhibitors, live music and food from culinary entrepreneurs who participate in the Wilmington Kitchen Collective. Visit BRRT.org.

Benefit Screening of Mister Rogers & Me at Theatre N

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the documentary Mister Rogers & Me will make its Delaware debut Saturday, May 6 (7pm) at Theatre N.

In this award-winning PBS documentary, Wilmington resident Benjamin Wagner, a director and former neighbor of Mister Rogers, comes to know more than just the TV icon and his luminous legacy. Wagner’s personal journey unearths the roots of Mister Rogers’ values, unmasks the forces acting against depth and simplicity, and examines paths to a deeper, simpler life.

Following the screening, panelists including the filmmaker, Dr. Julius Mullen Sr. (board president, Trauma Matters Delaware) and Tracey Quillen Carney (Delaware’s First Lady) will discuss Mister Rogers’ legacy in relation to the growing trauma-informed movement.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds from the screening benefit Trauma Matters Delaware. Visit TheatreN.com.

Just Fooling Around

OK, so there’s no fooling most of our readers. Exactly 80% of the more than 125 who participated in April’s Fake Ad Contest correctly identified the bogus ad on page 30 — New Leaf Nutrition. As for you other 20%, can we interest you in some real estate?

That said, thanks for playing. Free lunch goes to Joseph Julian, Kathleen Chidester and Paul Price.

Stay tuned as we have more entertaining treasure hunts coming in future issues. In the meantime, below are some of the entertaining comments we received from you:

I would LOVE to win the free lunch… native foliage just isn’t doing it for me these days.

— Larry D.

The fake advertisement is New Leaf Nutrition on page 30! Nice try! EAT IT!

— Joe J.

I think you guys are trying to pull the grass over our eyes on page 30 with the new leaf nutrition ad. I did not google that xxxx!

— Paul P.

I believe this is an April Fool’s joke, but I actually think there are some people (the ones not on Ozempic) who may be more than willing to give it a try for $49 a month! Nothing like having someone else forage for you!

—Kathy C.

As much as I love the outdoors in Wilmington, I’m not in to eating it.

— Lisa B