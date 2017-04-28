Dewey Arts Fest Returns

DEWEY ARTS FEST
The Dewey Business Partnership will host its sixth annual Arts Festival on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dagsworthy Street in Dewey. More than 40 artists, crafters and students will display their work. The event will include live music and food trucks. A non-profit, The Dewey Artist Collaboration, will be on site displaying art from Dewey artists along with adult refreshments via a pop-up beer garden.
The event is free, with parking included. To find out more, go to the events page on facebook.com/Deweyartsfest.
