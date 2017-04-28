oa-fyi_header

Bio-Based & Renewable Chemicals Conference May 10 & 11

Marie Graham

, FYI

INTERACTIVE CONFERENCE

The Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance (DESCA) is hosting its First Annual Bio-Based & Renewable Chemicals Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11. Keynote speaker will be Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The event will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing the bio-based industry and will offer attendees the opportunity to interact through panel discussions and workshops hosted by industry experts and thought leaders.

The conference will take place at The Carriage House in Rockwood Park, 4671 Washington St. extension, Wilmington. Tickets are $95 and will cover both days of the event and will include breakfast and lunch.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, go to desustainablechem.org/news.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags

Category

FYI

Date

More Posts From: FYI

Cinco de Mayo Benefit Bike Ride

Luncheon for Education May 6

First State Flea Market Returns May 6

Bio-Based & Renewable Chemicals Conference May 10 & 11

Dewey Arts Fest Returns

Record Store Day in Newark