An Electric Hit From Sug Daniels and John Faye

Two area artists who met during rehearsals for this year’s Shine A Light concert have teamed for a new single.

Sug Daniels and John Faye will release “Lightning In A Bottle” on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on all major streaming platforms. The upbeat number sparkles with positive vibes, while addressing the efforts of two artists who are from diverse backgrounds and cultures but embrace commonality.

In addition to being working musicians who share November birthdays, Daniels and Faye both launched their careers in Delaware then eventually moved to Philadelphia for more opportunities to perform regularly.

You can catch Daniels perform in her new hometown Wednesday Nov. 16 (same date as the single release) at Kung Fu Necktie starting at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, Faye will reunite with his longtime bandmates of The Caulfields here in Wilmington four days prior on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Theatre N. The show will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of their second album, L, and will also feature additional performances from Hot Breakfast, Cliff Hillis and the Forward Thinkers and Olivia Rubini.

Tickets and more info at TheatreN.com

Area Music Programs Benefit From Shine A Light

If music is the universal language, then Wilmington is working towards being more fluent — metaphorically speaking.

In October, the Light Up the Queen (LUQ) organization awarded a total of $30,500 to three music education programs that assist Wilmington youth in underserved communities.

The funds were primarily generated by the Shine A Light concert held March 5, the 10th show in the benefit’s series. With the exception of the pandemic year of 2021, the Shine A Light concert has brought local performers and audiences together for an annual rollicking night of music at The Queen since 2012.

LUQ Board President Tom Williams says this year’s distribution of funds signals a change of strategy for the organization while maintaining the goals of its core mission. In prior years, LUQ ran its own music education programs at The Queen and at area schools.

“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to do a serious review of our mission and our effectiveness,” Williams says. “It became clear that our money would be better spent if we could give it to organizations with established, qualified programs that fit our mission.

“From the past year’s show, we were able to contribute $30,500 of support to community organizations providing meaningful music education programs to underserved children in our community.”

The three recipient organizations were Kingswood Community Center ($15,000 towards its partnership with Wilmington Children’s Chorus), Reed’s Refuge Center ($12,500 towards its Young Professionals Program), and Christina Cultural Arts Center ($3000).

“Pulling together 60 to 70 musicians and making sure the Shine A Light is a musical success is like having a big chocolate cake in front of me,” says the concert’s musical director Tony Cappella. “Handing a check for programs that nurture talent to those who do not have the means to pursue their talents is the icing on the cake.

“Shine A Light has been one of the most rewarding projects for me. This next year will bring in new younger musicians and some older talent that will make for another epic event!”

The 2023 Shine A Light concert will be held Sat., March 4 at The Queen and will focus on nostalgic hits from 1983.

For more information about Light Up The Queen and its mission, visit LightUpTheQueen.org

Distant Voyage Launches Day Before Thanksgiving

Showcasing special-guest musicians from around the area, rock band Region releases its debut album, Distant Voyage, on vinyl and via all digital outlets on Wednesday, November 23.

The album will be available in local records stores like Squeezebox in Wilmington and Rainbow Records in Newark.

In addition to working with noted Philly music legend Phil Nicolo on vinyl mastering, the band also worked with Julian Mendelsohn (Paul McCartney, The Firm, Yes, Pet Shop Boys), who mixed the album’s single “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

A limited count of 300 translucent-blue, 180-gram and numbered vinyl records also will be available — from which the proceeds will go to the Christian Salcedo Music Scholarship fund (a partner of Light Up The Queen). The annual scholarship provides equipment and lessons to young music students in underserved communities of Wilmington.

To pre-order or for more info, visit Region.band

Musicians Pay Tribute to Todd Rungren

For many music lovers, Todd Rundgren has done almost everything a rock-pop musician could do — including producing mega-hit albums by Meat Loaf and Grand Funk Railroad; scoring a good number of AM Gold hits; and diving deep in the world of prog-rock with his band Utopia.

More than 15 area musicians going by the name of Tony Cappella and Friends will pay homage to the depth and width of Rundgren’s accomplishments on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the baby grand.

Expect to hear many popular tunes as well as deep cuts. For tickets and more info go to TheGrandWilmington.org

A Good Bet for Music and the Game

After a huge victory last month, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Cowboys again Saturday night, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — but they aren’t the only “big name act” appearing at Delaware Park on Saturdays this season.

The casino’s Stage 37, right next to its 1937 Brewing Company, features live music every Saturday night from 9pm to midnight. In November you can catch Old New Band (Nov. 5), Big Bleu Band (Nov. 12 & 26), and Brass Pocket Band (Nov. 19).

For those who enjoy sports, craft beer, betting and/or music, it sounds like a winning combination. More info at 1937BrewingCo.com