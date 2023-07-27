Find the Popcorn!

We’re so excited about this year’s Dirty Popcorn Festival at the Delaware Art Museum we dropped a few kernels on our way to the show. Please help us find them (we pride ourselves in being tidy) by telling us what four pages we dropped a kernel. If you’re correct, you could win lunch. Three winners will be selected from those who answer correctly by Aug. 10. Email your answer with subject line “I Found The Popcorn” to Contact@TSNPub.com.

Congratulations to last month’s winners of the Find The Pints contest: Kelly Hess, David Gerhardt, Courtney Selna.

Celebrating Delaware’s Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail

The 13th annual Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to the Delaware Agricultural Museum & Village in Dover on Sat., Aug. 26 from 4-7:30pm. The event is the only statewide festival for the state’s craft alcohol industry and features producers on the Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail. The event features more than 70 products for sampling; live music by Lyric Drive and Earth Jam; food trucks; vendor marketplace; lawn games and more. Admission is limited to 500 with private tables and VIP options. Visit DeBeerWineSpirits.com.

Reigniting the Community at 37th AIDS Walk

Delaware’s oldest and largest HIV/AIDS fundraising event, AIDS Walk Delaware, will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 in Wilmington (Brandywine Park) and Rehoboth Beach (Grove Park). The event is presented jointly by AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium.

REIGNITE THE COMMUNITY: Test, Treat, Prevent, Respond, is this year’s theme and is a call for the public to get reengaged in the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030. That goal is best reached by assuring people get tested, know their status, and if they are HIV positive to get them into care and on a structured, medical regimen, says AIDS Delaware.

Funds raised from the AIDS Walk help provide free HIV testing, medical case management services, HIV-specific mental health counseling, HIV education and prevention programs, housing and transportation services. For event details, visit AIDSWalkDelaware.org.

New Light Theatre Production to Benefit Reach Riverside

New Light Theatre, a Delaware based nonprofit theatre with a charitable mission, will presents Godspell, 2012 Revised Version Aug.11-20 at the E.O. Bull Center in West Chester, Pa. Proceeds will benefit REACH Riverside, a nonprofit working to transform Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood into a vibrant and healthy place to live.

Godspell 2012 is an updated arrangement of powerhouse musical numbers and exuberant storytelling from a group of friends, invited by Jesus, who have come together to “sing about love.” Through dynamic games and playful takes on parables, a close-knit community is built on the foundational messages of kindness, tolerance and generosity, empowering every person to be the light in the world, and to build a “beautiful city” of humanity, “brick by brick, heart by heart.”

New Light Theatre is committed to raising awareness and support for organizations that illuminate, and to deepening our empathy and connection with one another through meaningful artistic work. Visit Newlighttheatre.com.

New Festival Debuts at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park

A spirited new festival is set for the Riverfront as the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 (noon-6pm). The event offers beer and bourbon tasting, cigars, live music and plenty of BBQ. Other features include arts and crafts, beer, bourbon and BBQ seminars and a retail shop offering everything from hot sauces to BBQ accessories. General admission and VIP tickets available. Visit Delaware.BeerAndBourbon.com.

Downtown Wilmington Brewfest

Beer lovers can sample suds and raise money for the restoration of the King Gambrinus statue as the Downtown Brewfest returns to Market Street, Wilmington on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon-7pm. The event will feature more than 20 craft breweries as well as a homebrew contest and cornhole tournament. Live music will be provided by the Flying Komoroski Brothers, Sug Daniels and Frankie Goes to Dollywood. Designated driver, general admission and VIP tickets are available. Visit BrewfestWilm.com.

Who Makes the Best Burger?

Delaware Burger Battle returns for its 10th year on Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon-3:30pm at Rockford Park. The annual fundraiser features friendly competition among area chefs for bragging rights over who makes the best burger. Entries are judged in three categories: Critic’s Choice, People’s Choice and Best Alternative Burger.

Burger Battle has raised more than $93,000 for charity since its inception and this year’s beneficiaries are the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Restaurant Association’s ProStart program. Tickets at DeBurgerBattle.com.

Cherné Altovise Annual Backpack Giveaway

For the ninth year, local accessory designer Cherné Altovise’s will conduct a backpack giveaway, this year from 1-5pm at The Chancery Market in Downtown Wilmington. Students (grades K-12) must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies but can also enjoy face painting and other free activities. Visit CherneAltovise.com.

Delaware City Hosts Free Outdoor Concert Series

Scenic Battery Park in historic Delaware City will be the setting for a series of free outdoor concerts, beginning with a performance by the Newark Community Band on Saturday, August 5 (5pm start). Guests are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair. Other performances in the series include The Joe Baione Vibraphone Experience on Aug. 10 (6pm), Alicia Maxwell Project on Aug. 16 (6pm), John Hoey Orchestra on Aug. 20 (6pm), and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band on Aug. 27 (6pm). Additional details at VisitMyDC.com.

Wilmington Celebrates Paris Al Fresco Dinner Tradition

The fifth edition of Le Diner en Blanc returns to Wilmington on Saturday, Sept. 16 at a site to be announced. Organizers say last year’s “secret affair” attracted more than 2,300 guests to Cool Spring Reservoir. Per tradition, this year’s location will be revealed only minutes before the event starts.

The concept was launched in Paris in 1988 and has since become a worldwide phenomenon. And while much has changed in the world since the event’s conception, the principle of Le Diner en Blanc remains the same: People gathering at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces.

Le Diner en Blanc hosts are Wilmington entrepreneurs Sherell and Michael Flagg and this year’s attendance goal is 3,000. Guests are required to dress in all white and for a chance to attend you must sign up online for consideration.

Other guest requirements: bring your own table, two white chairs and a white tablecloth; picnic basket of fine food along with stemware and dinnerware; champagne or wine (beer and hard liquor are prohibited).

For more details or to sign up, visit Wilmington.DinerEnBlanc.com.