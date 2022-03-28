DCAD Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Delaware College of Art and Design in downtown Wilmington is celebrating 25 years and will hold a reception on Thur., April 14 from 5:30-9pm. The evening will bring together alumni, students, faculty and the greater Wilmington community, highlighted by an Alumni and Friends Exhibition with works available for purchase. Proceeds from the evening benefit DCAD’s scholarship fund. Visit DCAD25.eventbrite.com

Middletown YMCA Constructions Begins

The YMCA of Delaware will hold a groundbreaking event on Wed. April 27 at the Silver Lake YMCA pool site, and home of the new YMCA, to commemorate the start of construction for the Y’s state-of-the-art community center serving the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend (MOT) region.

Upon completion, the brand-new YMCA will boast a full-sized gymnasium, indoor pool, universal fitness options for individuals with diverse abilities, multiple fitness studios, a STEM room for youth, children’s adventure zone, a community education room, universal locker room, and a spacious lobby. Additionally, the Middletown YMCA will feature an outdoor wellness space providing a full-court public basketball court, two flexible public cross courts used for pickleball, a splash park adjacent to the Silver Lake Pool, an outdoor playground, functional mobile wellness space for outdoor fitness classes, and cross beneficial parking serving the New Castle County Library Middletown Branch, Silver Lake Elementary School, Silver Lake Pool, recreation and sports fields, and the YMCA.

With Middletown being one of the fastest-growing communities in Delaware, the Y anticipates serving 15,000 individuals annually through membership, community-based programs, before and after school enrichment, youth sports and summer camp.

This $26 million dollar expansion is being funded by community support. The YMCA has launched a fundraising campaign to raise the last $2 million dollars needed to complete the project. Visit donate.ymcade.org/middletowncampaign

Major Taylor Community Ride added to Wilmington Grand Prix

After a two-year interruption because of COVID, the Wilmington Grand Prix returns May 13-15 and will feature a new component open to cyclists of all abilities — the Major Taylor Community Ride set for Sat., May 14 (11:15am start).

The ride will celebrate Wilmington as well as the spirit of cyclist Major Taylor, America’s first U.S.-born Black international sports champion. Despite facing racial prejudice in and out of competition, Taylor set more than a half-dozen world records and in 1899 achieved the level of cycling world champion. His story is brilliantly told in the book The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero written by Washington Post reporter Michael Kranish. Kranish will be in Wilmington for the Major Taylor Community Ride.

In addition, the Capital City Cyclists and Major Taylor cycling clubs from throughout the region will be in attendance to lead the ride and interact with the community. Individuals, families and organizations are encouraged to participate. The ride is one-half hour and will use the same course that professional racers from around the world will be competing on later that day.

Participants must have their own bike and helmet, but registration is free. For details on all components of the three-day Wilmington Grand Prix as well as to register for the Major Taylor Community Ride, visit WilmGrandPrix.com

Mexican Brunch in Little Italy

On the last weekend of March, El Toro Cantina launched its new brunch menu.

Now, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy familiar brunch dishes like omelets and potatoes prepared in the Mexican tradition as well as items that may be completely unfamiliar — such as the Michelada, which is essentially a Mexican Bloody Mary, or nopales, which is a salad composed of cooked cactus leaves and has a consistency of cooked broccoli.

“I wanted to give people a taste of a traditional Mexican family breakfast,” says the menu’s creator, Rene Ayala, who has been with the El Toro family restaurants for more than 16 years.

“If you lived in Mexico and woke up, this is what your mother would have fixed and put on the breakfast table.”

For lovers of salsa verde, the brunch offers a special treat: a roasted, chunkier, and more flavorful version of the condiment called “salsa de molcajete.”

El Toro Cantina is located on 1934 West 6th Street. Visit ElToroCantinaDe.com

Everyone Gets Home Summit Set for May 3

With 2021 the worst year for traffic deaths (139 people killed) since 2006 and with 2022 traffic fatalities up nearly 100% from 2021, Bike Delaware is focusing its annual summit on a discussion of strategies to reverse this trend. Titled Everyone Gets Home, the summit will bring together government and nonprofit stakeholders as well as guest speakers to figure out ways to meet the Delaware Strategic Highway Safety Plan of reducing traffic deaths by at least 50% by 2035. The event is free and will be held in a tent at 410 Legislative Ave., Dover from 8:30am-4pm. Advance registration is required. Visit BikeDe.org/summit