Above: The annual sandcastle contest at Towers Beach is a beloved tradition.

By Amy Watson Bish

Photos courtesy of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation



From fireworks and food festivals to live music, art shows, and fun local traditions, summer at the Delaware beaches is packed with reasons to get out and explore. Mark your calendar for these standout events making waves this season.

Dewey’s Golden Jubilee

May 8 & 9

Rehoboth & Dewey Beach

This celebration of Golden Retrievers brings together hundreds of goldens and their owners for a weekend of tail-wagging fun. On Friday, enjoy the GoldRush Parade through the town of Rehoboth, and then, on Saturday, a romp on Dewey Beach in the morning and a snuggle around a bonfire that evening. It’s pure golden joy by the sea!

— Visit DeweysGoldenJubilee.com

15th Annual Dewey Arts & Fun Festival

Saturday, May 10

Dickinson Street, Bayside Dewey Beach

This annual outdoor art festival features more than 40 vendors offering art and handcrafted items, plus live music, children’s activities and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick out a unique gift for Mother’s Day.

— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com

2nd Annual Shanty Fest

Saturday, May 9 | 1-7pm

Shipcarpenter Street, Lewes

A celebration of the maritime traditions of Lewes and the sea through music, art, and history. Enjoy ten shanty bands headlined by The Dreadnoughts, historical demonstrations, drinks and more.

— Visit HistoricLewes.org

Pride Film Festival

May 14-17

Cinema Art Theater, Lewes

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society, in partnership with CAMP Rehoboth, presents this annual film festival showcasing LGBTQ+ features, shorts, documentaries, and international films.

— Visit RehobothFilm.com/pride-film-festival

6th Annual Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival

Saturday, May 16 | 10am-5pm

Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach

This annual arts festival, presented by Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach, features local artists showcasing and selling their work to collectors from across the Mid-Atlantic.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

11th Annual Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival

May 22-24

Downtown Bethany Beach

The unofficial start of summer kicks off with this three-day fun festival that celebrates the sea and prepares the community for potential coastal emergencies. The weekend includes pirates and mermaids, marine-based educational activities, live music, a costume parade, skim board competition, and luau show. All events are free and sponsored by the Town of Bethany Beach.

— Visit TownOfBethanyBeach.com

Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival

Saturday, May 30 | 12-4pm

Cambria Hotel, Rehoboth Beach

A coastal celebration of food, wine, and live music featuring bites from some of the area’s top restaurants, wines, beer, cocktail and mocktail tastings, chef competitions, music and more, all supporting local nonprofits.

— Visit SoDelFest.com

Party Like It’s 793 Festival

June 5-7

Brimming Horn Meadery, Milton

Delaware’s only Viking and heavy metal themed event celebrates the start of the Viking Age in the West with a party at the Brimming Horn Meadery. This festive weekend includes Viking reenactors, live music, food and craft vendors, and every Viking’s favorite drink … mead!

— Visit BrimmingHornMeadery.com

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival

June 6 & 7

Lewes Historical Society, Lewes

More than 70 regional and local sea glass and coastal-themed artists showcase everything from jewelry and home décor to sculptures and paintings. Bring your favorite pieces of sea glass and learn its history, shop from a collection of sea glass, or enjoy a glass-blowing demonstration. The weekend also includes live music, food, children’s activities, and educational presentations.

— Visit HistoricLewes.org

Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week Supports the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast™

June 7-12

Coastal Delaware

Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week is the premier dining event in Delaware. Dozens of the area’s finest restaurants showcase their talents and give diners an opportunity to sample the best cuisine Coastal Delaware has to offer, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the military and first responders. Diners will enjoy menu discounts or pre-fixe menus at restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and Coastal Delaware.

— Visit Beach-Fun.com/Restaurant-Week

KidsFest

Sunday, June 7

Schellville, Rehoboth Beach

Enjoy a fun-filled day of roller skating, bounce houses, train rides, magic shows, and more. It’s all about joy, play, and making memories together.

— Visit SchellBrothers.com/events

35th Annual Lewes Garden Tour

Saturday, June 20 | 10am-4pm

Lewes

Take a self-guided tour of several select private gardens throughout Lewes, plus enjoy a Garden Market in Zwaanendael Park with garden-related items for sale during the hours of the tour. Sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

— Visit LewesChamber.com

29th Annual Running of the Bull

Saturday, June 27

The Starboard Restaurant, Dewey Beach

Every year hundreds of people gather at the Starboard dressed in red bandannas to celebrate, then parade through the streets of Dewey, and onto the beach where they are chased by “the bull” (two people in bull costume) for several blocks. The chase concludes with a bullfight played out at the Starboard, followed by festivities into the night. Proceeds benefit the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

— TheRunningOfTheBull.com

5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 27 | 1-6pm

George H.P. Smith Park, Lewes

This free community event, hosted by Lewes African American Heritage Commission, celebrates African American heritage and culture and features food trucks, dancers, live music and more.

— Visit LewesChamber.com

Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 5 | 8-10pm

Bandstand, Beach & Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with a bigger-than-ever fireworks display over the beach and boardwalk. Festivities begin with a bandstand concert before the night sky lights up in a dazzling, expanded show honoring this milestone summer celebration.

— Visit RehobothBeachDE.gov

76th Annual Cottage Tour

July 7 & 8

Select homes around Rehoboth Beach (TBA)

The Rehoboth Art League’s popular self-paced tour features select homes in the Rehoboth Beach area with a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

45th Annual Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, July 11

Towers Road Beach, Dewey

Admire sand creations by teams and individuals inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary at this beloved annual competition held by Delaware Seashore State Park.

— Visit DeStateParks.com