Above: Rocking The Docks returns to Lewes this summer with an impressive lineup, opening with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Dog on May 23. Photo provided.

By Pam George

The Delaware beaches are characterized by sun, sand, and seafood. This season, however, visitors will also find new steak-focused restaurants and a wave of specialty markets. The Bottle & Cork is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and Rocking the Docks returns with its alfresco concert series. Meanwhile, there are plenty of new places to indulge in retail therapy. Here’s a peek.

Flying South

Delaware foodies applauded when celebrity chefs Julio Lazzarini and Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini returned to Delaware after living in Rhode Island. The veterans of reality cooking shows started a catering business but were keen to open a restaurant. They seized the opportunity when Shaka Shack in Millville ended its seven-year run. Their new restaurant, Surf Siren, is in the Coastal Breeze Plaza and serves lunch and dinner. Dishes include mahi mahi fish tacos, shrimp ceviche, paella, oysters with passionfruit mignonette, and charred scallion hummus. They still have their catering company and a food truck.

Farther inland, Hometown Creamery took over The Blue Scoop location in Selbyville. The ice cream is from Hockessin-based Woodside Farm Creamery.

Where’s The Beef?

Despite the preponderance of seafood restaurants, steak is now well represented. Existing restaurants include Houston White Co. and Theo’s Steaks, Sides & Spirits in Rehoboth Beach and Harvest Tide in Lewes and Bethany Beach. But for decades, 1776 Steakhouse in the Midway Shopping Center was the OG destination for a Delmonico.

The restaurant, which opened in the late 1980s in the Midway Shopping Center near Lewes, was purchased earlier this year and underwent a much-needed renovation that enlarged the bar and modernized the décor. However, new owner Regan Derrickson kept subtle touches of the original patriotic concept. The menu, under chef Lion Gardner, still includes longtime favorites while leaning into a more modern approach.

Former 1776 employees are behind Rare Steak and Seafood, located in the former Ocean Grill and Bar space at the Villages of Five Points near Lewes. Co-owner Tamara Tattersall and business partner Alex Piatrou are putting their own stamp on the genre. Tattersall is from Chile, and Piatrou was born in Belarus.

In downtown Millsboro, Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse brings a South American dining tradition to the former Georgia House building on Main Street. The name means “Our Home,” and sisters Thaina and Maria Luisa Bittencourt are introducing the rodízio-style experience common in their native Brazil. Servers, called gauchos, carve fire-grilled meats tableside. There is also a buffet with side dishes. The inclusive prices are either for both the meat and the buffet or just the buffet.



In Vino Veritas

Lewes Diner and Pizza in downtown Lewes are gone. In their place is Vino Del Mar. Along with wine, the restaurant offers cocktails, mocktails, beer, charcuterie, flatbreads and entrées. Early social media posts approve of the addition.

Christene Minnick hopes to open Sea Hag Champagne Lounge in Rehoboth Beach this summer. It’s a wine-and-bubbles concept aimed at the pre-dinner crowd, so expect libations and nibbles.

Along the same spirit — but with an emphasis on cocktails — The Gallo Room is a new cocktail-and-small-plates lounge located inside the historic Second Street building that houses Lewes Oyster House. It also offers shareable plates, and the small room has a clubby, speakeasy vibe. The Gallo Room does not take reservations.

This Little Piggy Went to Market

Throughout Delaware, there’s been a resurgence of boutique food markets. However, the coast seems to have the most. For instance, in the Milton area, Birdhouse Rotisserie Kitchen and Market includes a space stocked with prepared foods, pantry items, produce, and home goods. The other side of the building houses a dining room specializing in rotisserie chicken. The owner is Ami Rae, who still has The Backyard, a restaurant across the street.

This year, the Hopkins Farm has augmented its ice cream offerings with the Hopkins Farm Market & Café. The new addition serves breakfast and lunch and offers produce and artisan goods. (Hopkins is also opening an ice cream shop at the entrance to Lewes on Savannah Road.)

On Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach, The Market at 59 offers baked goods, produce, sandwiches, and artisanal items. Fifty Nine, a restaurant, is also in the building at 59 Baltimore Avenue. Both are the brainchild of David Kneller, who did a few pop-ups in town while the businesses were under construction.

Across the street on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach, Pazzo Italiano has brought new life to the former Frank & Louie’s. The Italian market/deli is a partnership among Frankie and Louie Bascio along with Dave Gonce and Bob Suppies of Second Block Hospitality. Fans of Frank & Louie’s will still find familiar sandwiches, sauces, butter cakes, cookies, and meatballs, but the new concept expands the appeal with imported meats and cheeses, prepared foods and pantry items.

Closer to the ocean block, Flora & Fauna combines specialty foods with gifts and groceries.

Meanwhile, Big Fish Market on Route 1 received a redo that modernizes the slim space and adds shelves for hot sauces. Rotisserie chicken is a menu addition.

Ch-ch-changes

In the off-season, Eden moved from downtown Rehoboth Beach to Route 1, taking over the former Red, White and Basil location. Booths are still enclosed by filmy curtains that lend a romantic air and offer privacy. There is a generously sized outdoor area.

Owners Kathryn Robinson and James Petion rebranded Palm Beach Bar and Grill as Kaja Asian, swapping a Floridian-leaning concept for an Asian-focused menu.

To the south, Fenwick Island Social took over the longtime Fenwick Crab House space and replaced a crab-house identity with smoked meats and a menu that goes beyond the standard barbecue.

Outlet Updates

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Tanger Outlets Seaside, next to Mission BBQ.

It will join Playa Maya Café, which opened in 2025 to serve poke bowls, boba teas, tropical fruit drinks, coffee, frozen drinks, and açaí bowls.

Also new is Russo by the Sea, which opened last June. There are a few seats, but it’s more of a sub shop and Italian market with grab-and-go items.

Of course, the outlets are mostly retail, and Sephora plans to open at Tanger Outlet Surfside in Midway. Vuori, an upscale activewear brand, will also join the outlet shops, and Lululemon will open a pop-up store.

You Gotta Shop Around

In Lewes, Lula Blue has brought new vitality to the former Vessels Department Store space on Second Street. Owner Heather Foley offers home décor, including candles, nautical gifts, and old photos of Lewes.

Rehoboth Beach has gained Ocean Blue Thrift Store, a Coastal Highway shop with an environmental mission. The store sells secondhand clothing, accessories, books, household goods, and seasonal items, with proceeds supporting sustainability efforts through the Planet Green Project. Consider it a retail stop with a conscience.

Alexandra Kovach du Pont opened Lucky Poppy on Baltimore Avenue last July. The shop features women’s fashion and accessories with an upscale yet beachy sensibility. On Rehoboth Avenue, Katie Reilly’s Brooklyn Boulevard is another fresh fashion address.

Milton continues to broaden its downtown retail scene. Jailhouse Antiques has returned with a new location on Union Street, reviving a familiar name for longtime residents.

Nearby, Kids’ Ketch is opening a Milton location stocked with games, kites, puzzles, crafts, and educational toys.

Also new is Monsterful, an eclectic Federal Street shop featuring art, decorative objects, and furnishings, including a room inspired by Milton’s shipbuilding past.

A Summer Soundtrack

This summer, Bottle & Cork is celebrating 90 years of offering live music to coastal audiences. The landmark site has evolved from a tavern to a premier performing venue. Upcoming shows include Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers on May 15, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets on July 26, and The Wallflowers on Aug. 11.

Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville also has a packed season, featuring tribute bands and nationally-known acts. This year, the artists will relax in a new green room and perform on a new, permanent stage. The schedule includes Little Big Town on July 9, Blues Traveler, the Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors on Aug. 4, and the Indigo Girls on Aug. 15.

At the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal, Rocking the Docks is back for summer 2026 with a lineup of bayfront concerts. Highlights include Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country on May 23, the Amish Outlaws on July 8, and Umphrey’s McGee on July 19.

For a more intimate experience, consider The Room at Cedar Grove, which seats 62 and includes a meal with the ticket fee. Upcoming shows include Jeffrey Gaines on May 15, Sweet Leda with Ricky Wise on June 5, and Sean Chambers & Savoy Brown on July 9. The venue is part of Paul Kares, a nonprofit that supports young culinary and performing artists.

Nearby, The Listening Booth keeps the music going with live performances, open-mic nights and jam sessions. Melody Trucks & The Fitzkee Brothers Band will perform on May 17.

Feel-Good Additions

Naturally Well has moved to a larger, standalone building in Lewes with more room for treatments and additional practitioners.

Planet Fitness has opened a new Cape region club in Rehoboth Beach to give year-round locals and summer residents the ability to keep up their routines.

Clearly, visits to Delaware beaches now go well beyond spending a day in the sun. Dress up, eat well, and listen to music. There’s plenty happening beyond your beach chair.