Above: The Brandywine Festival of the Arts has evolved into one of Wilmington’s most popular fall events. Inset, Barry’s Events founder Barry Schlecker.

By Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald

Photos courtesy BFA

By some accounts, Barry Schlecker should be enjoying retirement — golf, travel, family, the “usual plan.” Instead, the arts advocate, local mover-and-shaker, and entrepreneur is up to his elbows in logistics for September’s annual Brandywine Festival of the Arts, and neither shows signs of stopping.

A Tireless Entrepreneur

A Delaware native, Schlecker, 86, has been a local community connector since the late 1970s. His previous businesses, Barry Companies and Network Personnel/The Network Group, were both successful personnel/placement agencies and recruitment firms often catering to local banks and corporation needs.

Throughout that time, he began tapping his vast connections and producing events for non-profit organizations. First, he oversaw the Wilmington Antiques Show as a fundraiser for the Wilmington Library and then the Annual Art Auction, raising funds for the (former) Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts.

In 2004, Schlecker embarked on his newest venture, Barry’s Events. He began by founding the Newark Film Festival and continued on to create the (now defunct) WilmFilm Festival and OUTflix, a gay and lesbian film festival.

His biggest, and perhaps most notable, project came in 2010, when Barry’s Events successfully resurrected the Brandywine Arts Festival. Schlecker insists that starting the event business wasn’t his idea, but after the Division of Parks and Recreation approached him, he agreed to step in and revitalize the troubled festival.

Schlecker connected (as he does) with several prominent local artists — including Mitch Lyons, Larry Anderson, and Olga Ganoudis — talked about what the festival could and should change, and reshaped it as the Brandywine Festival of the Arts (BFA).

This fall, the festival that began in 1961 will celebrate its 65th anniversary, thanks to Schlecker’s resolute efforts.

Schleckler acknowledges his greatest strength is in revitalizing festivals that have lost their luster, such as the Newark Film Festival, the Rockwood Ice Cream Festival and Hockessin’s 4th?of July Fireworks and Parade.

Today, Barry’s Events also provides production support for the Rockwood Ice Cream Festival; produces the Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts each December at the Chase Center on the Riverfront; and debuted their newest event — the Brandywine Spring Festival of the Arts — this past May at the Siegel JCC.

“Barry’s passion has always been helping people build better lives,” says Ginger Weiss, his partner of 25 years. “[As a business owner], he connected people with meaningful, well-paying jobs. Today, that same commitment drives his arts events.”

“The thing that makes these [events] rewarding and special is that it’s in my ‘wheelhouse,’” Schlecker says. “The BFA has allowed me to help artists expand their reach and make a living. Some are now creating art full time.”

Weiss adds: “Barry has always said, ‘The artist is my customer,’ and he works tirelessly to promote artists and help them succeed. And, the events he has created have become cherished community traditions.”

Family Affair

As Barry’s Events grew steadily busier, Schlecker acknowledged the need to bring in additional hands.

“My son, David, was involved from the beginning; he was my right arm,” Schlecker recalls. After David’s tragic passing in 2012, Scheckler’s son Rob joined him, bringing in his family and friends. Rob’s son, Lou; daughter, Elizabeth (Beth); and wife, Kathy, all play integral parts on the team as do his nieces, nephews, and professional colleagues.

“I started getting involved in the festivals only after my brother passed,” Rob says. “[David was] the natural guide for these events. He was smart, possessed forethought, had a very specific sense of humor, and is greatly missed.”

Rob, whose background is in policing, serves as Operations Manager for Barry’s Events and describes his approach as more linear and strategic.

“I gathered our version of ‘The Avengers’ — my son and his friends, my daughter, my nieces and nephews, and their friends all came together,” he says. “I also brought in my friend from work, Jim Hoban; his wife, Colleen; and their kids. Each possesses skills that make this team successful.”

Schlecker’s other half, Weiss, works directly with him to secure?sponsorships, write press releases, and help with marketing and promotion of all Barry’s Events happenings.

Although team members’ roles have varied over the years, their mission remains focused. “We’ve developed a loyal artist base that offers guidance and experience from the ‘other side’; that can’t be forgotten,” Rob says.

The elder Schlecker is grateful for his family’s commitment. “I would?never have considered [the Spring Festival] if they weren’t all on board,” he says.

An Event Milestone . . . and Beyond?

As Barry’s Events team prepares to dive headfirst into BFA’s 65th year, we asked how Schlecker feels about the anniversary of the event he calls his favorite. It’s clear he’s both proud of what his team has accomplished and is deeply appreciative for the community support that surrounds their work.

“We’re continuing an incredible tradition, begun in 1961,?that Delawareans look forward each September (always the weekend after Labor Day),” he says.

As a result of this dedicated and industrious family team, the BFA has grown to include more than 260 artists and vendors, a curated food court featuring local restaurants and food trucks, a variety of family-friendly activities, and even pet adoptions from local shelters.

Are there any plans for the family to take over and Barry Schlecker to (finally) retire?

“First of all, I have no plans to retire,” he emphasizes. “We’ll continue to grow our newest events, as we’re inspired by the?encouragement and participation of our artists and the support of our fans.”

Schlecker maintains that he’ll continue as an active producer on the Barrys Events team, “until he’s gone.” “Ginger won’t let me stop!” he laughs.

While there are no imminent plans for another event or festival, Schlecker doesn’t seem to rule it out, either. “I could be convinced to start one in Middletown,” he muses. “That’s something we’ve been kicking around for a while.”

However, he says, his son and family team may come up with some new ideas, so stay tuned!

— The Brandywine Festival of the Arts will take place Sept. 12-13 at Brandywine Park. Visit BrandywineArts.com.