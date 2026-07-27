Above: Skimboarders from around the globe will compete in the ZAP Pro/Am World Championship August 7-9 in Dewey Beach. Photo courtesy Alley Oop Skim.
Summer may be winding down, but the fun at the Delaware beaches is far from over. From concerts and art shows to festivals and family fun, there’s still plenty of season left to enjoy.
3rd Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show
August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9 | Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event features more than 125 artists from around the country, plus live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food, gardens, a Dogfish Head Beer Garden, and more.
— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org
44th Annual ZAP Pro/Am World Championship of Skimboarding
August 7-9 | McKinley Street, Dewey Beach
Watch top skimboarders from around the world compete, then stick around for live music, food, art, and family-friendly fun.
— Visit AlleyOopSkim.com
31st Annual Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival
Saturday, August 8 | 310 Virgina Avenue, Seaford
This free outdoor festival celebrates African American and Pan-African arts, history, and culture through live music, food, exhibits, and special presentations.
— For more, call 302.228.5636
Dewey Beach Restaurant Olympics
Tuesday, August 11 | 10am-2pm | Bay Beach at Van Dyke Street, Dewey Beach
Dewey’s restaurant crews trade aprons for athletic glory in a playful bayfront competition featuring beach and water challenges. Cheer on bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff as they battle for bragging rights in this fun-filled summer tradition.
— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com
The Wallflowers
Tuesday, August 11 | 7pm | Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach
The Wallflowers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse, performing the album in full, plus a special tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark in its entirety.
— Visit BottleAndCork.com
Rocking the Docks presents: Summer Blues Fest
Saturday, August 15 | 4pm | Lewes Ferry Grounds, Lewes
A blues-focused night of live music on the Lewes waterfront, featuring the Grammy-nominated blues rock band The Record Company, along with Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda.
— Visit RockingTheDocksLewes.com
3rd Annual Shuck Cancer 5K
Sunday, August 16 | 8-10am | Big Oyster Brewery, Lewes
Lace up your sneakers and run to help fight cancer. Proceeds from the event go to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful. After the race, runners will enjoy a fun after-party at Big Oyster Brewery.
— Visit FusionRaceTiming.com
Arts & Jazz Festival
Tuesday, August 18 | 4pm | Freeman Arts Pavillion, Selbyville
Browse works by Delmarva artists, then settle in for an evening of jazz featuring Joe Baione & Vanessa Rubin, JazzReach, the 287th Army Band, and the 287th Army Band featuring the NOLA Brass Band.
— Visit FreemanArts.org
The Great Duck Race on the Broadkill
Saturday, August 22 | 10am-3pm | Milton Memorial Park, Milton
Spend the day along the Broadkill River for an end-of-summer celebration featuring 50+ local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, family activities, and more.
— Visit MiltonChamberDe.org
SUNFESTIVAL
September 5 & 6 | 6:30pm (Saturday) and 7pm (Sunday) | CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, Rehoboth Beach
Cap off summer with two nights of live entertainment, dancing, and celebration. This year’s event features a headline performance by David Archuleta, world-renowned DJs, and the signature dance party that has become a Labor Day weekend tradition, all benefiting CAMP Rehoboth.
— Visit CampRehoboth.org
48th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival
September 12 & 13 | 10am-4pm | Downtown Bethany Beach
Soak up the last of bits of summer on Bethany’s boardwalk at this annual show featuring jewelry, glass, pottery, paintings, photography, woodworking and more by over 100 juried artists.
— Visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com
Polkamotion by the Ocean
September 17-19 | Rehoboth Convention Center, Rehoboth Beach
Founded in 1980, this multi-day festival brings polka fans from across the country to Rehoboth to enjoy the sounds of the nation’s top polka bands, dancing, and authentic Polish delights.
— Visit Polkamotion.com
3rd Annual Delaware Seafood Festival
Saturday, September 19 | 11am-5pm | Schellville, Rehoboth Beach
Indulge in steamed seafood while enjoying live music, craft vendors, shrimp eating contest, kids zone and more. Proceeds support the Stevenson Foundation, supporting local small businesses, culinary scholarships, and Center for the Inland Bays.
— Visit DelawareSeafoodFestival.com
9th Annual History Book Festival
September 25-27 | Downtown Lewes
Discover historical fiction and nonfiction at this annual festival — the first and only in the country solely devoted to history — featuring presentations and discussions by well-known and emerging authors, book sales and signings and more.
— Visit HistoryBookFestival.org
19th Annual Dogfish Dash
September 27 | 9-11am | Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton
This fun-filled race includes a Recycled Costume Contest, dog walk, and post-run party. Proceeds benefit Sussex County Land Trust.
— Visit Dogfish.com/dash