Above: Skimboarders from around the globe will compete in the ZAP Pro/Am World Championship August 7-9 in Dewey Beach. Photo courtesy Alley Oop Skim.

Summer may be winding down, but the fun at the Delaware beaches is far from over. From concerts and art shows to festivals and family fun, there’s still plenty of season left to enjoy.

3rd Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show

August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9 | Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event features more than 125 artists from around the country, plus live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food, gardens, a Dogfish Head Beer Garden, and more.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

44th Annual ZAP Pro/Am World Championship of Skimboarding

August 7-9 | McKinley Street, Dewey Beach

Watch top skimboarders from around the world compete, then stick around for live music, food, art, and family-friendly fun.

— Visit AlleyOopSkim.com

31st Annual Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival

Saturday, August 8 | 310 Virgina Avenue, Seaford

This free outdoor festival celebrates African American and Pan-African arts, history, and culture through live music, food, exhibits, and special presentations.

— For more, call 302.228.5636

Dewey Beach Restaurant Olympics

Tuesday, August 11 | 10am-2pm | Bay Beach at Van Dyke Street, Dewey Beach

Dewey’s restaurant crews trade aprons for athletic glory in a playful bayfront competition featuring beach and water challenges. Cheer on bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff as they battle for bragging rights in this fun-filled summer tradition.

— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com

The Wallflowers

Tuesday, August 11 | 7pm | Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach

The Wallflowers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse, performing the album in full, plus a special tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark in its entirety.

— Visit BottleAndCork.com

Rocking the Docks presents: Summer Blues Fest

Saturday, August 15 | 4pm | Lewes Ferry Grounds, Lewes

A blues-focused night of live music on the Lewes waterfront, featuring the Grammy-nominated blues rock band The Record Company, along with Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda.

— Visit RockingTheDocksLewes.com

3rd Annual Shuck Cancer 5K

Sunday, August 16 | 8-10am | Big Oyster Brewery, Lewes

Lace up your sneakers and run to help fight cancer. Proceeds from the event go to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful. After the race, runners will enjoy a fun after-party at Big Oyster Brewery.

— Visit FusionRaceTiming.com



Arts & Jazz Festival

Tuesday, August 18 | 4pm | Freeman Arts Pavillion, Selbyville

Browse works by Delmarva artists, then settle in for an evening of jazz featuring Joe Baione & Vanessa Rubin, JazzReach, the 287th Army Band, and the 287th Army Band featuring the NOLA Brass Band.

— Visit FreemanArts.org



The Great Duck Race on the Broadkill

Saturday, August 22 | 10am-3pm | Milton Memorial Park, Milton

Spend the day along the Broadkill River for an end-of-summer celebration featuring 50+ local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, family activities, and more.

— Visit MiltonChamberDe.org

SUNFESTIVAL

September 5 & 6 | 6:30pm (Saturday) and 7pm (Sunday) | CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, Rehoboth Beach

Cap off summer with two nights of live entertainment, dancing, and celebration. This year’s event features a headline performance by David Archuleta, world-renowned DJs, and the signature dance party that has become a Labor Day weekend tradition, all benefiting CAMP Rehoboth.

— Visit CampRehoboth.org

48th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival

September 12 & 13 | 10am-4pm | Downtown Bethany Beach

Soak up the last of bits of summer on Bethany’s boardwalk at this annual show featuring jewelry, glass, pottery, paintings, photography, woodworking and more by over 100 juried artists.

— Visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com

Polkamotion by the Ocean

September 17-19 | Rehoboth Convention Center, Rehoboth Beach

Founded in 1980, this multi-day festival brings polka fans from across the country to Rehoboth to enjoy the sounds of the nation’s top polka bands, dancing, and authentic Polish delights.

— Visit Polkamotion.com

3rd Annual Delaware Seafood Festival

Saturday, September 19 | 11am-5pm | Schellville, Rehoboth Beach

Indulge in steamed seafood while enjoying live music, craft vendors, shrimp eating contest, kids zone and more. Proceeds support the Stevenson Foundation, supporting local small businesses, culinary scholarships, and Center for the Inland Bays.

— Visit DelawareSeafoodFestival.com

9th Annual History Book Festival

September 25-27 | Downtown Lewes

Discover historical fiction and nonfiction at this annual festival — the first and only in the country solely devoted to history — featuring presentations and discussions by well-known and emerging authors, book sales and signings and more.

— Visit HistoryBookFestival.org

19th Annual Dogfish Dash

September 27 | 9-11am | Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton

This fun-filled race includes a Recycled Costume Contest, dog walk, and post-run party. Proceeds benefit Sussex County Land Trust.

— Visit Dogfish.com/dash