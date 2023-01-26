Above: A portrait of pints at Stitch House Brewery.
As beer historian John Medkeff mentioned (see Raise A Glass to the Past, pg. 29), Northern Delaware has a history with beer that few in the U.S. can match. Today, more than a dozen breweries in New Castle County carry on this proud brewing tradition. Here is a roundup of the local scene.
1937 Brewing Company
Brewer: Cory McDonald
777 Delaware Park Blvd Wilmington, DE 19804
1937brewingco.com
Rustic dining area serving gastropub-style food and a full-service bar with 8-10 hand-crafted beers on tap. Free entertainment on the Brewery Stage, along with the partially covered outdoor Grandstand, providing the best views of seasonal racing action. Founded in 2021.
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro’s Pizza
Brewer: Steven Powell
2667 Kirkwood Highway Newark, DE 19711
argillabrewing.com
After dabbling in home brewing for several years, the team at Pietro’s Pizza decided to combine a love of handcrafted beer with a love of pizza. The current location has a 1.5 barrel brewery on site. Founded in 2012.
Autumn Arch Beer Project
Brewers: Justin Colatrella
810 Pencader Dr, Suite C Newark, DE 19702
autumnarch.com
Small-batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep-flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Food trucks regularly on the premises. Founded in 2019.
Bellefonte Brewing Company
Brewer: Joe Bob Jacobs
3605 Old Capitol Trl, Suite C8 Wilmington, DE 19808
& 1851 Marsh Road Wilmington, DE 19810
bellefontebrewingcompany.com
Nano brewery and tap room offering more than 14 local brews. The brewery is dog friendly and also offers home brew supplies and brewing education. Founded in 2017.
Blue Earl Brewing
Brewer: Ronnie “Blue” Earl Price
210 Artisan Drive Smyrna, DE 19977
blueearlbrewing.com
Produces hoppy American ales, Belgian specialties, German ales and lagers and an ever changing variety of seasonal offerings along with live entertainment on weekends and barbeque in “The Juke” taproom. Founded in 2014.
Crooked Hammock
Brewer: Brandon Florez
316 Auto Park Dr. Middletown, DE 19709
crookedhammock.com
Full-service restaurant & dining room, screened-in porch bar, and a large social gathering beer hall that opens onto an outdoor beer garden. Outdoor hammocks, fire pit, games and a children’s playground. Offering brews synonymous with enjoying a day at the beach. Founded in 2015.
Dew Point Brewing
Brewer: Cody Hoffman
2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn, DE 19736
DewPointBrewing.com
Delaware’s only family-owned-and-operated micro-brewery serving many styles. Located in a Second Industrial Revolution snuff mill with tasting room & beer garden. Founded in 2013.
First State Brewing Company
Brewer: Paul Hesler
109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709
firststatebrewingcompany.com
Focused on hop-forward styles including hazy IPAs and classic West Coast IPAs, plus Belgian-styles such as witbiers and saisons. Patrons will also find malt-forward styles including stouts or porters. Founded in 2020.
Hangman Brewing Company
Brewer: Brad Lee
2703 Philadelphia Pike Claymont, DE 19703
hangmanbrewing.com
Offering a range of juicy and hazy New England-style IPAs as well as milkshake IPAs made with lactose. Founded in 2020.
JAKL Beer Works
Brewers: Andrew Kulp and Justin Lovuolo
128 Patriot Drive, Suite 11, Middletown, DE 19709
jaklbeerworks.com
A laid back brewery and taproom in Middletown, DE. Featuring a wide range of high quality beer. Great beer. Great fun. Great people. Founded in 2021.
Iron Hill Brewery
Senior Head Brewer: Justin Sproul
Regional Brewer: Andrew Johnston
620 Justison Street Wilmington, DE 19801
147 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711
ironhillbrewery.com
Iron Hill strives to have its craft beers and handcrafted foods inspire one another in unexpected ways. Now with 20 locations. Founded in 1996.
Liquid Alchemy Beverages
Brewers: Terri Sorantino
& Dr. Jeffrey Cheskin
28 Brookside Dr Wilmington, DE 19804
liquidalchemybeverages.com
Delaware’s first meadery and cidery that offers a historic drink with a modern twist. All locally sourced using the best ingredients available. Founded in 2016.
Midnight Oil Brewing Company
Brewer: Mike Dunlap
674 Pencader Dr., Newark, DE 19702
midnightoilbrewing.com
Offering classic beer styles alongside culinarily inspired ales and lagers. Located between routes 896 and 40 in the Pencader Business Park and offers an on-site tasting room. Founded in 2018.
Stewart’s Brewing Company
Brewer: Al Stewart
219 Governors Place, Bear, DE 19701
stewartsbrewingcompany.com
New Castle County’s first brewpub, Stewart’s brews American, German, English and Belgian ales and lagers. This classic American pub offers six full-time ales and adds more than 40 rotating seasonal brews throughout the year. Founded in 1995.
Stitch House Brewery
Brewer: Andrew Rutherford
829 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801
stitchhousebrewery.com
A brewpub located in the heart of downtown Wilmington offering a rich array of food and beer. The name pays homage to the history of the building, which went from a coal house to an ice house to a garment store before becoming a restaurant/brewery. Founded in 2018.
Twisted Irons Craft Brewing
Brewer: Matt Found
303 Ruthar Drive, Suites E-F Newark, DE 19711
twistedironsbrewery.com
Dedicated to creating well-balanced beers of many styles, including stouts, doppelbock, Belgian wit, IPAs, lagers, pilsners and sours. Featuring regular live music. Founded in 2021.
Volunteer Brewing Company
Brewer: Kevin Schatz,
Davis Hammond, Scott Bieber
116 w. Main St., Middletown, DE 19709
volunteerbrewing.com
Middletown’s first and oldest micro-brewery is nestled in the historic downtown district. Produces small-batch ales in a renovated 1800s Main Street Taphouse. Also features a spacious outdoor beer garden. Founded in 2017.
Wilmington Brew Works
Brewer: Craig Wensell
3129 Miller Rd., Wilmington, DE 19802
wilmingtonbrewworks.com
The only production brewery in Delaware’s largest city, housed in a 100-year old former laboratory in the old 9th Ward. WBW is dedicated to keeping the spirit of the building’s origins alive with new and innovative ales, lagers, sours and ciders. Founded in 2018.