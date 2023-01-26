Above: A portrait of pints at Stitch House Brewery.

As beer historian John Medkeff mentioned (see Raise A Glass to the Past, pg. 29), Northern Delaware has a history with beer that few in the U.S. can match. Today, more than a dozen breweries in New Castle County carry on this proud brewing tradition. Here is a roundup of the local scene.

1937 Brewing Company

Brewer: Cory McDonald

777 Delaware Park Blvd Wilmington, DE 19804

1937brewingco.com

Rustic dining area serving gastropub-style food and a full-service bar with 8-10 hand-crafted beers on tap. Free entertainment on the Brewery Stage, along with the partially covered outdoor Grandstand, providing the best views of seasonal racing action. Founded in 2021.

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro’s Pizza

Brewer: Steven Powell

2667 Kirkwood Highway Newark, DE 19711

argillabrewing.com

After dabbling in home brewing for several years, the team at Pietro’s Pizza decided to combine a love of handcrafted beer with a love of pizza. The current location has a 1.5 barrel brewery on site. Founded in 2012.

Autumn Arch Beer Project

Brewers: Justin Colatrella

810 Pencader Dr, Suite C Newark, DE 19702

autumnarch.com

Small-batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep-flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Food trucks regularly on the premises. Founded in 2019.

Bellefonte Brewing Company

Brewer: Joe Bob Jacobs

3605 Old Capitol Trl, Suite C8 Wilmington, DE 19808

& 1851 Marsh Road Wilmington, DE 19810

bellefontebrewingcompany.com

Nano brewery and tap room offering more than 14 local brews. The brewery is dog friendly and also offers home brew supplies and brewing education. Founded in 2017.

Blue Earl Brewing

Brewer: Ronnie “Blue” Earl Price

210 Artisan Drive Smyrna, DE 19977

blueearlbrewing.com

Produces hoppy American ales, Belgian specialties, German ales and lagers and an ever changing variety of seasonal offerings along with live entertainment on weekends and barbeque in “The Juke” taproom. Founded in 2014.

Crooked Hammock

Brewer: Brandon Florez

316 Auto Park Dr. Middletown, DE 19709

crookedhammock.com

Full-service restaurant & dining room, screened-in porch bar, and a large social gathering beer hall that opens onto an outdoor beer garden. Outdoor hammocks, fire pit, games and a children’s playground. Offering brews synonymous with enjoying a day at the beach. Founded in 2015.

Dew Point Brewing

Brewer: Cody Hoffman

2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn, DE 19736

DewPointBrewing.com

Delaware’s only family-owned-and-operated micro-brewery serving many styles. Located in a Second Industrial Revolution snuff mill with tasting room & beer garden. Founded in 2013.

First State Brewing Company

Brewer: Paul Hesler

109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709

firststatebrewingcompany.com

Focused on hop-forward styles including hazy IPAs and classic West Coast IPAs, plus Belgian-styles such as witbiers and saisons. Patrons will also find malt-forward styles including stouts or porters. Founded in 2020.

Hangman Brewing Company

Brewer: Brad Lee

2703 Philadelphia Pike Claymont, DE 19703

hangmanbrewing.com

Offering a range of juicy and hazy New England-style IPAs as well as milkshake IPAs made with lactose. Founded in 2020.

JAKL Beer Works

Brewers: Andrew Kulp and Justin Lovuolo

128 Patriot Drive, Suite 11, Middletown, DE 19709

jaklbeerworks.com

A laid back brewery and taproom in Middletown, DE. Featuring a wide range of high quality beer. Great beer. Great fun. Great people. Founded in 2021.

Iron Hill Brewery

Senior Head Brewer: Justin Sproul

Regional Brewer: Andrew Johnston

620 Justison Street Wilmington, DE 19801

147 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711

ironhillbrewery.com

Iron Hill strives to have its craft beers and handcrafted foods inspire one another in unexpected ways. Now with 20 locations. Founded in 1996.

Liquid Alchemy Beverages

Brewers: Terri Sorantino

& Dr. Jeffrey Cheskin

28 Brookside Dr Wilmington, DE 19804

liquidalchemybeverages.com

Delaware’s first meadery and cidery that offers a historic drink with a modern twist. All locally sourced using the best ingredients available. Founded in 2016.

Midnight Oil Brewing Company

Brewer: Mike Dunlap

674 Pencader Dr., Newark, DE 19702

midnightoilbrewing.com

Offering classic beer styles alongside culinarily inspired ales and lagers. Located between routes 896 and 40 in the Pencader Business Park and offers an on-site tasting room. Founded in 2018.

Stewart’s Brewing Company

Brewer: Al Stewart

219 Governors Place, Bear, DE 19701

stewartsbrewingcompany.com

New Castle County’s first brewpub, Stewart’s brews American, German, English and Belgian ales and lagers. This classic American pub offers six full-time ales and adds more than 40 rotating seasonal brews throughout the year. Founded in 1995.

Stitch House Brewery

Brewer: Andrew Rutherford

829 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801

stitchhousebrewery.com

A brewpub located in the heart of downtown Wilmington offering a rich array of food and beer. The name pays homage to the history of the building, which went from a coal house to an ice house to a garment store before becoming a restaurant/brewery. Founded in 2018.

Twisted Irons Craft Brewing

Brewer: Matt Found

303 Ruthar Drive, Suites E-F Newark, DE 19711

twistedironsbrewery.com

Dedicated to creating well-balanced beers of many styles, including stouts, doppelbock, Belgian wit, IPAs, lagers, pilsners and sours. Featuring regular live music. Founded in 2021.

Volunteer Brewing Company

Brewer: Kevin Schatz,

Davis Hammond, Scott Bieber

116 w. Main St., Middletown, DE 19709

volunteerbrewing.com

Middletown’s first and oldest micro-brewery is nestled in the historic downtown district. Produces small-batch ales in a renovated 1800s Main Street Taphouse. Also features a spacious outdoor beer garden. Founded in 2017.

Wilmington Brew Works

Brewer: Craig Wensell

3129 Miller Rd., Wilmington, DE 19802

wilmingtonbrewworks.com

The only production brewery in Delaware’s largest city, housed in a 100-year old former laboratory in the old 9th Ward. WBW is dedicated to keeping the spirit of the building’s origins alive with new and innovative ales, lagers, sours and ciders. Founded in 2018.