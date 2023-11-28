Looking for champagne and sparkling wine suggestions for the festivities ahead? Our local experts have you covered with some of their personal favorites.

From Linda Collier at Collier’s of Centreville:

My major love will always be Champagne. It will go with everything or with nothing. It should be a daily item and not relegated to time of ceremony. As the happy bubbles rise to the top of the glass, they make you happy also. The Pierre Gimmonet Brut NV Cuis 1er Cru Blanc de Blanc ($74.99) is a small house grower champagne. You cannot go wrong.

Nik Weis ($34.99) a Mosel producer, is lovely, full of smoke with notes of mineral, apple, and floral. So well balanced and polished.

Finish off your evening with Terrassous, a six year-old Rivesaltes Ambre ($22.99), a beautiful fortified wine from Roussillion made of grenache blanc full of fruit, honey, caramel, and raisins. Pecan pie is a natural, but try it with Asian food or blue cheese.

Fun thoughts for a memorable holiday!

From Jeff Kreston at Kreston Wine & Spirits:

Jean Josselin Alliance ($59.99) is a wonderful blend of 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Chardonnay — expressing all the finesse of Chardonnay and the power of Pinot Noir. This champagne has a delicate straw yellow color with a fresh nose of citrus, green apple, herbs and mint. Pleasing and elegant on the palate with a lemony finish. Balanced and graceful, enjoy as an aperitif or pair with fresh lobster, shrimp or sea scallops.

From Joe Butcher at State Line Liquors:

For something less conventional this season, why not try a dry Lambrusco from Sorbara in Italy. A dry, sparkling red wine, Paltrinieri “Solco” Lambrusco dell’Emilia ($17.99) is a fun way to pair something novel with charcuterie boards or hard cheeses. The dark cherry fruit flavors and the refreshing bubbles also means that this wine will pair well with a wide variety of main, and side, dishes.

For proper champagne this year my go to is the grower Champagne Expression Brut by Jean-Baptiste Geoffroy. The Champagne Réné Geoffroy Expression 1er Cru Brut ($62.99) is a blend between a single vintage, and the winery’s Cuvée Perpétuelle, which is a blend of reserve wine that has been added to every year since 1970.

As a grower & producer, Geoffroy has control of the fruit from start to finish, and their perpétuelle reserve makes a much more complex wine than other Champagne at this price point.

From Eric Tuverson at The Wine & Spirit Company of Greenville:

Special Club Champagnes aka Club de Trésors are the rarest sparkling wines. More than 19,000 farmers grow grapes in Champagne, and of these 5,000 bottle their own wines. Twenty-four (!!!!) belong to Club de Trésors and bottle Special Club Champagne. The Wine & Spirit Company of Greenville offers wines from eight members of Special Club. This is an unheard-of opportunity to celebrate with the very best Champagnes. Santé!

From Oscar Zelaya at Ward’s Fine Wines:

In the last five years Americans have consumed a little bit more champagne and sparkling wines in comparison with the European world. And, of course, people continue to purchase by the name, rather than grape and production. Lombard Premier Cru (75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay) is great Champagne with a beautiful expression that can take you to the next level for the cost of $59.85, much less than Veuve Clicquot. And, if you want to move near that price, Lombard Grand Cru Le Mesnil is 100% Chardonnay for the cost of $84.99. The big point on these wines is production, which is small in comparison to some other houses — quality vs. quantity. Cheers!