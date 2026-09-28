Above: Katie Dill plays to a lively crowd at last year’s Porchfest.

From neighborhood gigs and national touring acts to festivals, record shops, and late-night dance floors, there’s plenty to hear in and around Wilmington this fall. Here’s a look at the people, places and events keeping the local music scene rocking.

Two Neighborhoods, 15+ Stages, One Day of Music

Wilmington turns its porches, driveways, and front yards into stages Oct. 3 for Wilmington Porchfest, a free community music festival presented by the Original Music Association of Delaware. More than 15 stages spread across two neighborhoods will showcase local musicians throughout the day, beginning in Cool Spring from noon–4pm before the music moves to Trolley Square from 4–8pm The walkable festival gives music fans a chance to wander from performance to performance while discovering local artists — and perhaps a few new favorite bands — along the way.

— More at 302omad.com/porchfest

Live Music is On Tap at Argilla

There’s rarely a quiet night at Argilla Brewing Co., where live music is a regular part of the lineup. Open Mic Nights take over Thursdays from 5-9pm, with select weeks featuring themes such as ‘80s music and special guest hosts. October also brings performances from 841 Collective (Oct. 17), Del Soul (Oct. 24), along with regular Monday appearances by local favorites The Sin City Band. The month closes out with Lower Case Blues Annual Halloween Party on Oct. 31.

— More at ArgillaBrewing.com

Weekend Sounds at The Chancery

Bring the whole crew to The Chancery Market, where live music fills Friday and Saturday nights. Friday shows run from 5:30-7:30pm, with Saturday performances from 7-9pm. Full Carbon Acoustic Jam returns every second Friday, while upcoming performers include Jared Obstfeld, Darnell Bailey, AJ Love, Kevin Burns, and more.. Friday shows overlap with Happy Hour from 4-7pm. Even better: enjoy three hours of free parking in their underground garage Friday evenings and all day Saturday.

— More at TheChanceryMarket.com

Weedstock Lights Up First Weekend In October with Heady Lineup

More than 10 bands will perform at the ninth annual Weedstock the weekend of October 2-4. Guests can look forward to performances by (in alphabetical order): Dustin & Peeks, Echoes, Foolish Heart Band, Frogs in Milk, Kieves, Root Settaz, Rude Boy, Storm Sounds, Vanylla Godzylla, Wend Logan Band, and The Wandering Ants.

A Silent Disco Rave will be held, hosted by 420 R.Ave, and artisan vendors will be selling their wares on the premises.

The event will be held at the G & R Campground in Houston, Delaware, with weekend camping available.

— More at Weedstock.org

Arden’s Stage Has Range

The Arden Concert Gild can always be relied on for a wide-ranging lineup, and this season is no different. October brings Lucero with Joelton Mayfield (Oct. 9); The Residents performing Eskimo live (Oct. 15); Beats Antique (Oct. 16); and Mary Gauthier’s Mercy Now 20th Anniversary Tour (Oct. 30), a co-pro with WXPN. Susan Werner with Heather Maloney follows Nov. 7, while comedian, actress and singer Emily Wilson brings something completely different to the Arden stage Dec. 5.

— More at ArdenConcerts.com

Ladybug’s Dark Bloom Blossoms in Trolley Square on Halloween

There is a lot to get excited about with Ladybug’s inaugural Dark Bloom Music Festival. Aziza Nailah, Jenni Schick & The Gourds, and Root Settaz headline the line-up of more than 20 women-fronted acts making this year’s Halloween a lot more colorful, creative, and cool.

Despite the name, Dark Bloom will actually take place during daylight hours, from noon to 6pm on October 31 in Trolley Square. Like Ladybug, the free Halloween-themed festival will host a marketplace featuring local artists and makers along with a DJ playing between sets.

“Inspired by the beauty of autumn, the spirit of Día de los Muertos, and the whimsical imagination of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dark Bloom offers a fresh take on Halloween — one that celebrates creativity, music, artistry, and connection,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

— More at TheLadybugFesival.com

The Craic Goes Beyond Celtic at Catherine Rooney’s

In the heart of Trolley Square, Catherine Rooney’s is a bevy of good times, whether cheering on your favorite team(s) or cheers-ing St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, Rooney’s keeps the Irish vibe going strong all year with their Irish Music Series, featuring Gerry Timlin (Oct. 25 & Dec. 20), John Byrne (Nov. 15), and the Seven Rings Band for Irish New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). You can also enjoy live music most every Friday and Saturday starting at 10pm with high-energy bands such as Cherry Crush, My Hero Zero, Porch the Band and more. Meanwhile, their sister spot, Trolley Tap House, hosts Live Band Karaoke every Sunday at 9pm with the band It’s All Good.

— More at CatherineRooneys.com

Dark Hill Starts Prom Night for Genesis Z and Opens for 12 Stones at Halftime

Dark Hill will get the party started for Prom Night of the Living Dead, on October 23 at Kelly’s Logan House, opening for Genesis Z and the Damned Animals. The event is described as “an ‘80s gothic Halloween party” and starts at 9pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door.

Then on November 7, Dark Hill joins Primordial AF, Coal, and The Reveilers, opening for 12 Stones for Halftime’s 11th Anniversary Celebration in Newark.

— More at Linktr.ee/Darkhill

Dance the Night Away at Docklands

Dance along the Riverfront at Docklands, where DJs, live bands and special events fill the calendar. October brings line dancing with Eric Mosley (Oct. 1 & 22), old-school sets with DJ Mega Skills on Tuesdays, and the R&B Battle of the Decades (Oct. 10). Other highlights include Hallo-Queen Drag Brunch (Oct. 10), Best Kept Soul (Oct. 18) and Friday night DJs — all paired with cocktails and views of the Christina River.

— More at DocklandsRiverfront.com

Elkton Music Hall Makes It Worth the Drive

Just a little south of Wilmington, Elkton Music Hall offers up a broad array of artists spanning nearly every genre you could seek. The fall lineup ranges from first-rate tribute acts and celebration concerts like A Musical Celebration of John Prine (Oct. 10), Brown Sugar: Tribute to The Rolling Stones (Nov. 28) and Mysterious Ways: The U2 Experience (Dec. 18) to familiar favorites like Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials with Diamond Jim Greene (Oct. 8), Mike Dawes (Oct. 29), Stewart Copeland: Have I Said Too Much (Nov. 18) and G. Love & Special Sauce: Yeah, It’s That Easy 30th Anniversary Tour (Jan. 22).

— More at ElktonMusicHall.com

Good Brews, Great Tunes at Bellefonte Brewing

Thursday nights bring the tunes to Bellefonte Brewing, with Jeff Miller (Oct. 8) and Mr. Karl (Oct. 22), plus Open Mic Night with Jeremy Hebbel (Oct. 15 & 29, Nov. 4 & 19, and Dec. 3 & 17). The brewery adds a couple of special October events to the mix: On Oct. 9, celebrate National Beer and Pizza Day with Bristow Live Fire Pizza and music from Jimmy Jimmy and Jared Obstfeld. Then, costumes are encouraged for Bellefonte’s annual Halloween party Oct. 24, with The Yellowstoners providing the soundtrack. The family- and dog-friendly taproom also hosts quizzo, music bingo, and other events throughout the year.

— More at BellefonteBrewingCompany.com

Zeek Helps Newark Chinese Restaurant Find Worldwide Audience with Jam Sessions

When Juan “Zeek” Leonard popped into Newark’s New No. 1 Chinese Food restaurant for a DoorDash pickup three years ago, not even a fortune cookie could have predicted the result.

While he waited for the order, Zeek cozied up to an aged piano alone in the corner and began to play. The owner liked what she heard and encouraged the delivery driver to come back and play.

The invitation ignited a bunch of solo performances by Zeek and then a series of jam sessions, which have found a robust worldwide audience online. A post on TikTok in December garnered more than 2.5 million views and a half million likes; and this year on YouTube, two of Zeek’s videos have gotten more than 800,000 views.

“It has since been a beacon of what community is supposed to look like: camaraderie from all nationalities and regions connecting through the universal mediums of food and music,” Zeek says. “For me and millions of others across social media, this phenomenon has re-established the true meaning of art.”

— More on Zeek’s jam sessions at linktrr.ee/NewNo1Jams

Delaware Art Museum Celebrates Hip Hop

Graffiti takes center stage at the Delaware Art Museum’s 4th Annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit: Art as Activism on Oct. 17. The free, all-ages event runs from 10am-5pm and brings together artists, hip hop legends, performers, and community leaders to explore hip hop’s deep connections to creative expression, activism, and social change.

Graffiti pioneer Darryl “Cornbread” McCray is among the featured guests, with live DJ sets from DJ Supreme and DJ Soul Buck, an MC battle, dance performances, panel discussions, book signings, and more. The day also includes a drumline performance organized by Stop the Violence, Inc. and programming in partnership with Peace Week Delaware.

Also returning Oct. 17 is the museum’s LIVE! Music Brunch series, with performances on select Saturdays from 11am–1pm. The season opener, hosted by radio personality Roxy Romeo, features a special presentation by the Ladies of Hip Hop as part of the Summit.

— More at DelArt.org

Music Is Always on the Menu at Bellefonte Cafe

There’s no waiting for the weekend to catch live music at Bellefonte Café. Tuesdays belong to Bruce Anthony, who plays from 5-7pm, while Diamond Swing Jazz settles in for brunch from noon-2pm on the third Sunday of each month. Familiar faces returning regularly include Hops & Tannin, David Zipse, John & June Gallagher, Acorn Whiskey and JamNJames, among others. Bluegrass players and fans can also gather for the monthly Bluegrass Jam, held the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6:30-10pm Check the café’s calendar for additional fall performers and dates.

— More at TheBellefonteCafe.com

With Their First EP and Radio Play, The Brandywine Riders Cruise into Fall

The Brandywine Riders are on a roll. In addition to brewery shows this summer at Dew Point and Wilmington Brew Works, the Riders released their first studio EP, got airplay on Philly’s WXPN, and performed an EP release show at Bellevue State Park on the night of August 6.

The three songs on the EP were recorded by Hayden Chance at One Hilltop Recordings. According to vocalist and guitarist Zach Humenik, the studio experience afforded the band some new perspectives.

“It feels great to produce something in the studio and give the songs a different life,” Humenik says. “We really took our time to focus on the songs and didn’t think much about the jamming aspect we’ve become known for in the live setting. The jamming is definitely still there, but you gotta come to the show for that.”

— The Brandywine Riders’ new EP is available on Spotify

A Little Night Music at Hummingbird to Mars

Wilmington’s first modern-day speakeasy, tucked into the middle of Trolley Square above Catherine Rooney’s, celebrates the intimate feel of jazz and small ensembles in their live music program. Open Thursday through Saturday from 5pm-1am, Hummingbird to Mars pairs handcrafted cocktails, fine wine, and old-school beers with live music starting at 7pm Thursday and 9pm Friday & Saturday. Guests can revel in the distinctive sounds of artists such as the Sharon Sable Trio, Skip Barthold Band, Diamond Swing Jazz, and more. And for the coming costume season, Hummingbird presents an exclusive formal experience: Masquerade Ball, A Night Inspired by the Mystery of the Opera (Oct. 29).

— More at CatherineRooneys.com/hummingbird-to-mars

Hometown Heroes Hosts Show with Erin Fox, Mikeal Anthony Greto, and Kirby Moore

It’s been a stellar year for musician Erin Fox. At the 2026 Hometown Heroes Homey Awards in April, Fox won Best Female Solo Artist, plus Best Collaboration, Best Pop Song, and Best Music Video — all three with John Faye for the song “Swing and a Miss.”

It’s been a good year for Mikeal Anthony Greto, too. Before a summer packed with performances in the Philadelphia area, he won Song of the Year at the Homey Awards.

So, it’s probably no big surprise that when Hometown Heroes decided to host a series of shows at The Queen, Fox and Greto were among the first to be called. They will be joined by Kirby Moore, lead singer and guitarist of TreeWalker (also no stranger to Hometown Heros), on Nov. 12 in The Crown room.

— More at TheQueenWilmington.com

Kelley’s Logan House, Still Rocking After All These Years

Established in 1864 and owned by the Kelly family since 1889, Kelly’s Logan House (or simply “LoHo” to its regulars) is the oldest Irish bar in Delaware and the oldest continuously family-owned Irish tavern in America. The Trolley Square institution is known for its Friday and Saturday rock and blues lineup, with regular acts like Bones Brigade, along with traditional Irish music and Thursday jams with Kid Davis & The Bullets. This fall, the calendar also includes a Nov. 13 appearance by Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Band.

— More at LoganHouse.com

Grand Tradition of Live Music

For more than 150 years, The Grand has brought some of the biggest names in music to Wilmington—and this fall is no exception. Folk-rock legend Graham Nash (Oct. 3, The Playhouse) and blues-rock powerhouse Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (Oct. 3, Copeland Hall) lead off a packed lineup. Gospel standouts Anthony Brown & Group Therapy and Maurette Brown Clark join forces Oct. 30, followed by blues icon Robert Cray Band (Nov. 7).

— More at TheGrandWilmington.org

Brews, Bands & B-Sides

The beer isn’t the only thing brewing at Wilmington Brew Works’ Miller Road taproom. Brew Works Live! brings local acts to the beer garden every Friday and Saturday from 6:30–9:30 p.m.; as chillier temps prevail, the show moves inside to the taproom. Fall performers include Kevin Burns (Oct. 2 & Nov. 21), Jenni Schick (Oct. 23 & Dec. 18), Sam Seider & Ashley Sweetman (Oct. 17), The Yellowstoners (Nov. 28) and the Brandywine Riders (Dec. 12), among others. Every Tuesday from 6–9 p.m. is Turntable Tuesday: bring your own vinyl for WBW to spin, or dig through its collection and choose something to play. On the fourth Tuesday of most months, local record shops and dealers join the fun with Vinyl Pop-Ups featuring new and vintage finds.

— More at WilmingtonBrewWorks.com

Sara Crawford Brings the Sofar Sounds Experience of Music and Mystery to Wilmington

Sofar Sounds started with a performance among nine friends in a North London living room has since grown into a global music community with events taking place in hundreds of cities around the world.

In addition to the focus on music, Sofar Sounds offers an element of mystery: Guests purchase their tickets knowing the date and general area. However, the show’s exact location isn’t revealed until approximately 36 hours beforehand, and the performing artists remain a surprise until the night of the event.

Since bringing the Sofar Sounds to Wilmington, arts advocate Sara Crawford and her team have welcomed intimate audiences of up to 65 people at MKT Place Gallery, The Delaware Contemporary, and 101 Dupont Place.

“What I love about the concept is that it asks people to experience live music differently,” Crawford says. “You’re not necessarily buying a ticket because you recognize a name — you’re buying into discovery. You walk into a space not knowing exactly who you’re going to hear, and by the end of the night, you may have discovered a new favorite artist.”

Area music lovers will have the opportunity to dive into the Wilmington Sofar experience on October 16 and November 20 — they’ll just have to be patient about getting the details.

— More at SofarSounds.com/Cities/Wilmington-DE

Rainbow Records Is on a Roll

Rainbow Records is hitting the road this fall—and bringing the record bins along for the ride. The Rainbow Bus, a converted school bus stocked with some 1,200 records plus hundreds of CDs and cassettes, makes stops at Wilmington Porchfest (Oct. 3), Parkfest at Delaware Park (Oct. 17), Dogfish Head’s Analog-A-Go-Go (Nov. 7) and Odessa Twinklefest (Nov. 21).

Back at its Newark shop, Rainbow will host Whale Teeth, Deosile, Mesh, and Guatemala’s Puchis Muchis on Oct. 29. Also in the works is a holiday vinyl compilation featuring local bands performing original seasonal songs and covers, with a release party to follow.

— More at RainbowRecordsDe.com

All Hail The Queen!

The Queen keeps downtown Wilmington buzzing with a diverse lineup of touring acts, tribute artists and local legends. October features folk star Loudon Wainwright III (Oct. 2), blues and Southern rock band North Mississippi Allstars (Oct. 7), and Faroese vocalist Eivør (Oct. 30). November brings folk-pop icon Suzanne Vega (Nov. 1), alternative-rock veterans Cowboy Junkies (Nov. 4), metalcore band The Amity Affliction (Nov. 7), and pop-rock favorites The Maine (Nov. 9), along with longtime Wilmington favorites Montana Wildaxe for a Thanksgiving Eve concert (Nov. 25).

— More at TheQueenWilmington.com

The Rock Orchestra Marks Its 10th Season with Peter Gabriel, CSN&Y, and ELO

Heading into its decade season, The Rock Orchestra (TRO) has already started rehearsals for its November 14 show at The Grand: TRO Plays Peter Gabriel. The band will perform fan favorites from Gabriel’s first four solo records before performing his 1986 hit album So in its entirety.

On Saturday, February 20, TRO recreates the lovely harmonies of one of rock’s greatest vocal groups when it performs the music of Crosby, Still, Nash & Young. Then, the band takes on the music of another rock orchestra when it plays the lush and masterful arrangements of Electric Light Orchestra on Saturday, May 8.

— More info at TheRockOrchestra.net

Come for the BBQ, Stay for the Music

BBQ, bourbon, and a little boot-scootin’ make for a lively week at Limestone BBQ and Bourbon. Wednesdays bring Country Line Dancing from 6:30–8pm, with Ray Muller teaching the moves and DJ Jenny Z spinning the tunes. Come Friday and Saturday, live music takes over from 7-9pm. Upcoming acts span plenty of genres, including Irish and Americana from Chapel Street Junction (Oct. 3), the bluesy, roots-rock sounds of Lester’s Pearl (Oct. 24), acoustic favorites from Bella Von (Nov. 7), reggae from Spokey Speaky (Nov. 21), classic rock from Finn (Dec. 12), and blues from Sister Blue (Dec. 26).

— More at LimestoneBbqAndBourbon.com

Twisted Iron’s Open Mic Night Sets a High Bar

When it comes to reliable Open Mic Nights, Twisted Irons Brewery serves one of the tastiest.

Longtime keyboardist for Hippocampus and The Gretchen Emery Band, Frank Donato hosts the event every Tuesday night starting at 6pm, embracing newcomers with a warm welcome while bringing a lively sense of humor to the proceedings.

With the fervent support of the brewery over the years, Donato’s approach has not only helped area musicians connect with local music fans, it’s also helped birth new musical projects like Crown of Smoke (who won a Hometown Heroes Homey Award earlier this year for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Song).

— More at TwistedIronsBrewery.com

Nomad Bar: Downtown Wilmington’s Hidden Gem

Hits All the Right Notes

At downtown Wilmington’s neighborhood bar — something of a local “Cheers,” where everyone is welcome and literally everyone may know your name — the music and events scene is as diverse as the clientele. Renowned local and regional acts perform regularly, with live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, plus occasional Tuesday shows, spanning jazz, blues, rock and more. Regular events including Quizzo with Mack, Poetry with D. Spence, and DJ Odd Todd’s Vinyl Happy Hours round out the calendar on other nights.

— More at NomadWilmington.com

Inspired by a Variety of ‘80s Vinyl Albums, Marchitect Heralds Harmony Hustle

Last month, prolific hip-hop artist Marchitect released Harmony Hustle, a work the artist calls his “most cohesive solo album.”

Inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, Steely Dan, Bob Marley, Run DMC, and Tom Tom Club, Marchitect arranged Harmony Hustle like “a vinyl record from the ‘80s.”

“I played as much of the instrumentation that I could,” Marchitect says. “No skits, all music.”

As with his recent works, DJ Trubb contributes production on Harmony and is featured on several tracks, including “Dream” and “The Best Version.”

— More at YaHeardRecords.Bandcamp.com

Tonic Turns It Up

Live music is a weekend staple at Tonic, with performances Thursdays from 6-9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 7-10pm. Kid Davis & The Bullets return Oct. 3 and 23, as well as Dec. 11; while What the Funk takes the stage Nov. 13 and Dec. 19. Other highlights include Dueling Pianos (Oct. 10), Rick Artz (Oct. 16), 3DEE (Oct. 17 & Dec. 4) and Love Seed Mama Jump (Nov. 28). On Oct. 30, dress in your spooky best for the Halloween Ball, featuring Special Delivery, DJ Hugh, and a costume contest. Flat Moon Society plays a special Friendsgiving show Nov. 25, and Offline closes out the year with a New Year’s Eve performance Dec. 31.

— More at TonicSNS.com

Claymont Hip-Hop Producer Bam Beatzz Looks to Build on GRAMMY Success

February brought a 15-year-long dream to life for hip-hop producer Brandon Avant, who goes by the professional moniker of Bam Beatzz. The Claymont native won a GRAMMY for his production work for Leon Thomas’ Mutt, which won Best R&B Album.

“Being from Delaware, this moment means a lot to me,” Avant said, adding that it shows “someone from right here can make it to that level in the music industry.”

Over the past few years, Bam Beatzz has worked with Thomas, G Herbo, Fridayy, Monaleo, and Ghostface Killah & Ja Rule, among others. He’s currently working on other projects that NDAs prevent him from disclosing, but what he can say that when he’s in the area, he enjoys participating in Zeek’s jam sessions at Newark’s New No. 1 Chinese Food (see page 37)

— More at Instragram @Bambeatzz

Pizza, Piano & a Little Penache at PBE

Head up to Greenville and settle into the Cork Bar at Pizza by Elizabeths, featuring an expansive marble bar and high-backed leather sofas. Sip a cocktail and enjoy live music on the weekends, with bands such as Ben Leroy & The Snap, Sin Brothers, Connect 4, and The Dig. Saturdays bring the Piano Lounge with Hunter Van Valkenburg, while select Sundays feature Jazz with the Jonathan Whitney Trio.

— More at PizzaByElizabeths.com

Halloween Jam Brings Musical Alter Egos to The Kennett Flash

For one night, some of the region’s original bands become their musical heroes at the 2026 Halloween Jam. Presented by Gingerfox Productions and the Original Music Association of Delaware (OMAD), the Oct. 24 fundraiser at The Kennett Flash features Trainwreck Boyfriend as The Cure; Spriket as Primus; Azayah Pugh as Linkin Park; Midnight Mass as ZZ Top; Wash, Re-Wash as Green Day; Better Off Dead as My Chemical Romance; and more. The marathon of musical makeovers runs from 3-10:30pm and is open to all ages. Tickets are $15, with ages 12 and younger admitted free. All ticket sales benefit The Kennett Flash.

— More at KennettFlash.org

Old Haunt, New Sounds

A Newark landmark since 1851, Deer Park Tavern always has something going on – whether it’s acoustic music on Tuesdays and Sundays, karaoke on Wednesday nights, DJ nights on Thursdays and Saturdays, or live band on Friday nights. This month catch Chorduroy perform Oct. 2 and 30.

— More at DeerParkTavern.com

Ritchie Rubini’s The Age of Flight Releases Music for Planetariums

Area producer Ritchie Rubini has kept busy between recording sessions and live gigs. On September 25, the studio wizard released Music for Planetariums under his project name, The Age of Flight.

This is the second album Rubini has released as The Age of Flight — a follow-up to 2023’s self-titled album. Although Music for Planetariums continues in a similar ambient, retro-futuristic style, the musician says his recent album is a “more focused collection of songs.”

“You can listen straight through without a break,” Rubini adds. “And there’s a nice, vibey, spacey flow.”

— More at TheAgeofFlight.Bandcamp.com

From Trolley to Branmar, Kid Shelleen’s Keeps It Local

With locations in both Trolley Square and North Wilmington, Kid Shelleen’s offer regular live music from local favorites like Ted Stewart, Joe Grasso, James West, and Jared Obstfeld. Both locations also host Family Night with Jungle John, held Mondays in Trolley and Wednesdays at Branmar Plaza.

— More at HarrysHospitalityGroup.com/kid-shelleens

Bar XIII: Darker, Louder, Less Ordinary

For those who like their live music louder and darker, Bar XIII delivers a steady dose of alternative nightlife. Upcoming shows include post-punk/darkwave standouts TRAITRS for Asylum 13’s 15th anniversary (Oct. 17); Metallica and Pantera tribute bands Obey Your Master and Penntera (Oct. 23); Rage Against the Machine tribute Guerrilla Radio (Nov. 28); and a Krampusnacht Heavy Metal Celebration (Dec. 5). The 21+ venue also hosts its weekly Asylum 13 goth/industrial night every Thursday, plus Halloween DJ and dance parties Oct. 24–31.

— More at BarXiii.com

A Home Base for Live Music

Home Base Delaware may be a go-to for sports fans, with 30-plus TVs for catching the game, but the action isn’t limited to the screen. Live local music fills Friday nights from 7:30-10:30pm and Saturdays from 8-11pm. Fall highlights include yacht rockers Dock Rock Rewind (Oct. 9); Jenni Schick and Abby Lee (Oct. 30); Grateful Dead band Wings a Mile Long (Nov. 6); The Sin Brothers (Nov. 7); The Generators (Nov. 14); and Dueling Pianos (Nov. 21). Female musicians can also take the stage during Open Mic Night for Women, held the second Tuesday of each month, a networking and performance night featuring original music and covers.

— More at HomeBaseDelaware.com

Monthly Showcase Spotlights Regional Talent

Local and regional talent takes center stage at Theatre N with the 3rd Thursday Showcase, a monthly series founded and curated by Gerald Chavis Music. From jazz and soul t0 gospel and blues, the series welcomes established and emerging artists. Upcoming performances include Keli Vale and Nick Bucci (Oct. 15), and saxophonist Dr. Carlton Cannon Jr. & The Peace Initiative (Nov. 19). On Dec. 17, the 2nd Annual Gerald Chavis Music Holiday Concert features the Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra.

— More at GeraldChavisMusic.com