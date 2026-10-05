There is a title card at the beginning of Digger – the new film by director Alejandro Iñárritu starring an unrecognizable Tom Cruise – that admonishes early viewers to keep the movie’s secrets to themselves. Indeed, there are some surprising turns of events that will not be divulged here, though it does constrict a more thorough evaluation of the film. Even aside from the convolutions of the plot, Digger is a strange and difficult film, so full of ideas and outrage that it constantly gets in its own way in making a point.

In the movie, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an arrogant, larger-than-life oil tycoon with a pot belly and a sickly cat. Digger lives large and does business large. He’s not afraid to break the rules or break those around him to advance his own agenda…and his corporate success. When an easily-anticipated accident on one of his Greenland oil projects causes catastrophic results, Digger throws himself into a flurry of political machinations to avoid any culpability and perhaps even profit from the disaster.

Cruise’s performance is grandiose, but all of the actors in Digger are as well: John Goodman as the bellicose president, Michael Stuhlbarg as the lickspittle VP, Sandra H?ller as Digger’s self-indulgent sister, and Riz Ahmed as a conflicted scientist. All of them turn the acting dial up to 11, which has to be intentional, but also unclear what the take-away is supposed to be.

Similarly, the production design of Digger is dramatically big in ways that can’t fully be explained here (to honor the no spoilers decree). The pace of the film is furious and occasionally confusing. The whole enterprise feels portentous and rushed, as if the ideas here were too important to take time to relate.

Like Birdman or (The Unexpected Virture of Ignorance), Babel, and 21 Grams before it, Digger reflects the sensibility of director Alejandro Iñárritu who doesn’t hesitate to swing for the fences with big bold movies stuffed with deep thoughts and striking visuals. I think I get what he is going for here, but I’m not sure that the movie, as a whole, hangs together. It’s a little too baroque, a little too meta for my tastes. And its point, at the end, seems apparent rather than revelatory.

Cruise does give an extravagant performance in the lead role (under all the make-up and body padding) that is in keeping with the bigness of Iñárritu ‘s ambition, but in total, this film feels heavy-handed and obvious. I appreciate the bravura filmmaking more than the movie’s ideas themselves.

– Critic’s final note: since the release, there has been much chatter in the media about whether Digger could arguably be described as Cruise’s worst movie ever. It is not, in this reviewer’s opinion. That distinction could go to a substantial number of films, but Valkyrie and Oblivion both come quickly to mind.