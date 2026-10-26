Above: In the Dominican Republic, hundreds of children receive the gift of vision thanks to an international collaboration in which the Christiana Lions Club takes part. Photo provided by the Christiana Lions Club.

By Jim Miller

Even in today’s technology-driven world, preventable blindness remains a significant challenge, particularly in low-income populations.

In the Dominican Republic — just a little more than 800 miles southeast of Key West, Florida — thousands of individuals suffer vision loss due to an eye disease that effects the cornea. While this corneal disease isn’t health problem that most citizens in the United States deal with on a personal level, American members of the Lions Club have joined an international effort to address the problem facing less fortunate countries like the Dominican Republic.

The effort includes members of the Christiana Lions Club in Delaware.

“It’s an honor to support a mission that gives people not only the gift of sight but also renewed independence and hope,” says Lidia Vela, treasurer of the Christiana Lions Club.

In supporting this mission, the Christiana Lions Club is collaborating with the International Vision Institute (INVIS), AltruVision, a Lions Eye Bank in Philadelphia, and the Dr. Zato Center for the Fight Against Blindness in the Dominican Republic.

Together the group is providing donated corneal tissue to support sight-restoring surgeries for low-income patients living in the Dominican Republic. The corneal tissue used in the surgeries is recovered through ethical donation processes in the United States and made available to qualified medical partners abroad. The Dr. Zaro Center and INVIS ensure that the tissue reaches patients who otherwise would have no access to corneal transplants, offering them the possibility of restored vision and improved quality of life.

This work offers an important reminder of the impact of organ and tissue donation. Registering as a donor is a simple act that can save lives, restore sight, and bring hope to families here in the U.S. and across borders.

“Every story of restored vision reminds us why we became Lions,” Vela says. “Whether we’re cleaning our communities, conducting vision screenings in Delaware, or partnering to restore sight in the Dominican Republic, we are united by one purpose: serving others and improving lives.”

— More at E-Clubhouse.org/Sites/Christiana