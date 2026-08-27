Above: Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, takes audiences on a musical journey through the Renaissance and beyond this fall. Photo by Hoffer Photography.

By Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald & Amy Watson Bish

Fall brings a fresh season of arts and culture to the area, with plenty happening on stages as well as galleries, museums and cultural spaces. Here’s a preview of what’s ahead, from big-name performances and new exhibitions to festivals, concerts, and creative experiences.

ARDEN GILD HALL

Fall kicks off in Arden with the 118th annual Arden Fair, featuring food, rides, children’s games, antiques, crafts, and live music from JD Webb, The Flying Vees and more. Insun Park & Generals brings Korean culture to the hall Sept. 25, followed by Lucero (Oct. 9), The Residents performing Eskimo Live (Oct. 15), Beats Antique (Oct. 16), and folk artists Mary Gauthier (Ocgt. 30) and Susan Werner (Nov. 7), with comedian and Edinburgh Fringe favorite Emily Wilson closing the fall season Dec. 7.

2126 The Highway, Arden | 302.898.9308 | ArdenConcerts.com | Facebook: @ArdenConcertGild | Instagram: @ArdenConcerts

BARRY’S EVENTS

Presented by Barry’s Events, the 65th annual Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns to Brandywine Park Sept. 12-13, featuring more than 200 artisans, live music, food vendors and more. Then, Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts returns to the Chase Center on the Riverfront Dec. 19-20, offering a chance to browse original artwork and find one-of-a-kind pieces and unique gifts for the holidays.

1080 N. Park Dr., Wilm. | 302.652.4190 | BrandywineArts.com | Facebook: @BrandywineArts | Instagram: @Brandywine_FestivalOfTheArts

BRANDYWINE BAROQUE

Step back in time with Delaware’s premier early music ensemble through three concerts of 17th- and 18th-century music performed on historical instruments. An Italian Sojourn (Oct. 9 & 11) travels to Venice and Rome, followed by At the Pleasure Gardens (Nov. 6 & 8), featuring English songs and Telemann’s Paris Quartets. Music for a Joyous Christmas (Dec. 4 & 6) features Handel and J.S. Bach.

The Barn at Flintwoods Preserve, 205 Center Meeting Rd., Centreville | 302.652.4190 | BrandywineBaroque.org | Facebook: @BrandywineBaroque

THE BRANDYWINERS LTD

2026 marks 94 years of theatrical and vocal entertainment for The Brandywiners Ltd., one of the region’s longest-running volunteer arts organizations. This fall, its Second Stage will produce Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Oct. 29 to Nov. 1) — a fast-paced, laugh-filled classic following the antics of Pseudolus, a clever slave determined to win his freedom through outrageous schemes, mistaken identities, and comedic twists. The Brandywiners Chorale will continue its tradition of bringing music to communities throughout Delaware with a series of fall performances that celebrate the joy of choral singing and seasonal favorites.

Performance venue: Otello Meucci Performing Arts Center at Newark

Charter, 200 McIntire Dr., Newark | 302.478.3355 | Brandywiners.org | Facebook: @Brandywiners | Instagram: Brandywiners_Ltd

THE CANDLELIGHT THEATRE

Everyone’s favorite dinner theatre experience starts this fall with the classic Fiddler on the Roof, the award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family’s struggles in a changing Russia (Sept. 18 to Oct. 25). Adored by generations of theatergoers, the show includes iconic songs like “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise Sunset.” Then, start your holiday season commencement at Candlelight with Scrooge (Nov. 14 to Dec. 21) — an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale of the curmudgeonly miser who finds redemption and the true meaning of kindness and love — based on the hugely popular 1970 film starring Albert Finney.

2208 Millers Rd., Wilm. | 302.475.2313 | CandlelightTheatreDelaware.org | Facebook/Instagram: @CandlelightTheatreDe

BRIDGE ART GALLERY

Bridge Art Gallery’s fall season opens Sept. 11 with a solo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Chi Modu, whose iconic images of hip-hop’s golden era have helped shape visual culture and inspired generations of artists. The exhibition runs through Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, the gallery presents its second annual Keep It 100 Group Art Exhibition, bringing together local and regional artists whose original works are priced at $100. Running through the holiday season, the exhibition offers an accessible way to collect original art while supporting working artists. Together, the exhibitions pair a major photographic voice with a community-focused holiday tradition, reflecting Bridge Art Gallery’s commitment to making art discovery and collecting welcoming and accessible.

213 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.535.4527 | BridgeArtGallery.net | Facebook/Instagram: @ TheBridgeArtGallery

CHAPEL STREET PLAYERS

Chapel Street Players (CSP) launches its 92nd year with two compelling Mainstage productions. Opening the season is POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Oct. 2-10). It’s a fast-paced, irreverent political comedy that follows seven brilliant, overworked, and under-appreciated women as they contain a PR disaster spectacularly out of control. The season continues with Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind (Dec. 4-12). Set in rehearsals for an anti-lynching play in its Broadway debut, this satirical drama follows Black actress Wiletta Mayer as she challenges stereotypes and uncovers uncomfortable biases. Beyond its Mainstage, CSP also offers concerts, improv, staged readings, education programs, special events, and more, continuing its longstanding tradition of bold stories and engaging live theater.

643 Creek View Rd., Newark | 302.368.2248 | ChapelStreetPlayers.org | Facebook: @ChapelStreetPlayers | Instagram: @CSPNewarkDe

CHRISTINA CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

This fall, Christina Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) invites you to experience a season of arts, culture, and creativity. Kicking things off on Sept. 19, Soul of the City returns to Market Street. This free, family-friendly festival features live performances by regional and national artists; local vendors and food trucks; and entertainment that transforms downtown into a vibrant cultural destination. On Oct. 23, Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Michael Mayo takes the CCAC stage for an unforgettable evening of innovative music. The holiday season comes alive Dec. 6 with Carols in Color, CCAC’s beloved holiday dance musical retelling Christ’s birth through powerful music, dance, and theater. In addition, registration is open for dance, music, theater, and vocal instruction for all ages as well as CCAC’s arts-integrated Pre-K program, where creative expression is woven into early childhood learning.

705 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.652.0101 | CCACDe.org | Facebook/Instagram: @CCACDe

CHOIR SCHOOL OF DELAWARE

This fall, the halls of the Choir School of Delaware (CSD) once again resonate with the voices of Delaware’s youth. Through rigorous music education and holistic support, CSD empowers students — particularly at-risk youth in Greater Wilmington — while nurturing the individual artist within each young singer. Whether performing solo or as part of an ensemble, students bring talent, resilience, joy, and purpose to the stage. Upcoming performances include the Fall Concert on Nov. 15 and Holiday Cabaret on Dec. 6, with additional holiday performances to be announced.

Varying locations, Wilm. | 302.543.8657 | ChoirSchoolOfDelaware.org | Facebook: @ChoirSchool

CITYFEST WILMINGTON

This fall at the Tina Betz Urban Artist Exchange (TBUAE), the free Levitt AMP Wilmington Music Series showcases local and national musical talent on Wednesdays at 7pm and Thursdays at 6pm through Oct. 14. Arrive early to enjoy food vendors and family activities before the music, then settle in with your favorite chair or blanket. The TBUAE also hosts the Annual Dance Jubilee Sept. 24-26, featuring a community dance showcase and special guest performers. Cityfest then rings in the holidays with Light Up the Square in Rodney Square (Nov. 30) and the Cartoon Christmas Trio at the OperaDelaware Black Box Theater (Dec. 4).

Performance Space: Various, Wilm. | CityfestWilm.com | Facebook: @CityfestWilm | Instagram: @CityfestWilmDE

CITY THEATER COMPANY & FEARLESS IMPROV

CTC opens its 33rd season as Delaware’s OFF-Broadway, in an inaugural partnership with Huxley & Hiro Bookstore on Sept. 10. with a pay-what-you-can staged reading of Richard Gaw’s new play, Ethan’s People. CTC’s Fearless Improv returns to The Black Box at The Delaware Contemporary with monthly comedy shows starting Sept. 19. Each improv show is preceded by an Intro to Improv class, so you can pick up some new skills and laughs. And, don’t miss Fearless’ “adults only” show at Wilmington Brew Works on Nov. 12. Then, CTC “feeds” you their spin on Little Shop of Horrors (Dec. 11-19), the first of two Mainstage shows of the season on The Black Box stage.

Performance Space: The Delaware Contemporary, 200 S. Madison St., Wilm. | 302.220.8285 | City-Theater.org | Facebook: @ CityTheaterCompany | Instagram: @CityTheaterCo

COROALLEGRO

CoroAllegro celebrates 40 years of adventurous music-making with Power of Love: A 1980s Concert & Gala on

Nov. 21, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington. The one-night-only event looks back at the decade when Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Billy Joel dominated the airwaves and Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera transformed Broadway. Expect 1980s-inspired choral music, plus food and drinks, a silent auction, and more. Come dressed for the decade and join CoroAllegro for a totally gnarly celebration of four decades of music in Delaware.

Performance Space: The Baby Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.220.8285 | CoroAllegro.com | Facebook & Instagram: @CoroAllegroDe

DELAWARE ART MUSEUM

Art, nature and spirituality converge at the Delaware Art Museum this fall, with exhibitions and programs offering new ways to connect with art. Transcendent: Landscapes of the Hudson River School explores nature as a source of awe and transcendence, while Lisa Bradley: Beyond Luminosity considers the search for meaning through abstraction. Pyle and the Pre-Raphaelites reveals connections between British Pre-Raphaelite art, Howard Pyle and American illustration.

Beyond the galleries, DelArt’s fall lineup includes the Delaware Korean Festival, Hip Hop Summit, literary collaborations, exhibition-related events, and favorites such as Art is Tasty and Family 2nd Sunday. New this season, Creative Connections offers multisensory art experiences, programs for people living with dementia and their care partners, and art-inspired wellness and meditation. A full slate of studio classes and workshops rounds out the season, providing opportunities for visitors of all ages and experience levels to create, connect and be inspired.

2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilm. | 302.306.9799 | DelArt.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DelawareArtmuseum

DELAWARE CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Not ready to leave the beach? Then head to Delaware Children’s Theatre (DCT) for their season opener Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo (Oct. 3-18), filled with fish-tastic songs and a dazzling underwater world. The cast will also sing at Blue Rocks Stadium Sunday Sept. 6. Then, Matilda (Nov. 22-Dec. 12) brings holiday spirit with the story of a book-loving girl with extraordinary powers. DCT’s Victorian Theatre will be festively decorated for the season and provides a perfect opportunity for photos with the cast.

1014 Delaware Ave., Wilm. | 302.655.1014 | DeChildrensTheatre.org | Facebook: @DelawareChildrensTheatre| Instagram: @DeChildrensTheatre

DELAWARE CHORALARTS

Delaware Choral Arts presents its fall concert, The Patchwork Mass, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m., marking the debut of new Artistic Director J. Matthew Lista. The program brings together movements from various Mass settings, reflecting themes of strength, unity and resolve while highlighting America’s diverse musical and cultural traditions. Melissa Dunphy’s Canticum Novum opens with regal fanfare, while Canto’ e Libertad by Diana Saez and Suzzette Ortiz closes the concert in the Afro-Puerto Rican bomba yubá tradition. The program celebrates resistance, hope and the power of coexistence.

Performance venue: Grace UMC, 900 N. Washington St., Wilm. | 302.283.9784 | DelawareChoralArts.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DelawareChoralArts

THE DELAWARE CONTEMPORARY

The Delaware Contemporary’s fall lineup explores identity, place, history, and perspective. Exhibitions include Our Sun Is Rising—Our Sun Is Setting (through Jan. 3), Tree Watching (through Nov. 29), Elizabeth Bergeland’s I Thought I Would__By Now (through Nov. 29), and We Were Always Here (through Feb. 28), a group exhibition of Indigenous artists of the Eastern Woodlands. Beyond The Perspective of What You See, opening Oct. 2, examines travel, movement, memory, and the ways photography shapes our understanding of place. On Nov. 12, the 2026 Gretchen Hupfel Symposium, Shifting Perspectives: Art in America, brings together artists and voices for conversations about the evolving art landscape.

200 S. Madison St., Wilm. | 302.656.6466 | DeContemporary.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DEContemporary

DELAWARE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Fall at the Delaware Historical Society brings new exhibitions, stories, films, music, and more. At the Delaware History Museum, Objects, Ideals, & Delaware’s Unfinished Revolution pairs artwork with archival materials as part of Delaware 250. Two additional exhibitions explore Black history: Ancestral Dream, Living Blueprint (through October), created in partnership with Mother African Union Church, and Breaking Barriers, Building Legacy (October-December), marking Louis Redding’s 125th birthday and the 10th anniversary of the Mitchell Center for African American Heritage. Black Storytelling Week begins in September with an open mic and family-history workshop. October’s Historic Perspectives Photo Walk explores Wilmington’s past through photography, while Haunted Delaware delves into the state’s spooky stories. At Read House & Gardens, Artifacts After Hours explores history through a handmade dress, followed in October by folklorist Derek Piotr’s Fieldwork Archive, preserving regional folk music.

504 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.655.7161 | DeHistory.org | Facebook: @DEHistory | Instagram: @DelawareHistoricalSociety

DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR THE ARTS

IN EDUCATION

This September DiAE celebrates 44 years of proof that the arts changes lives. In classrooms across Delaware, students are discovering their voices, building confidence, and connecting to learning in powerful ways through the arts whether it’s a first live performance or a weeks-long residency with a professional artist. On Sept. 10, join DiAE as it hosts its Founders Day celebration at The Chancery Market and help shape the future of arts in education.

1200 N. French Street, Wilm. | 302.660.4783 | DiAE.org | Facebook: @DiAE.org | Instagram: @DiAE_arts

DELAWARE MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE

The museum roars into fall with its popular Wine & Dinosaurs on Sept. 27. This year’s “ROAR-ing 20s” theme invites guests to don their best flapper and Jazz Age attire while enjoying food, wine and spirits, local craft beer, music, and a silent auction. On Nov. 15, slow down with a Sound Bath, using soothing sounds of nature to help calm the senses and reduce stress. Meanwhile, Nerd Nite continues monthly on the fourth Wednesday at Wilmington Brew Works, featuring entertaining and informative talks spanning arts, history, science, entertainment, and more, with proceeds benefiting the museum.

4840 Kennett Pike, Wilm. | 302.658.9111 | DelMNS.org | Facebook: @DelMNH | Instagram: @DelMNS

DELAWARE SHAKESPEARE

DelShakes is back with The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again), presented as part of their Community Tour (Sept. 8-27). The comedic romp transports you through all 36 of Shakespeare’s plays in a performance of endless physical comedy, pop-culture references, and audience interaction. The Tour plays in non-theatrical venues — multipurpose rooms, cafeterias, and gymnasiums — and uses live music and a minimal set to transform these spaces and bring Shakespeare’s words of to life. Free performances include appearances in Lewes and Kent County Libraries, with ticketed performances at Wilmington’s Sugar Bowl amphitheater, Mt. Cuba, Rockwood Mansion, and The Delaware Contemporary. The Tour culminates in a Performance with a Purpose Fundraiser on Sept. 26 at The Delaware Contemporary, promising a full night of food and beverages, raffles, and a memorable performance.

Varying locations | 302.468.4890 | DelShakes.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DelShakes

DELAWARE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The DSO’s 121st season commences with Opening Night in Wilmington on Oct. 2, with a performance entitled, “Symphonic Dances.” The DSO’s season theme is Where Music Speaks, and Music Director Michelle Di Russo assures us that each concert “will be marked by its own distinctive voice.” This year, Maestra Di Russo also focuses on works of women composers, starting on Opening Night with “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” by composer Joan Tower. You’ll enjoy five Mainstage Series (full-orchestra) performances, including a night of Broadway favorites entitled “From the American Stage”; two Musicians’ Series (smaller, more intimate ensemble) performances, and special seasonal events like the family-friendly Jingle Bell Jamboree (Nov. 29) and the glittering Holidays at the Hotel (Dec. 8).

Performance Space: Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.656.7442 | DelawareSymphony.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DelawareSymphony

DELAWARE THEATRE COMPANY

This fall, Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) presents three unforgettable productions that celebrate the power of community. They’re stories about how we find one another through laughter, hardship, and unexpected connection. The season opens with the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Light Theatre production presented by DTC (Sept. 16-Oct. 4). Next, Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings (Oct. 21-Nov. 8) delivers a blend of comedy, storytelling, and visual art inspired by the artist’s six-month manic breakthrough and creative journey. Fall concludes with Steel Magnolias (Dec. 2-20), the cherished classic that continues to move audiences with its humor, honesty, and the reminder that we are stronger, braver, and more joyful when we gather.

200 Water St., Wilm. | 302.594.1100 | DelawareTheatre.org | Facebook/Instagram: @DelawareTheatreCompany

THE EVERETT THEATRE

The Everett Theatre has a busy fall lineup, beginning with A Few Good Men (Sept. 11-20), Aaron Sorkin’s gripping courtroom drama where honor, loyalty and truth collide. On Oct. 16-25, Cabaret transports audiences to 1930s Berlin, where a lively nightlife unfolds against the growing threat of the Third Reich. December brings Narnia (Dec. 4-13), inviting audiences through the wardrobe and into the magical world of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia. With a land locked in endless winter, a mighty lion and four unlikely heroes, the beloved story promises a magical holiday-season adventure for the whole family.

47 W. W. Main St., Middletown | 302.378.7038 | TheEverett.org | Facebook: @TheEverettTheatre | Instagram: @EverettTheatreInc

FIRST STATE BALLET THEATRE

First State Ballet Theatre (FSBT), Delaware’s only professional ballet company, opens its season with Don Quixote (Oct. 24 & 25), a vibrant romantic comedy filled with dazzling dancing and Spanish flair. In November, FSBT presents Up Front on Market (Nov. 13 & 15), an intimate mixed-repertoire program of classical favorites and contemporary works in FSBT’s intimate Studio One with just 75 seats. December brings Delaware’s holiday tradition, The Nutcracker (Dec. 12-20) with iconic music, breathtaking dancing, and the magical story for all ages. New this year, FSBT presents the Sugar Plum Soirée (Saturday, Dec. 12) — a family-friendly benefit featuring Nutcracker characters, arts and crafts, sweet treats, a mini ballet class with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Santa. Through performances and its School of FSBT, the company continues its mission to bring professional ballet and education to audiences and students throughout Delaware.

Performance venue: Grand Opera House, 818. N. Market St., Wilm.

| 302.652.5503 | FirstStateBallet.org | Facebook: @FirstStateBallet | Instagram: @FirstStateBalletOfficial

THE GRAND OPERA HOUSE & THE PLAYHOUSE ON RODNEY SQUARE

For more than 150 years, The Grand has been delighting audiences in Wilmington and the greater Brandywine region with the finest live entertainment the country has to offer. The Grand’s three venues (the baby grand, Copeland Hall, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square) offer something for everyone — from legendary rock stars to side-splitting comedians, to the best of Broadway and more. Highlights for fall across all three venues includes: Beth Orton (Sept. 16); Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (Sept. 25); Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (Oct. 3); The Wiz (Oct. 23-25); The Robert Cray Band (Nov. 7); SIX The Musical (Nov. 27-29) and more.

Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St. and The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.652.5577 | TheGrandWilmington.org | Facebook: @thegrandwilmington | Instagram: @thegrandwilm

HAGLEY MUSEUM & LIBRARY

Hagley Craft Fair weaves its way into place this fall (Oct. 17 & 18). This marketplace, nestled among the fall colors of Hagley Museum’s picturesque property, brings together more than 100 talented artisans from the Mid-Atlantic area to display and sell fine arts, crafts, and gourmet items. You’ll find handcrafted jewelry, pottery, stationery, accessories, and more. A specialty food market includes everything from sauces and spices to snacks and sweets. Vendors extend both outdoors and indoors in unique spaces from Hagley’s mid-century research library to the 1800s Soda House. Tickets are valid for both days and include admission to the du Pont Family home and garden.

200 Hagley Creek Rd., Wilm. | 302.658.2400 | Hagley.org | Facebook: @HagleyMuseumandLibrary | Instagram: @HagleyMuseum

LAFATE GALLERY

Friday, Sept. 25, join artist and gallerist Eunice LaFate to mark LaFate Gallery’s 11th Anniversary Celebration at her location in Wilmington’s LoMa District. On Friday, Oct. 2, Eunice will open an exhibition at The Grand Opera House, entitled “Folk Art Preserving History.”

277 N. Market St., Wilm. | LaFateGallery.com | Facebook/Instagram: @LaFateGallery

MKT PLACE GALLERY

This fall, two exhibitions curated by Sara A. Crawford explore art, design, culture and technology. Opening Sept. 11, Women Who Design features paintings and drawings by Carmina Cianciulli inspired by women around the world who sew, design fabrics and create quilts. On Dec. 11, RHYTHM presents the artwork of Shonté Young Williams in an immersive multimedia experience exploring the relationship between light waves and the patterns, textures, and movement of hair. Through illustration, animation, augmented reality, and a soundtrack celebrating House music created by Black women, RHYTHM brings color, movement, sound, and technology into conversation.

200 W. 9th St., Wilm. | 302.289.6772 | Facebook/Instagram: @ MktPlaceGallery

THE MUSIC SCHOOL OF DELAWARE

Music is for everyone, and this fall, the Music School of Delaware invites people of all ages and experience levels to discover where music can take them. As Delaware’s statewide community music school, it offers private lessons in nearly 30 instruments and voice, plus classes, ensembles, workshops and performances. Meet faculty and explore programs at the Wilmington Fall Open House on Oct. 4. Need-based tuition assistance is available for qualifying families, with awards covering up to 100% of tuition. Throughout the season, enjoy concerts and recitals by faculty, guest artists and students, many offered free. Orchestras, choruses, chamber groups and the Suzuki Academy bring music to the community year-round.

4101 Washington St., Wilm. | 302.762.1132 | MusicSchoolOfDelaware.org | Facebook/Instagram: @MusicSchoolOfDE

NEW LIGHT THEATRE

This September, New Light Theatre presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Delaware Theatre Company, Sept. 16-Oct. 4, with proceeds supporting Children and Families First, which provides critical services to local families and community members. The Delaware-based nonprofit theatre company uses meaningful artistic work to raise awareness and support for organizations making a difference in the community, while fostering empathy and connection through the arts.

Performance Venue: Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilm.

302.594.1100 | NewLightTheatre.com | Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @NewLightTheatre

OPERADELAWARE

Under General Director Eric Einhorn, OperaDelaware (OD) opens with a suite of intimate, ambitious productions, beginning with Don Giovanni Portraits (Oct. 8 & 10), a chamber-scaled preview at OperaDelaware Studios that introduces audiences to Mozart’s most volatile characters up close, ahead of the mainstage run. Don Giovanni (Oct. 16 & 18) itself — a blend of ghost story, comedy, and karmic reckoning — follows at The Grand in a co-production with Opera Baltimore. Next comes OD’s first-ever Spanish-language zarzuela, Torroba’s Fernanda (Nov. 13 & 15), as part of the Chamber Series at the Studios. Fall concludes with Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors (Dec. 5 & 6), staged in the non-traditional venue of the Sunday Breakfast Mission, a homeless shelter near the company’s home. Directed by Einhorn, this production presents a story about generosity and faith, performed inside an institution that practices both daily.

Performance venue: Various | 302.442.7807 | OperaDe.org | Facebook/Instagram: @OperaDelaware

PIFFARO, The Renaissance Band

This fall, Piffaro invites audiences to encounter music that has traveled centuries to reach us. On Oct. 18 at 3pm, At the Sign of the Crumhorn journeys to Renaissance Antwerp, imagining the musicians, dancers and listeners who gathered there (Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 E. Buck Road, Wilm.). On Dec. 6 at 3pm, In the Midwinter Light brings the music of an earlier Christmas into the present, offering a chance to pause, reflect and discover something familiar in lives lived long ago (Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St., Wilm.).

Varying locations, Wilm.| 215.235.8469 | Piffaro.org | Facebook/Instagram: @PiffaroRenaissanceBand

PYXIS PIANO TRIO

Now in its 17th season, Pyxis Piano Trio continues its residency at Market Street Music at First and Central Presbyterian Church (1101 N. Market St., Wilm.) on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3pm, performing piano trios by Enrique Granados and Germaine Tailleferre. On Oct. 21, the trio will perform at the Delaware Art Museum as part of its inaugural collaboration with the Music School of Delaware.

Varying locations, Wilm. | PyxisPianoTrio.com | Facebook/Instagram: @PyxisPianoTrio

THE QUEEN

The Queen keeps downtown Wilmington buzzing this fall with a diverse lineup of touring acts. September brings indie-electronic duo Phantogram (Sept. 12), followed by The War on Drugs (Sept. 18, sold out). October features folk legend Loudon Wainwright III (Oct. 2), comedian Jim Norton (Oct. 9), and Faroese vocalist Eivør (Oct. 30). November brings folk-pop icon Suzanne Vega (Nov. 1), alternative-rock veterans Cowboy Junkies (Nov. 4), metalcore band The Amity Affliction (Nov. 7) and pop-rock favorites The Maine (Nov. 9), along with tribute acts, local favorites.

500 N. Market St., Wilmington | TheQueenWilmington.com | Facebook/Instagram: @QueenWilmington

THE RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS (THE REP)

The REP, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, launches its 19th season with stories rich in humor, heart, romance, and suspense. The season opens with August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned (Sept. 4-20), an inspiring, deeply personal journey through the life of one of America’s most celebrated playwrights. Next is Fireflies (Oct. 29-Nov. 15), based on Annette Sanford’s novel Eleanor and Abel. The work is a warm-hearted romance about two people discovering that love, connection, and new beginnings can happen at any age. In 2027, the REP presents Wendy MacLeod’s comedy Slow Food and a gripping new adaptation of the psychological thriller, Gaslight. With four distinctive productions, the REP invites audiences to laugh, reflect, connect, and experience the transformative power of live theatre.

Roselle Center for the Arts, 110 Orchard Road, Newark | 302.831.2204 | Rep.Udel.edu | Facebook: @Rep.Udel.edu | Instagram: @Delaware_Rep

THE ROCK ORCHESTRA

The Rock Orchestra celebrates its 10th season with An Evening of Peter Gabriel at The Grand on Nov. 14. The concert explores Gabriel’s early solo career with favorites from his first four self-titled albums, followed by a 40th-anniversary performance of So, his acclaimed 1986 album, in its entirety.

Performance venue: The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.521.4495 | TheRockOrchestra.net | Facebook: @TheRockOrchestra | Instagram: @RockOrchestraDE

ROCKWOOD PARK & MUSEUM

Rockwood Park & Museum gets into the spirit of fall with a lineup of spooky happenings. The Oct. 9 Goth Ball kicks off the paranormal season with ’80s alternative cover band Melt With You, DJ Raven de la Noir, dancing, an open bar, a sneak peek at Rockwood’s Haunted Trails, and more. Then, on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24, The Revisionists takes over the mansion and gardens for a 90-minute guided walk inspired by A.C. Parsons’ Sunset on Sunset. Expect ghost stories, dark history, and plenty of chills as you make your way through the grounds after dark. Grab a drink from the Rockwood Speakeasy before you head out for an extra dose of fun.

4651 Washington St. Ext., Wilmington | 302.761.4340 | Rockwood.org | Facebook: @ RockwoodParkMuseum | Instagram: @RockwoodPark

SERAFIN ENSEMBLE

Serafin Ensemble’s Fall 2026 season spans classical masterworks, contemporary works and Broadway favorites. It opens with Wonderful Winds (Sept. 10), featuring Mozart, Beethoven and Devienne, followed by Reflections and Remembrances (Sept. 11) with baritone Grant Youngblood. October brings Composer’s Notebook (Oct. 21), a free discussion with Wilmington composer Peter Compo, plus Past and Present! (Oct. 21) and Bach to Broadway (Oct. 23). In November, Czech Please! (Nov. 13) showcases Dvo?ák and Martin?. The fall season wraps Dec. 16 with Beethoven’s Birthday Bash!, featuring violin, cello, clarinet and piano masterpieces, before the ensemble resumes its season in February 2027.

Varying locations, Wilm. | 610.368.1078 | SerafinEnsemble.org | Facebook/Instagram: @TheSerafins

WILMINGTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS

Wilmington Children’s Chorus (WCC) is gearing up for an exciting season of music-making, welcoming young singers ages 4-18 to its nationally recognized, tuition-free program. Auditions for its performing choirs take place Sept. 8 and 13; register online to audition. The choirs’ festive performance season includes a Dec. 4 collaboration with the Cartoon Christmas Trio, blending jazz, holiday classics and WCC’s voices. The season concludes with Holiday Concerts on Dec. 11 and 12, featuring classical works and contemporary favorites that showcase the artistry, energy and spirit of the singers.

Performance venue: First & Central Presbyterian Church, 1101 N. Market St., Wilm. | 302.762.3637 | WilmingtonChildrensChorus.org | Facebook/Instagram: @WilmingtonChildrensChorus

WILMINGTON CLASSICAL GUITAR SOCIETY

Wilmington Classical Guitar Society welcomes back two audience favorites this fall. Spanish guitarist Andrea González Caballero takes the stage Oct. 17, returning to Wilmington for the first time since 2019. Praised by BBC Music Magazine as “one of the best guitarists of her generation,” she brings expressive warmth and virtuosic performances rooted in the music of her native Spain. On Nov. 21, Brendan Evans returns following his 2018 appearance, offering an adventurous program connecting centuries of guitar music, from Renaissance lute works to 20th-century compositions. Both artists will also lead masterclasses for developing guitarists on the day of their performances. Concerts begin at 7pm.

Performance venue: Covenant Community Center, 503 Duncan Rd, Wilm. | WilmingtonGuitar.org | Facebook/Instagram: @WilmingtonGuitar

WILMINGTON CONCERT OPERA

Wilmington Concert Opera (WCO), the minority- and women-run opera company of Delaware, is continuing their 10th anniversary season themed Strong Women. The next concert is Shadows and Songs, a live recital with soprano Gabriella Giangreco and pianist Maria Dell’Orefice (Sept. 13) and features works by Beach, Brahms, Debussy, Fauré, Gurney, Hahn, Hoiby, Moore, Refice, Respighi, Santoliquido, Schubert, Shire, Strauss, and Zandonai. Their next performance features works of women musical theatre composers with soprano Elizabeth Axler and pianist Nathan Kendrick (Oct. 6). WCO also announces a collaboration with Philadelphia-based Opera Fresca for their opera, Carmen by Georges Bizet (Nov. 13 & 15). WCO and Opera Fresca will perform in French with sung recitative and English supertitles.

Performance venue: Covenant Community Center, 503 Duncan Rd, Wilm. | WilmingtonConcertOpera.com | Facebook/Instagram: @WilmingtonConcertOpera

WILMINGTON DRAMA LEAGUE

Wilmington Drama League (WDL) offers a season that engages fans of all ages. The Shark Is Broken (Sept. 4-13) is a witty, behind-the-scenes comedy imagining the filming of Jaws while exploring friendship, rivalry, and the creative process. Into the Woods 50+ (Oct. 8-11) celebrates actors age 50 and older in Sondheim’s musical intertwining fairy tales and the consequences of choice. Into the Woods Jr. (Oct. 15-18) offers young performers the opportunity to bring this same story to life in a family-friendly adaptation. The Christians (Nov. 6-15) is a compelling drama examining faith, leadership, and the impact of difficult decisions. The holiday season welcomes Shrek the Musical (Dec. 11-30), a high-energy adventure of friendship, acceptance, and the idea that beauty comes from within. Throughout the fall, WDL presents its Pillow Play series, introducing children and families to theater through short, interactive performances.

10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilm. | 302.764.1172 | WilmingtonDramaLeague.org | Facebook: @WilmingtonDramaLeague | Instagram: @WilmDramaLeague

WILMINGTON BALLET ACADEMY OF THE DANCE

The Wilmington Ballet Academy of the Dance returns to its original founded name, The Academy of the Dance, reflecting its expanded curriculum and goal of making arts education more accessible to the diverse communities it serves. Offerings this fall include liturgical dance and movement therapy with Dr. Angela Grayson, hip-hop and acting classes for youth, teens and adults. The season culminates with the company’s annual production of The Nutcracker at The Playhouse on Rodney Square, Dec. 11-13. The production features the Wilmington Ballet Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Maestro José Dominguez, and welcomes back world-class ballet star and choreographer Ingrid Silva, formerly of Dance Theatre of Harlem, for her fifth consecutive year as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

1709 Gilpin Ave., Wilm | 302.655.1004 WilmingtonBallet.org | Facebook: @WilmingtonBallet | Instagram: @ TheAcademyOfTheDance

WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN & LIBRARY

Winterthur opens Challenging Masterpieces: Art and Identity in American Furniture (Sept. 26), showcasing more than 70 standout pieces of great design, construction details, and what defines a furniture masterpiece. New in the galleries is the At Home at Winterthur estate history exhibition and Stitched in Place, which explores how American needlework expresses identity, community, and a sense of place. Fall events include a piano and violin concert (Sept. 12), mixed-repertory performance by First State Ballet Theatre (Sept. 19), and Shakespeare, Poe and Fiends from DelShakes (Oct. 9) featuring poetry, prose, music and a dramatic reading of “The Raven.” Starting Nov. 21, Yuletide at Winterthur festivities celebrate home and all things home can mean — the place, the people, the food, the music, the traditions, and more. A new version of A Christmas Carol (Dec. 4, 5 & 6) features a three-ghost show featuring humor, music, and movement, presented by Winterthur and the Farm Hill Players.

5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur | 800.448.3883 | Winterthur.org | Facebook/Instagram: @WinterthurMuse