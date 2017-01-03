Delaware Art Museum Offering Free Admission

The Delaware Art Museum is offering free admission and a service project in partnership with the Sunday Breakfast Mission, on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The public is invited to make cards between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., to be distributed with meals for those in need. The Mission serves the homeless, addicted and impoverished through a variety of programs in Wilmington.

Additionally, tours featuring African-American artists and subjects in the Museum’s collection will be available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This includes the story behind a 19th-century portrait of Rev. Absalom Jones. Though born a slave in Sussex County, he eventually won his freedom, became a founding member of the Free African Society, was ordained the first African American minister of the Episcopal denomination, and helped to organize a school for African-American children. The tour will also highlight drawings that recorded events of the Montgomery Bus Boycott initiated by Rosa Parks and a quilt by artist Faith Ringgold that will serve as inspiration for the service project.

All galleries will be free and open to the public.

