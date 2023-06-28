Photos by Moonloop Photography

On Friday, June 2 the Ladybug Festival rocked Wilmington’s Market Street, which for 12 years has hosted the event — the country’s largest free celebration of women in music.

This time around, Ladybug brought lively sounds and extra energy to the 400 and 500 blocks of Market Street, up just a couple blocks from its usual location in LOMA.

More than 30 performers and bands played at seven locations including three outdoor stages, Merchant Bar, Farmer & The Cow, The Crown at The Queen, and the rooftop bar at The Quoin Hotel.

An afterparty was hosted up the street at Stitch House Brewery with DJ Shadylady spinning tunes.

“This year Ladybug brought music to some new venues and some favorites,” says Gayle Dillman, CEO & Founder of Gable Music Ventures, which organizes the event annually.

“Once again, about 3000 people came out to Downtown Wilmington to experience live, original music presented by women,” Dillman says. “We couldn’t be more proud of this event, which continues to shine a light on women.”