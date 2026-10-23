Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) lives a lonely existence in her medieval village. Scorned by the other locals for her homely appearance, pronounced limp, and ever-present fish scent, she is the butt of much village humor. Determined not to let their derision get the best of her, Fisherwoman (all the characters in this tale are simply identified by their role in the community) approaches the Basketmaker (Peter Dinkage), a fellow outcast with seemingly mystical skills, and offers to pay him to make her a wicker husband. Such is the outlandish and yet endearing premise of the film Wicker.

Created by co-director/screenwriters Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson and based on a short story by Ursula Wills, Wicker is a fable for adults about longing and envy. Attentive, thoughtful, skillful, and devoted to her, Fisherwoman’s wicker husband (subtly played by Alexander Skarsgard) turns out to be a spark to open up her character to the world. It also turns out that he is both a passionate and insatiable lover; they frequently break her bed as their carnal sounds echo throughout the community. Despite some expected twists, Fisherwoman goes from being the pity of the village to a source of jealousy.

Olivia Colman continues her streak of compelling screen performances (The Favourite, Broadchurch, The Crown) with her sensitive, dignified portrayal of Fisherwoman. Skarsgard excels as the Wicker Husband, his humanity shining through the impressive and extensive wicker makeup. Dinklage as the Basketweaver and Elizabeth Debnicki as the spiteful Tailor’s Wife are also superb in supporting roles.

Kudos also go to Wicker creators Fischer and Wilson, who have conjured an intriguing, albeit miniature universe in which this story unfolds. The combined result is some pointed (but not pedantic) social commentary wrapped in a quaint romance.