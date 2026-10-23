By Mark Fields

Heartfelt Adult Fable Made Real with Stellar Performances

Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) lives a lonely existence in her medieval village. Scorned by the other locals for her homely appearance, pronounced limp, and ever-present fish scent, she is the butt of much village humor. Determined not to let their derision get the best of her, Fisherwoman (all the characters in this tale are simply identified by their role in the community) approaches the Basketmaker (Peter Dinkage), a fellow outcast with seemingly mystical skills, and offers to pay him to make her a wicker husband. Such is the outlandish and yet endearing premise of the film Wicker.

Created by co-director/screenwriters Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson and based on a short story by Ursula Wills, Wicker is a fable for adults about longing and envy. Attentive, thoughtful, skillful, and devoted to her, Fisherwoman’s wicker husband (subtly played by Alexander Skarsgard) turns out to be a spark to open up her character to the world. It also turns out that he is both a passionate and insatiable lover; they frequently break her bed as their carnal sounds echo throughout the community. Despite some expected twists, Fisherwoman goes from being the pity of the village to a source of jealousy.

Olivia Colman continues her streak of compelling screen performances (The Favourite, Broadchurch, The Crown) with her sensitive, dignified portrayal of Fisherwoman. Skarsgard excels as the Wicker Husband, his humanity shining through the impressive and extensive wicker makeup. Dinklage as the Basketweaver and Elizabeth Debnicki as the spiteful Tailor’s Wife are also superb in supporting roles.

Kudos also go to Wicker creators Fischer and Wilson, who have conjured an intriguing, albeit miniature universe in which this story unfolds. The combined result is some pointed (but not pedantic) social commentary wrapped in a quaint romance.

Official Trailer

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He recently moved to Colorado with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
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